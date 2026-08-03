Engineering has a recruitment problem, but it is not simply a case of there being too few talented people.

For years, many businesses have approached skills shortages by competing for the same experienced engineers, with the same qualifications, from the same familiar backgrounds. The result? Employers end up fighting over a limited talent pool while plenty of capable people remain overlooked.

If the engineering sector wants to solve its talent problem, recruitment needs to become broader, more flexible and a little more imaginative.

The Perfect Candidate Might Not Exist

One of the biggest problems starts with the job description.

Engineering roles can come with long lists of requirements, covering specific qualifications, industry experience, software knowledge and years spent in almost identical positions. Naturally, some technical requirements are essential. But when every line becomes non-negotiable, employers can accidentally filter out people who could perform exceptionally well with a relatively small amount of training.

Instead of asking whether somebody has done the exact job before, businesses could consider whether they have transferable technical knowledge, strong problem-solving skills and the ability to learn quickly.

Sometimes the best candidate is not the person who ticks every box on day one.

Look Past the Usual Talent Pools

Engineering businesses also have an opportunity to reach people who may traditionally have been underrepresented in the sector.

That includes women, career changers, people returning to work, veterans and candidates from a wider range of socioeconomic backgrounds.

Simply advertising a vacancy and hoping different candidates appear is unlikely to be enough. Businesses need to think about where they advertise roles, how job descriptions are written and whether their recruitment processes unintentionally discourage certain applicants.

Working with specialist recruiters such as Headway Recruitment can also help businesses widen their search and connect with engineering candidates they might not reach through their usual hiring channels.

Potential is as Important as Experience

Experience is valuable, but so is potential.

Engineering companies facing long-term skills shortages may benefit from hiring people who can grow into positions rather than waiting indefinitely for the perfect experienced candidate.

Apprenticeships, graduate schemes, mentoring programmes and structured technical training can all help businesses develop the skills they need internally.

There is an obvious investment involved, but constantly competing for a shrinking pool of experienced professionals comes with a cost too. Building talent can sometimes be more sustainable than repeatedly trying to buy it from somewhere else.

Retention Needs Just as Much Attention

Recruitment is only half the story. There is little value in attracting brilliant engineers if they leave eighteen months later because progression is unclear, workloads are excessive or salaries have fallen behind the market.

Businesses need to understand what makes talented people stay. Competitive pay matters, but so do development opportunities, interesting projects, flexible working, good leadership and a workplace where employees feel their expertise is genuinely respected.

Engineering Recruitment Needs a Rethink

The engineering skills shortage is unlikely to disappear overnight. Continuing to recruit exactly as businesses always have, however, is unlikely to solve it.

Employers that broaden their idea of what a strong candidate looks like, invest in potential and take retention seriously can create a much healthier talent pipeline.

The sector does not necessarily need more of the same people. It needs more routes for talented people to get in, develop and build long-term engineering careers.