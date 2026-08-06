By Gabrielle Bennett

Julius Pasedag entered the water-treatment industry from the ground up. While studying, he financed his education by installing and maintaining filtration systems in customers’ homes. The work gave him direct experience with different brands, technologies, and the practical problems that only become visible after a system has been installed.



Christian Schmaus came to the same market from a different but complementary direction. For more than three decades, he has worked with the cultivation and processing of organic medicinal mushrooms. Through MycoVital, he represents certified production, full traceability, and organic cultivation and processing in Germany. Together, those two backgrounds became the foundation of Dropvital: practical water-technology experience on one side and a long-established culture of natural-product quality and transparency on the other.



Dropvital operates through Dropvital AG, headquartered in Schaan, Liechtenstein. Pasedag also serves as Managing Director of Mein Wasser-Service GmbH, a separate company that provides installation, maintenance, and logistics services across the DACH region.



Independence Before Promotion



Pasedag later helped Nikolaus Hippe build mein-wasserfilter.com, a comparison, advisory, and service platform for water-treatment systems. The platform works with products from different manufacturers and positions itself as manufacturer-independent.

When Dropvital was established, the decision was made not to list Dropvital products on the comparison portal. The separation is deliberate: the portal continues to evaluate and sell third-party solutions, while Dropvital independently develops and markets its own product range.



That distinction is central to Pasedag’s approach. Years of installing, maintaining, and comparing different systems created a practical understanding of which technologies perform reliably, which require disproportionate maintenance, and which claims remain difficult to substantiate outside marketing material.



A Second Founder Shaped by German Quality Standards



Schmaus brings a different form of experience to Dropvital. MycoVital is a family business with its own organic cultivation and processing operation in Germany. Its production model follows the product from cultivation to the finished capsule, with a focus on certified processes, raw material quality, and traceability.



That background shaped Dropvital’s quality philosophy. Water systems, like natural products, depend not only on an attractive final product but on the materials, processes, and controls behind it. For Dropvital, product selection therefore begins with a simple question: Can the technology be explained, independently examined, and used sensibly over the long term?



The combination of Pasedag’s water-market experience and Schmaus’s background in certified German production gives Dropvital a broader foundation than a conventional online filter brand.



A Platform for Different Water Requirements



Dropvital is not built around a single filtration method. Its portfolio covers drinking water, whole-house water and shower water, with different technologies selected according to the customer’s actual objective.



The nano-tap provides compact filtration directly at the water outlet. The nano-drink offers an under-sink solution, while the ultranano-drink is designed for applications requiring particularly deep filtration. The nano-shower addresses shower water, and the home systems combine whole-house filtration with different approaches to limescale protection.



A central feature of Dropvital’s nano systems is the combination of filtration depth and mineral retention. The nano-tap, for example, operates down to 0.002 micrometres while retaining minerals such as calcium and magnesium. It requires neither electricity nor filter wastewater.



This reflects the broader Dropvital philosophy: the objective is not to remove everything from water by default, but to select the appropriate technology for the relevant water problem.



Evidence Instead of a Single Marketing Promise



Dropvital describes its systems through scientifically comprehensible operating principles, patented core technologies and independent testing of components and filtration performance. Swiss Engineering, durable construction and modular systems form part of the company’s positioning.



The company’s recent awards have reinforced that direction. In 2026, a Dropvital innovation received the German Innovation Award in two categories. The nano-tap also won the Green Product Award 2026 in the consumer-goods category, while Dropvital was recognised as a TopBetrieb 2026.



Those awards support a proposition based on more than filtration performance alone. The systems are intended to combine water quality, straightforward use, resource efficiency and long-term product value.



Service Beyond the Product



Dropvital also works with experienced external specialists from Mein Wasser-Service GmbH for installation, maintenance and customer support. This service structure gives customers access to personal advice and professional installation rather than leaving them alone with a product purchased anonymously online.

That approach is particularly relevant for whole-house systems, where correct product selection and installation can be as important as the underlying technology.



Two Backgrounds, One Standard



Dropvital’s story is not simply that a water-filter entrepreneur also operates a comparison platform. Its stronger story is the combination of two different forms of experience.

Pasedag brings practical knowledge from installation, maintenance, product comparison, and customer service. Schmaus brings decades of experience in certified German production, natural-product quality, and transparent processes.



Together, they have built a specialist water brand around a clear principle: technology should not merely sound convincing. It should be understandable, independently examined, and suitable for long-term use.



For customers navigating an increasingly crowded water-treatment market, that combination of independent market knowledge, product evidence, quality standards, and personal service is the foundation on which Dropvital intends to grow.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



