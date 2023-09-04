Funambulism of Betting Promotion: Epom’s Guide to Comply Your Ads with Betting Industry Regulations

“With great revenue comes great responsibility,” – Epom’s Chief of Sales, Andriy Liulko.

The betting sphere’s annual growth keeps pressing regulators’ eyes all over the web. Limitations, compliances, and regulations complicate betting advertising and, in some cases, even kill certain brands whatsoever.

Today, Epom provides some hefty advice on walking the minefield. They’ll show you the “dos” and “don’ts” of promoting a gambling service and explain what you need to know about regions, content, and tech stack.

The Matter of Region

Before diving into ad creation and targeting, it is critical to understand what’s causing bans and prohibitions in different places. These differ by country or region, but there are often common threads like:

Prohibiting ads that target minors;

Mandating the inclusion of responsible gambling messages;

Restricting certain incentives or claims about betting success.

Staying updated with the local and international standards is crucial, as non-compliance can lead to hefty fines or suspension of the license to operate. Those can get quirky, however.

For instance, in Germany, you can’t use the word “casino” in promotional materials, so they use the word “Spielothek” instead. In Buenos Aires, you can’t promote gambling games if they attract the user with “Try for free.”

Most European regions already have a huge history of betting regulations, so they tend to be more strict up there. In South America, gambling has been legalized only recently, so the law is still confused on many related matters.

In Canada, for example, gambling is only legal in Ontario, but betting ads are nevertheless floating all over the country.

Overall, you have to be really careful with what you put in your promotional materials, depending on the region.

The Matter of Content

With advanced ad platforms, sportsbooks can now zero in on their ideal demographic. However, the set of rules is usually huge. When creating a campaign for different channels, remember these (mostly universal for every region):

Search ads:

Feature “18+” clearly in the ad text;

Prioritize safe gambling messages.

TV ads:

Got a “First-Time Depositor” offer? Highlight it clearly in the key Terms & Conditions.

Sponsored/Paid ads:

Target the 25+ audience.

YouTube content:

Content and channels must be age-restricted to 18+. Ensure viewers log into age-verified accounts.

Under-18 appeal:

Ads should not have a strong pull to under-18s, regardless of adult appeal.

High-Risk content – Avoid:

Animation styles resembling kid’s content;

‘Cuddly’ or exaggerated characters, such as cute animals or fairy tale figures;

Tales like Little Red Riding Hood or Hansel and Gretel’;

Cultural icons: Skip Santa, Tooth Fairy, or Easter Bunny;

Gaming nods, especially those resembling popular under-18 games.

Other Advice for Betting Advertisers

So, you have your ad creative, and you know where and how to target it. What else should you remember? Here are some extras:

Autonomous ad serving. Use with care. Regularly audit and review your autonomously served ads. Consider AI tools for monitoring and flagging potential compliance issues.

Team training. Continuously educate your team. Ensure they’re updated on changing regulations and industry best practices.

Engage with regulators.

“Be sure to keep an open dialogue with regulatory bodies. Their guidance can help you stay ahead of compliance curves and build industry trust.” – Epom’s Chief of Sales, Andriy Liulko.

Walk the Rope with Grace

Keeping the line between aggressive marketing and ethical compliance often resembles tightrope walking, but with a well-thought-out strategy, a brand will walk this path till the end.

By understanding regulations, targeting the right audience, designing ethically sound creatives, and maintaining open communication with regulatory bodies, sportsbooks can drive leads while holding the mantle of responsibility gracefully.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



