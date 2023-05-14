Enhancing Employee Engagement Through the Use of Digital Tools

By David Malan

Digital tools have revolutionised the way we work, communicate, and collaborate. They have become indispensable in the workplace, enabling employees to perform their tasks more efficiently and effectively. Moreover, they have also played a crucial role in improving employee engagement, which is an essential aspect of organisational success.

What is Employee Engagement?

Employee engagement refers to the emotional attachment, motivation, and commitment employees have towards their work and company goals. It is defined as the extent to which employees feel passionate about their work and dedication to their sense of purpose. It is essential because engaged employees are more productive, creative, and loyal.

The measurement of employee engagement is a crucial metric that provides insight into the degree of employee participation within an organisation, and it has emerged as a fundamental pillar of an employee retention strategy. For instance, a study conducted by Harvard Business Analytic Services revealed that 92% of executives surveyed considered employee engagement to be a critical factor for their company’s success, and an indispensable component of productivity, loyalty, and customer satisfaction.

Drivers of Employee Engagement

Companies should offer opportunities for mentoring, continuing education, and policies that encourage work-life balance. Employee engagement is highest when their personal career and life goals align with the company’s culture and vision. This synergy enables employees to contribute meaningfully to the success of the company.

It’s not easy to maintain good levels of employee engagement – it’s a delicate balance of making sure the human touch continues to run through all aspects of an employee’s day as well as providing hybrid workers with the technology to carry out their work functions in a way that keeps them motivated, efficient, and proud of the outcome of their work. This doesn’t stop at videoconferencing tools for communication. While these are of course crucial, so is finding a document management system whose platform offers secure, collaborative work when not in a typical office setting.

The integration of technology within an organisation can significantly impact employee engagement. In fact, a study conducted by Unisys and HFS Research found that 62% of employees surveyed consider access to technology as a significant motivator to improved work performance.

To foster a thriving workplace environment, companies can leverage the following:

Collaboration Tools: The use of up-to-date and high-quality collaboration tools, such as video conferencing, chat platforms, and document management systems (DMS), can facilitate team collaboration and information sharing. This approach can lead to greater efficiency, enhanced idea exchange, and the timely completion of projects, regardless of location or time zone. Automation of Manual Processes: Manual processes, such as data entry and document retrieval, can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Automation through DMS can simplify these processes and streamline workflows. By minimising routine tasks, employees can focus on more valuable and rewarding activities, leading to increased productivity and job satisfaction. E-Learning: Digital and location-independent e-learning opportunities provide employees with flexibility, enabling them to learn at their own pace, time, and location. Companies can use analytics to track progress and adapt learning content to provide targeted support. Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) Models: BYOD policies allow employees to use their personal devices for work-related tasks. This approach can enhance mobility and productivity, leading to a better user experience for employees and lower technology acquisition costs for companies. However, it is crucial to also implement comprehensive policies, compliance rules, and training to ensure data and documents remain secure. Gamification: Incorporating playful elements and mechanisms, such as team competitions, quizzes, and rewards, can boost morale, lighten training sessions, and enhance employee engagement.

Investing for the Future

Investing in technological solutions to enhance employee engagement can yield multiple benefits for companies and their employees, such as heightened loyalty and productivity, positive brand image and reputation, and increased sales growth. With the current scarcity of skilled labour and the prevalence of hybrid work arrangements, prioritising technology as a means of promoting engagement can position companies as forward-thinking and attractive employers.

Digital tools have the true potential to transform employee management, providing resources and support for communication, collaboration, learning, growth, and work-life balance.

People move companies but they need good digital tools too!

