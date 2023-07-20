Exploring the Robust Delta 8 Gummies Market in the United States

A simple search for hemp-derived cannabinoid products today will yield any searcher a massive list of options to buy. One particular cannabinoid product making all the waves is delta 8 gummies. These gummies are said to be a legal option for euphoric uplift when you don’t live in a cannabis-legal state. This fact in itself has driven consumer interest in delta 8 products to impressive, multi-billion-dollar-industry heights. Get a closer look at what is delta 8 thc and delta 8 gummies, the drive behind the fascination, the consumer base, and more below.

What Are Delta 8 Gummies?

Delta 8 gummies are edible gummies made with hemp-derived extracts that contain delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC). What is Delta 8? Delta-8 THC is a cannabinoid similar to delta-9 THC, which is, of course, the primary cannabinoid in cannabis plant responsible for the euphoric effects. By contrast, delta-8 THC comes from hemp, which makes the cannabinoid and products like delta 8 gummies legal for purchase almost nationwide.

What Are the Effects of Delta 8 Gummies?

Delta-8’s chemical structure is similar to that of delta-9 THC. And, D8 THC does possess psychoactive, intoxicating properties leading to potential health risks. However, delta 8 is not as potent as delta 9 derived from the cannabis sativa plant, according to anecdotal reports. Nevertheless, part of the fascination with delta 8 is the fact that the cannabinoid provides a mild euphoric or high feeling.

A lot of people claim to prefer delta 8 gummies over delta 9 gummies because the effects are not as intense. You simply feel somewhat euphoric and uplifted with a heightened sense of focus and a nice state of relaxation. User reports do vary, however. Some people report that delta 8 gummies offer a more energetic high that can be better for daytime use.

Delta 8 Gummies Consumer Demographics

In 2021, researchers from the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science and the University of California, San Diego conducted an organized study to gauge public interest in delta 8 THC products. As can be expected, delta 8 gummies were most popular in states where consumers did not have access to legal cannabis products. Likewise, products like delta 8 gummies were most popular in states where cannabis was not yet decriminalized. Between 2020 and 2021, the global rate of searches for delta 8 THC increased by 705%.

The interesting thing about this study is that people in cannabis-legal states were also searching for delta 8 products, albeit not as frequently. Therefore, delta 8 products can also be attractive to consumers that do have access to legal cannabis products, potentially due to the less-intense effects or easier accessibility than delta 9 products.

Why Are Delta 8 Gummies So Popular in the United States?

In the aforementioned study, researchers noted that there were 10 times more searches for delta 8 products in the United States compared to other countries. This popularity of delta 8 gummies is up for speculation, but it is easy to assume that these products are likely more popular in the U.S. because of:

Legal availability of hemp-based products

Widespread knowledge of the effects and potential benefits of D8

Easy D8 accessibility compared to other countries

Exploring the Legal Landscape of Delta 8 Gummies in the United States

In 2018, the groundbreaking Agricultural Improvement Act was signed into law. This bill changed the market in such a fantastic way that it breathed new life into a practically non-existent hemp industry in the U.S. While this meant CBD products became legal on a national level, the terminology in the 2018 bill also left room for delta-8 THC extracts to be legal as long as they were derived from hemp with less than 0.3% THC by dry weight volume.

While delta-8 is technically legal based on federal law, efforts have been going on to negate this legality. Some states have created their own laws that explicitly mention delta-8 products. Further, there have been some mentions of making all synthesized forms of THC illegal. Because delta 8 is commonly synthesized from CBD, this could affect the legality of the cannabinoid. For now, however, delta-8 THC products from hemp are considered legal in most states.

Delta 8 Gummies Market Growth Projection

Green Market Report referred to delta 8 as a bright spot in the hemp market in 2021 because of the cannabinoid’s growing popularity compared to the declining CBD (cannabidiol) market. In 2021 and 2022 combined, customers spent roughly $2 Billion on delta-8 THC products. There is undeniably a huge demand for delta 8 gummies and other delta-8-infused products in non-legal states. However, some market analysts predict that delta-8 could potentially detract from legal cannabis sales if the popularity continues to grow.

Top Delta 8 Gummies to Try

When trying delta 8 gummies, it is vital to look for an industry-leading cannabinoid brand. While many brands have emerged due to the popularity of delta 8, not all brands offer the same quality or experience. The top delta 8 gummies come from well-established brands with a good reputation, and these brands are wholly transparent about their products.

Look for brands that always conduct third-party lab testing and make the analysis easy to find for each product. In a recent analysis conducted by LeafReport, 34% of delta 8 products didn’t clearly show how much delta 8 was in the product, either on the label or on the product website. Even more concerning, over half contained higher than legal levels of delta-9 THC.

A good example of a well-established brand is Galaxy Treats. Galaxy Treats offers a full collection of D8 gummies in flavors like Berry Melon Lifter, Bluerazz Rocket, and Starberry. However, the quality is what makes these gummies a top choice among competitors. The brand tests every product for potency and purity and provides a certificate of analysis that customers can access before purchasing products. All gummies from Galaxy Treats are clearly labeled, made only with hemp-derived extracts, and the brand offers different potency levels (25mg and 125mg of delta 8 THC per gummy).

Final Thoughts on Delta 8 Gummies

Delta 8 has rapidly grown to be a shining beacon in the hemp-derived cannabinoid industry. Therefore, products like delta 8 gummies are bound to retain their popularity as long as legally possible. When trying D8 gummies, trusting the best brands is the key to having a good experience. While trustworthy brands can be hard to find, some stand out as leading examples in a market that is continually growing more robust.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



