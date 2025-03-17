Wonderlandmovies, founded by Jan-Till Manzius in 2011, is on a mission to redefine commercial video and strengthen connections by delivering tailored solutions and data-driven, personalized campaigns.

Since 2011, Wonderlandmovies has been dedicated to taking the commercial advertising market to the next level through personalized motion picture communication. Based in Berlin, the agency has worked with clients from all over the world, creating millions of individualized, data-driven videos. Its mission? To amplify the customer experience and strengthen connections by highlighting every client’s unique journey with the brand.

Founded by Jan-Till Manzius, a digital marketing maverick in the industry since 1996, Wonderlandmovies offers a powerful fusion of hands-on expertise, creativity, and tech-savviness. Manzius’ philosophy is simple yet relevant: “In today’s world, everything is becoming personalized. Just think about all the exclusive sneakers and jewelry or tailored, algorithm-driven streaming services. Digital marketing deserves the same level of individualization.”

Currently at the forefront of innovation in their field, Wonderlandmovies has redefined how they create, optimize, and personalize even further. With the combined use of AI and their proprietary technology, they are able to change how customers consume and connect with targeted campaigns. The utilization of AI has made an entirely different dimension of ‘fully automated hyper-personalization’ possible. Tailored to each individual with the use of AI, content like voiceovers, visual worlds, and personalized offers now align with the needs, wants, and interests.

Focused on tailored and data-driven videos aimed at significantly increasing awareness and retaining clients, the company’s services range from video generation, social media campaigns, dynamic ads, and API services to AI voice tools and live marketing. Here, brands are more than clients; they’re collaborators, determining which elements, like logo, color code, photos, and location, should be included. Wonderlandmovies generates videos based on these guidelines, ensuring that the brand message is evident in every shot. To maximize reach, these short films are later delivered via email, websites, social media, peer-to-peer networks, P.O.S. promotions, and more.

What started as a simple concept—a marketing agency harnessing the opportunities of personalization—gradually grew into a household industry name, now boasting an impressive client portfolio. “15 years ago, this idea was yet to be embraced. Now, it’s what will help you outpace competition,” he stresses. “We’re reinventing short-form commercial content not because of a whim; it’s a necessity.”

At the core of Wonderlandmovies’ targeted advertising strategy is the belief that a personal touch is integral in building long-lasting connections. Now with the use of AI, the company is able to bring the countless benefits of hyper-personalization to their clients, such as consumer-brand connection, increased customer loyalty, increased engagement, transparency, and even higher conversions.

Brands in nascent days without extensive data pools can benefit from Wonderlandmovies’ services as well, with the company creating tailored videos with data even as sparse as someone’s name. With the help of AI, it can curate motion pictures that vocalize individual names. “Even small additions like that make a world of a difference,” adds Manzius. “After all, no customer wants to feel like they’re just a number on a spreadsheet.”

To illustrate the firm’s impact, Manzius recalls a recent partnership with Europe and Africa’s leading telecommunications provider. Through a dynamic up- & X-selling video campaign, Wonderlandmovies crafted 6.5 million customized videos – one for every single client. Utilizing AI and their proprietary technology, they were able to gather information from personal contracts and data usage history and curate short films displaying clips of activities users were interested in, pinpointing personalized offers. Wonderlandmovies addressed customers in a way they hadn’t experienced before, promising up to 80% conversion rates for the telecom provider.

Ultimately, in an industry driven by mass impact, Wonderlandmovies makes one-on-one communication possible while magnifying large-scale results. Looking ahead, the company is hoping to continue to build out its AI tech stack and innovate in a field that is already so fast-paced, simultaneously driving the core message of more global brands to each and every single client and remaining excited to keep unearthing the boundless opportunities of personalized video solutions.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



