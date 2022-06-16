Finding out as much as possible about an online investment broker before opening an account and investing money is an absolute must. Luckily, this review is here to help anyone interested in choosing Evo Capitals as an option. It explores the ups and downs and ins and outs of the platform and what its users can expect.

A Brief Overview

Evo Capitals is a platform designed to make digital investing more accessible and easier to manage. It helps people with or without previous investment experience take control of their financial decisions with the support of licensed professionals and advanced modern technology.

Pros and Cons

Let’s start with the pros and cons. There is a lot to like about Evo Capitals, but it also helps to know about potential downsides. Here are the must-know highlights for any potential new Evo Capitals users.

Pros

Great support for beginners

Streamlined user interface

Excellent cryptocurrency department

Mobile app available

Flexible payment options

Cons

Limited customer service

Who Is Evo Capitals Best For?

After investigating the platform through this review, it seems that the ideal user is interested predominantly in cryptocurrency investments. Based on the style of the software and the level of tools available, it is likely that beginners could get the most of Evo Capitals. Although it is an excellent platform for crypto and FOREX investments regardless of experience level, the focus on guidance and self-development is more geared towards independent and determined newbies.

Investment Options

As previously mentioned, Evo Capitals stands out for its excellent cryptocurrency opportunities. It works with many currencies, coin exchanges, and niche platforms (including NFTs) to make it easy for its members to invest in and trade crypto assets. By offering users the chance to connect an external digital wallet to their accounts, Evo Capitals provides ultimate flexibility and convenience.

FOREX is also a popular option amongst Evo Capitals users. The Foreign Exchange Market is all about international currency and is a strong choice for beginners looking to build confidence. Evo Capitals does a great job explaining the process and streamlining them thanks to advanced and targeted tools.

There are other investment options available through Evo Capitals, including commodities and stocks, but the best bits lie in the above-mentioned markets.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Users can pay their deposits using a bank card, digital wallet, or wire transfer. Card payments and crypto transactions are usually immediate, but wire transfers take a little longer to clear. The same applies to withdrawals, except card is not an option. Crypto payments can be arranged instantaneously with an e-wallet, and fiat transfers can be sent and cleared usually within a day or two.

There is no charge for making a deposit, but Evo Capitals takes a small percentage of all withdrawn funds.

The Pricing Structure

Evo Capitals’s withdrawal fees may be irksome to some, but they are pretty much the only cost involved in the entire platform. There is no charge to download the software or open the account, and no monthly fees apply to active users. If an account is left dormant for a while, Evo Capitals then imposes a maintenance fee to counteract the negative effects on the platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Evo Capitals work on iPhones?

Yes- there is a mobile version of Evo Capitals that works on most modern smartphones and tablets.

Is there a customer service department?

There is, but the service is limited. Unless users send an email and wait for a response, the only way to get help is via an automated live chat bot. Most answers are preset and require the user to filter through to find the answers they need.

The Final Verdict

Evo Capitals is well-suited to an inexperienced investor who wants to build confidence in their chosen market and build a more established skill base. With the support of professional brokers and the technology offered on the platform, anyone can grow and diversify their portfolios.

More information about using the platform and signing up as a member can be found on the official Evo Capitals website.