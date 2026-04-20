The best restaurant POS systems in Australia in 2026 are Square, POSApt, Abacus, Impos, Lightspeed, Zeller, Loyverse, and Tyro.

A restaurant POS system is no longer just a way to take payments. It controls how orders move, how the kitchen communicates, and how smoothly service runs during busy periods. Most systems offer similar features on paper, but the real difference is how they perform in daily restaurant operations.

In 2026, restaurants rely heavily on their POS to manage dine-in, takeaway, delivery, and online orders at the same time. A system that cannot keep these channels aligned will quickly create delays, errors, and customer frustration.

What a Restaurant POS System Actually Does in 2026

What it means in practice

A POS system connects ordering, kitchen communication, payments, reporting, and staff management into one system. It becomes the centre of daily operations.

Real service flow

Orders must move quickly from front of house to kitchen and then to payment without interruption. A POS that supports this flow improves speed and reduces mistakes.

Why Choosing the Top Restaurant POS Matters

Speed and consistency

Even small delays per order can build up during busy service. A clear system helps staff stay consistent.

Total cost

The real cost includes subscription, transaction fees, hardware, and operational impact.

Workflow fit

The difference between systems is how naturally they fit into your daily service.

What a Restaurant POS Must Handle in Australia

Order and payment flow

Staff must be able to enter orders quickly, handle modifiers, split bills, and process payments without switching systems.

Kitchen communication

Orders must go directly to kitchen displays or printers without delay.

Online and QR ordering

Built-in online and QR ordering reduces complexity and improves workflow.

Australian requirements

GST, public holiday surcharges, and EFTPOS integration must be handled correctly.

8 Best Restaurant POS Systems in Australia (2026)

1. Square POS

Best for small restaurants, cafés, and takeaway businesses. Starting price is free with transaction fees around 1.6% card-present.

What it is

Square is one of the most widely used POS systems in Australia. It is designed for simplicity and allows restaurants to start quickly without complex setup.

Why restaurants choose it

Restaurants choose Square because it lowers the barrier to entry and is easy to get started.

Free plan available

Simple setup

Built-in payments

How it performs in real use

Square performs reliably for simple restaurant operations. It handles transactions smoothly and supports both in-store and online sales.

As volume grows, transaction fees become more noticeable, and workflows may feel less structured in complex environments.

Where it fits best

Square is best suited for small restaurants, cafés, and takeaway businesses.

2. POSApt

Best for restaurants, cafés, and takeaway. Starting price is free with paid plans available, and transaction fees depend on the provider.

What it is

POSApt is a hospitality-focused POS system designed to reflect real restaurant service flow.

Why restaurants choose it

Businesses choose POSApt because it aligns with how service actually works.

Easy to train staff

Structured workflow

Lower hardware cost

How it performs in real use

POSApt performs well in busy environments. Orders move through a clear sequence, reducing mistakes and improving coordination.

Online ordering and QR ordering are built into the system, simplifying operations.

Where it fits best

POSApt is best suited for cafés, casual dining venues, and takeaway businesses.

3. Abacus POS

Best for multi-location restaurants. Pricing is custom depending on the setup.

What it is

Abacus is designed for hospitality businesses operating across multiple locations.

Why restaurants choose it

Restaurants choose Abacus for centralised control and consistency.

Multi-location reporting

Central menu management

Scalable system

How it performs in real use

Abacus performs strongly in complex environments and provides detailed operational visibility.

It requires more setup and training compared to simpler systems.

Where it fits best

Abacus is best suited for restaurant groups and multi-location operations.

4. Impos

Best for cafés, pubs, and high-volume restaurants. Starting price is around $85 per month.

What it is

Impos is a long-standing Australian hospitality POS designed for speed and reliability.

Why restaurants choose it

Restaurants choose Impos when fast service is critical.

Fast order entry

Reliable performance

Delivery integrations

How it performs in real use

Impos performs well in high-volume environments and maintains consistency during peak service.

It can be more hardware-dependent than newer systems.

Where it fits best

Impos is best suited for busy cafés, pubs, and high-volume restaurants.

5. Lightspeed

Best for full-service restaurants and growing venues. Starting price is around $129 per month.

What it is

Lightspeed is designed for restaurants with more complex operations and reporting needs.

Why restaurants choose it

Restaurants choose Lightspeed for advanced features and control.

Strong reporting

Inventory management

Multi-location support

How it performs in real use

Lightspeed handles complex menus and table service well and provides strong operational insights.

However, it comes with higher costs.

Where it fits best

Lightspeed is best suited for full-service and growing restaurants.

6. Zeller

Best for small restaurants and simple setups. Starting price is free with hardware cost, and transaction fees are around 1.4%.

What it is

Zeller is a payment-focused system with basic POS functionality.

Why restaurants choose it

Restaurants choose Zeller for its simplicity and pricing.

No monthly fee

Quick setup

Integrated payments

How it performs in real use

Zeller works well for simple operations but lacks depth for complex workflows.

Where it fits best

Zeller is best suited for small restaurants and takeaway shops.

7. Loyverse

Best for micro restaurants and small takeaway businesses. Starting price is free.

What it is

Loyverse is a free POS system designed for small businesses.

Why restaurants choose it

Restaurants choose Loyverse for accessibility and low cost.

Free to start

Simple interface

Basic features

How it performs in real use

Loyverse works for simple setups but lacks scalability for growing businesses.

Where it fits best

Loyverse is best suited for very small food businesses.

8. Tyro

Best for EFTPOS integration in restaurants. Pricing and fees are custom.

What it is

Tyro is primarily a payment provider that integrates with POS systems.

Why restaurants choose it

Restaurants choose Tyro for reliable payments and strong compatibility.

Reliable EFTPOS

Fast settlements

Widely supported

How it performs in real use

Tyro works well as a payment layer but requires a POS system alongside it.

Where it fits best

Tyro is best suited for established restaurants needing dependable payment integration.

Best Restaurant POS Pricing Comparison (Australia 2026)

POS System Starting Price Transaction Fees Best Fit Square Free ~1.6% card-present Small cafés, takeaway POSApt Free / ~$66 paid Depends on provider Hospitality-focused restaurants Abacus Custom Depends on integration Multi-location venues Impos ~$85/month Depends on EFTPOS High-volume restaurants Lightspeed ~$129/month Varies Full-service restaurants Zeller Free (hardware cost) ~1.4% Simple setups Loyverse Free Depends on provider Micro businesses Tyro Custom Custom rates EFTPOS integration

What these prices actually mean

At first glance, many restaurant POS systems look “cheap” or even free. However, the real cost depends on how the system is used in daily operations.

Free systems like Square, POSApt, Zeller, and Loyverse reduce upfront cost, which makes them attractive for new businesses. The trade-off usually comes through transaction fees or paid add-ons as the business grows.

Mid-range systems like Impos and Lightspeed charge monthly fees but often provide more structured workflows and features designed for busy restaurants. These systems can improve efficiency, which may offset their higher cost over time.

Custom-priced systems like Abacus and Tyro are typically used by larger or more complex businesses. Their cost depends on setup, integrations, and scale rather than a fixed monthly fee.

What actually impacts your total cost

The biggest cost factors are not always obvious at the start:

Transaction fees add up quickly in high-volume venues

Hardware requirements can increase upfront investment

Add-ons such as online ordering or reporting may cost extra

Inefficient systems can slow service, which impacts revenue

Because of this, the cheapest POS is not always the most cost-effective. A system that fits your workflow well often delivers better long-term value.

Watch out for hidden costs

One of the most common mistakes is focusing only on the subscription price while overlooking ongoing costs that build up over time.

Transaction fees are often the biggest factor. Even a small difference in percentage can have a large impact in a high-volume restaurant. Over time, these fees can exceed the cost of the software itself.

Free POS systems are not truly free. They usually recover costs through higher transaction fees, required payment providers, or paid add-ons. This can limit flexibility and increase long-term expenses.

Hardware is another area where costs are underestimated. A full setup may include tablets, printers, kitchen display systems, and networking equipment. These costs can vary significantly depending on the size of the venue.

Add-ons such as online ordering, QR ordering, loyalty programs, and advanced reporting are often not included in the base plan. As these features are added, the monthly cost increases.

Support and service can also become a hidden cost. Some providers charge for priority support, on-site assistance, or updates, which becomes important when issues occur during service.

What actually matters for cost

The real cost of a POS system is a combination of subscription, transaction fees, hardware, and operational efficiency.

A system that looks cheaper upfront can become more expensive if it slows down service, creates mistakes, or requires multiple add-ons.

The best approach is to evaluate the total cost over time and choose a system that fits your workflow, not just your budget.

How to Choose the Right Restaurant POS

Match the system to your service

The most important factor is how your restaurant operates. A café or takeaway needs speed and simplicity, while a full-service venue needs table management and more control.

Choose a system that fits your busiest service, not just your setup.

Focus on workflow, not features

Most restaurant POS systems offer similar features. The difference is how smoothly they work together.

Systems with built-in tools are usually easier to manage. Too many add-ons can create extra steps and problems during service.

Understand the real cost

Look beyond the monthly fee. Transaction fees, hardware, and add-ons can quickly increase your total cost.

A cheaper system is not always more cost-effective in the long run.

Consider online and QR ordering

If your restaurant relies on takeaway or delivery, make sure online and QR ordering are handled smoothly.

Built-in solutions are usually easier to manage than third-party integrations.

Keep it simple for staff

Your POS will be used by multiple staff members. A system that is easy to learn reduces mistakes and speeds up service.

Complex systems often slow things down, especially during busy periods.

Plan for growth

Choose a system that can grow with your business. Switching POS later can be costly and disruptive.

Check support and reliability

Problems usually happen during peak service. Fast and reliable support is just as important as features.

Final Thought

Most restaurant POS systems in Australia can handle basic functions. The real difference is how well they support daily service and how easily they scale with your business.

The best POS system is the one that fits how your restaurant actually runs.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



