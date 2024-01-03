As an online gambler, there’s nothing worse than having to wait for your payout – especially after going through hoops just to complete the wagering requirements. It’s frustrating and totally unnecessary. After all, it’s YOUR money and you should not play with an online casino that keeps your cash for an unreasonable amount of time.

Fortunately, not all online casinos do this. There are fast payout casinos like Cafe Casino that securely transfer your withdrawals promptly.

We listed the best ones in this guide.

Fast Payout Casinos

1. Cafe Casino – Fastest Payout Casino Overall

Pros

Excellent table games collection

Secure banking options

Supports crypto payments

350% up to $2,500 welcome offer

Cons

Limited mobile game library

CafeCasino is relatively new, having been launched in 2016, but is already ranking up with the best. The site already offers a wide range of games, lots of bonuses, and more importantly, excellent customer support. To date, 9 different banking methods are on offer, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin that can be used with no fees.

Most importantly, it pays out in less than 12 hours , with cryptocurrency payouts being 1-3 hours depending on the state of the blockchain.

The welcome bonuses here are also extremely attractive, starting with its 350% up to $2,500 welcome offer.

One negative issue with this casino is that mobile and tablet users currently only have access to around 70% of the games.

>> Up to $2,500 welcome offer [Cafe Casino]

2. SuperSlots – Best Fast Payout Casino for Slots

Pros

Around 300 online slots

17 payment methods available

Exciting live casino games

Up to $6,000 welcome bonus

Cons

No phone support

SuperSlots is a popular Bitcoin slot site that offers fast payouts from across a wide range of available payment methods. It offers lots of ways to receive payouts and make deposits, including cryptocurrencies. Fees can be avoided when you choose a cryptocurrency for your payouts.

The site also boasts some awesome promotions and offers for new and returning customers. New players can get up to $6,000 in bonuses when they deposit with conventional payment options and a 400% up to $4,000 when you use cryptocurrencies.

The live chat that is available around the clock from Superslots puts it right up the top for the level of dedicated customer service it has on offer. The site is easy to navigate around and works perfectly on all mobile devices as well as iMac.

>> Get up to $6,000 [Super Slots]

3. Red Dog – Instant Withdrawal Casinos with High RTP Games

Pros

Over 96% average RTP

Popular online slots

Generous slot promotions

Excellent support channels

Cons

Could use more casino games

RedDog is another tried and trusted gambling site that is highly recommended for fast payouts. There’s never any withdrawal or deposit fees, with deposit minimums as low as $10, making it great for casual players.

They have 24/7 customer support via email, telephone, or live chat, the phone number being toll-free. Fairly new to the online gambling game, in existence since 2017, RedDog already offers a lot of different banking options including crypto. iIt’s one of the best tether casinos that also offer e-wallets, credit and debit cards.

>> Enjoy up to $8,000 welcome offer [Red Dog Casino]

4. Wild Casino – Fastest Crypto Payouts of all Online Casinos

Pros

$9,000 crypto deposit bonus

Fun video poker games

16 cryptocurrencies supporters

Cons

No live chat support

Wild Casino is another user-friendly online casino that offers fast payouts via cryptocurrency. However, it should be noted here that this site is geared almost exclusively to cryptocurrencies, as prepaid options and e-wallets are not available.

You can choose from Litecoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum, and over a dozen more crypto options.

The casino game library is a bit limited, but you will still be able to play popular casino games. Wild Casinos specially offers a great selection of table games.

Wild Casino may lack the live chat support that many people find necessary for peace of mind. But other customer service channels are available via phone or email.

>> Experience fast crypto payouts at Wild Casino

5. El Royale Casino – Most Secure Online Casino Payouts

Pros

Up to $7,000 welcome package

Great website aesthetics

Secure banking transactions

Cons

Could add more payment options

El Royale Casino comes highly recommended for online gamblers looking for secure payment channels. It boasts flexible deposit and withdrawal methods through Neosurf, Bitcoin, gift cards, and credit and debit cards. The fastest and most recommended method for withdrawals is Bitcoin.

The site also offers a lot of bonuses and promotions. Its $7,000 welcome package is quite literally just the beginning. There are special offers and other slot promotions as well.

You can chat with a live chat operator for all your doubts and queries. The excellent customer support and the functionality on mobile sets this casino asides from other online casinos.

>> Grab up to $7,000 welcome offer [El Royale Casino]

6. Las Atlantis – Instant Payout Casino with the Best Table Games

Pros

Over two dozen online poker games

Excellent live dealer casino

Up to $9,500 sign up offer

Fun, unique casino theme

Cons

Minimum $150 withdrawal

Las Atlantis is another fast payout online casino that checks all the boxes, especially when it comes to your favorite card games. There aren’t a lot of Bitcoin poker sites that we’d recommend but Las Atlantis is definitely on that list.

It boasts the very best introductory bonuses as well as a wide variety of super-quick payment and withdrawal options.

Las Altantis accepts all the popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin as well as e-wallet options and all major credit and debit cards. A notable bonus of this site is that it doesn’t charge fees for deposits and withdrawals.

Las Atlantis also provides attentive customer support, via phone, email, or live chat. Customer support is available around the clock, every day of the year.

Finally, Las Atlantis is compatible with both Android and Apple mobile phones, making it an excellent choice for gambling whilst on the move with your smartphone.

>> Up to $7,500 welcome package [Las Atlantis]

How We Rated Fast Payout Casinos Online

All the sites in this review have been vetted, tried, and tested, and they are guaranteed to pay out quickly. They have been tested with real money deposits to ensure that payouts were quick and reliable.

But aside from offering almost instant withdrawals, here are some important aspects that we considered when ranking these top online casinos.

Payout Speed

Payouts under 12 hours are ideal, but consistency is also key. If a casino has a fast payout 80% of the time but on the holidays takes a week to payout, then it will receive a low score and not make the top list.

The amount of payout options is also important, Crypto, Visa, Skill, and Wire Transfer should be available options.

Reasonable Wagering Requirements

The wagering requirements are an important factor in our assessment because you can’t use the payout option until you’ve completed the requirements. Therefore, it’s important that the casino site is offering favorable wagering requirements to its players.

Customer Support

If you need help with your payout system or method at a casino site, you’ll have to contact their customer service. Therefore, we’ve paid attention to the casinos that have quick and responsive customer service.

Banking Flexibility

Banking options at a casino site are directly linked to the speed of your payout. A lot depends on the payment services offered at a casino as some are faster than others. Therefore, it’s important to consider casinos that have many payment options and most importantly the ones that are very fast.

Casino Bonuses

Playing at an online casino can be risky. Therefore, a casino that offers great bonuses where you can play without losing too much is desirable. There is no use of a fast payout system if you don’t have anything to withdraw.

Why Play at Instant Withdrawal Online Casinos?

There are a ton of different reasons why you should only ever play with casinos that offer the fastest payout options.

1. It’s YOUR Cash

What is applied to cash settlements you see on TV commercials can also be applied to your online gambling payouts. The money is real, it’s there online, and it’s YOURS.

There is absolutely no reason why you should have to wait for your cash. How quickly you get paid is something that you should take seriously.

2. Great Reputation

The most reputable online casinos are the ones that pay out quickly. It really is quite simple.

You would rather spend your money somewhere where you know that you will get your payouts quick than somewhere that has a reputation for holding on to your winnings for no justifiable reason. The speed with which a casino pays out contributes hugely to their online reputation, making them a site that you can really trust.

3. Peace of Mind

If you are struggling to receive your payout, then most likely you will become anxious. Let’s face it, when anyone owes you money, you will get nervous, and the quicker you get your cash, the less nerve-wracking the whole experience will be.

So, to eliminate unnecessary stress and anxiety, ensure you only use online casinos that guarantee a fast payout.

Banking Methods for the Fastest Withdrawals

If you want to receive your cash fast, it’s vital that you choose the best banking method, with most sites having a variety to choose from. You need to be careful with the one you pick, however, as the speed of payout varies.

Cryptocurrencies

For the fastest payouts and deposits, you should consider using crypto-currencies, Bitcoin being an excellent choice for newbies.

When you choose a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin for your payouts and deposits, you will enjoy payouts that are practically instantaneous, your cryptocurrencies being available to purchase from digital wallets such as Coinbase.

If you are new to cryptocurrencies and wish to find out more, this guide will cover all you need to learn for your online gambling experience.

Elevate your online gaming with the speed of cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, and explore the best Bitcoin casinos for seamless transactions.

E-Wallets

Although not as fast as cryptocurrencies e-wallets provide you with a great method for quick payouts from your chosen online casino, some of the most- recommended you can choose from including:

Neteller

Paypal

Skrill

In the modern-day, these three are top e-wallets and the most used for online gambling. One thing that you need to remember however is you may not be able to use all of them, their availability depending on where you live.

Paypal is another excellent option; along with Neteller and Skrill. These methods are highly recommended, especially if you are constantly traveling since they pose the least issues with geo-restrictions.

Debit and Credit Cards

Another tried and trusted way to receive fast payments from online casinos is by using your credit or debit card. However, unlike cryptocurrencies that can be used anonymously, and e-wallets that are safe and secure, using a card means having to put your personal information online.

However, this really is a personal preference, as the use of debit and credit cards for all types of online payments is deemed to be very safe.

Methods for Online Banking That Should Be Avoided

So, aside from the above methods that are tried and tested and that work for fast and secure payouts online, there are also some methods that should be avoided.

Checks

This really is stating the obvious. A check would need to be sent out to you via mail, so obviously it’s not a quick way to get your money.

Bank Wires

Bank transfers can be quick, but they can also be painfully slow, and can take up to 10 working days for the money to appear in your account. Although not unsafe, they are notoriously hit and miss.

Guide to Fast Payout Casinos Online

Are Same-Day Payouts Generally Offered?

Yes, but restrictions may apply. In order to receive your payout the same day, you will need to choose a method for banking that offers the service. Cryptocurrency is the best method to use if you want to be get your cash almost instantly.

How Can I Check Whether A Casino Offers Fast and Reliable Payouts?

There really is no way to know for sure, until you try. However, in this review, all the casinos recommended have been tried and vetted and do provide fast payouts.

Will I Be Charged for Fast Payouts and Withdrawals?

Simply using a fast payout service should not incur a fee. However, there may be fees charged by the gambling site or online casino of your choice, this being something that you can check by carefully reading their terms and conditions.

Is There a Minimum Payout Amount at Fast Payout Casinos?

Once again, this depends on the individual casino of your choice. A major factor here however is the banking method that you choose for your transfer or withdrawal.

Looking for more interesting games? Read about Blockchain poker before you go.

Experience Lightning-fast Withdrawals at Fast Payout Casinos

We hope that this guide has been useful to you and that you will feel comfortable with your online gambling experiences from now on.

Our goal is to take the anxiety out of online gambling, ensuring that you choose sites that have been tried and tested and that they pay out on time. Cafe Casino is a proven fast payout casino. And no matter which payment method you prefer, you’ll find a casino on our list that offers fast withdrawal for you.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. While you may be winning at one point, remember that the odds are always in favor of the casino.

Do you feel you’re getting addicted to gambling, or do you know someone facing a similar issue? Call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from an advisor. Remember that all gambling sites and articles are for those who are 21+ only.

Casino sites might not be accessible in your region. Always check local laws to see if online gambling is an activity you can partake in legally.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

