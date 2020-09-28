Guide to Buying CBD Online

There is no doubt that CBD products have taken over the beauty and wellness industries. This has resulted from the well known therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol. As the market grows, different products are popping up; consumers aren’t limited to specific products but can explore various products.

With that in mind, most CBD users are blindly buying products based on the brand with trending strategies. In turn, this results in low-quality products, wastage of money, and counterfeit products that can jeopardize consumers’ health. As a CBD enthusiast, here are the tips to help you not to fall into this trap.

1. Look at what others are saying about the company

Reputation is a considering factor before you entrust an online CBD shop. Check the review and rating section on what others are saying about the products and services. Use Google to do this analysis.

However, keep in mind that the company can hire people to give fake reviews. So, always check reports from trusted bloggers.

Again, you can avoid guerilla marketing methods by consulting your friends, colleagues, and family members for recommendable and reliable online CBD shops.

Genuine reviews give helpful insights about the product that you’re about to purchase. If you spot an alarming complaint, this could raise a red flag.

2. Check label

After you are done with the brand’s reputation, it’s now time to understand the product better. Under the label, confirm the product’s name, ingredients, termination date, and third-party lab test results. Ensure the products contains CBD reference and be watchful of words like hemp seed oil since it doesn’t have CBD oil health benefits.

Typically, a reputable brand will show expressions such as CBD isolate, full or broad-spectrum, hemp oil, certified CBD, Phytocannabinoid-rich, and more.

Moreover, the label should specify the amount of CBD concentration. With this, 15Ml bottle will have 15 servings, 30Ml 30 servings. For capsules, one capsule equivalent to 1 serving. To determine the amount of CBD per dose, use this formula;

Total CBD content per dose ÷ number of servings

3. Check the product’s potency

When shopping CBD online, strive to check whether it has a certificate on analysis and laboratory tests. A laboratory report would reveal that the product doesn’t contain harmful chemicals and the corresponding CBD on the label is accurate. A certificate of analysis would prove the authentication to sell CBD products.

The absence of these reports draws suspicious facts about the product’s potency.

4. Ensure the product is THC free

As you check the product’s ingredients, potency, and type, don’t forget about CBD legality. Remember, in most states, CBD products must contain less than 0.3% THC. To others, they must be completely THC free. THC-free products will save your cannabis psychoactive effects.

5. Ensure the product is fairly priced

Now that you know much about the product and online CBD shop reputation, ensure you won’t get ripped off, navigate different shops, and compare the prices. At times, a high-priced product could be cheap.

Besides, strive to know the variation in prices. If the products have premium ingredients, special features, or outstanding reputation justifying the increased cost, the high price may be worth it. But if it is fancy packaging or celebrity endorsement, shun for that shop; otherwise, you’ll get ripped off.