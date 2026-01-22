2025 changed our perception of knowledge. Instead of viewing documentation as a static library, people began asking tough questions: How do we provide better answers? How can we make sure our documentation is always current? How can we use documentation to actually improve customer experience?

Throughout the year, Document360 focused on answering those questions with practical innovation.

AI became more useful, workflows felt lighter, and knowledge management software started playing an important role in how teams operate. Support leaders and product teams worked from a shared context, eliminating rework and providing more precise answers, faster.

In this year in review, we’ll see what made the news and how these changes give you the base for the next level of knowledge management: The one that uses automation and usability for every decision you make.

The Core Features That Shaped 2025

If there was one theme in 2025, it was: Technical writing teams wanted less friction and more flow. Instead of switching tools, copying content, and rewriting the same answers again and again, they wanted knowledge to move with their work.

The following capabilities inside Document360 show how modern knowledge management software developed to make that possible.

The Eddy AI Writing Agent

Document360’s Eddy AI writing agent helps you generate complete, well-structured knowledge base articles from prompts, files, transcripts, videos, or audio. Instead of spending hours drafting and formatting (also optimizing), writers can move directly to refining and validating content.



This has been especially helpful for lean documentation and support teams that need faster turnaround without leaving out accuracy.

What it enables

Generate full-length articles from prompts, files, transcripts, videos, or audio.

Follow structure, formatting, tone, and SEO metadata automatically

Maintain consistent style guides

Reduce repetitive tasks like screenshots, tags, alt text, and to review glossary.

Why it matters

Writers spend less time creating the initial drafts and more time enhancing the clarity and accuracy of the content, as well as making it in accordance with the approved style guide. This shows how knowledge management software can improve both speed and quality.

AI Premium Suite: Floik AI

Floik AI added a layer of multimedia-based documentation inside Document360, helping teams creating structured step-by-step guides, capturing and editing screenshots, recording videos with AI-generated voiceovers, and building interactive demos to make documentation more interactive and user-friendly



Instead of forcing users to read long instructions, teams could create visual, hands-on experiences directly within articles, expanding the scope of knowledge management software.

What it enables

Create structured walkthroughs with hotspots and recordings for onboarding and tutorials (step-by-step guides)

Capture, edit, and include screenshots without switching tools

Record screens, edit footage, add AI voiceovers, and embed instantly

Build clickable demos that allow users navigate workflows safely.

Why it matters

Floik AI shifts traditional help content to guided experiences for the end user, resulting in better understanding and self-sufficiency.

Interactive Decision Trees

Interactive decision trees in Document360 make complex processes easier to understand. It guides users through step-by-step choices instead of long text blocks.



They help standardize onboarding and internal workflows so that everyone follows the same sequence of actions.

What it enables

Break complex processes into clear, logical steps

Keep users engaged with visuals, videos, and interactive elements

Provide faster troubleshooting with decision-based flows

Deliver fully responsive experiences on any screen size.

Why it matters

Decision trees increases the accuracy and help users achieve a correct result faster without having to escalate all issues to a support level.

Duplicate Content Detection Using Eddy AI

As knowledge bases grow, there is a chance that duplicate or near-duplicate content becomes common. This issue could create inconsistency and unnecessary maintenance effort on your end.

Duplicate content detection helps organizations find, review, and fix similar content before it goes into widespread use, a core function of the scalable Knowledge Management software.



What it enables

Scan the entire project for repeated or overlapping content

Compare full articles instead of breaking sentences

Highlight duplication and recommend snippet creation

Maintain a clean, reliable, single source of truth.

Why it matters

Knowledge managers spend less time on manual auditing and also strengthen content quality, reducing content sprawl, and improving user trust.

More Upgrades That Simplified Documentation Work

In 2025, documentation work started to feel different. Teams’ focus was more on how people could actually use the knowledge base instead of producing more and more content. That shift shaped the way Document360 evolved.

What follows is a look at the improvements that made documentation easier to build, maintain, and deliver, without adding extra complexity to already busy workflows.

AI & Search Enhancements

By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into search results, users are able to quickly access information that matches their needs. Instead of forcing users to enter information using keywords, AI learns about user needs and suggests relevant results when they are most needed.

The various enhanced capabilities have enabled support leaders to respond to ticket requests much faster, and improved knowledge managers’ ability to catalogue and distribute their knowledge.

Eddy AI Inside Zendesk

Document 360 has integrated Eddy AI into the Zendesk platform, allowing agents to search for knowledge base articles and draft responses using Eddy AI without leaving the ticket view. In this way, agents have access to assistance at the exact location they require.

Faster ticket resolution: Eddy AI recommends relevant knowledge base articles and suggests replies inside the reply pane, based on live ticket context.

Smart suggestions: Eddy AI analyzes ticket language and intent to provide the right content automatically, supported by tooltips, banners, and visual cues that show how AI is assisting in real time.

Eddy AI Search Within PDF Attachments

Customers often depend on PDF attachments for support and internal knowledge, but traditional search does not cover those when you don’t index the files.

Eddy AI fixes this by extending intelligent search to PDF attachments, so teams can find the information they need even when it lives inside documents that traditional search cannot reach.

Full-text semantic search: Eddy AI indexes text in embedded, attached, or linked PDF files from external drives, making them fully searchable within documents (meaning, not limited to article pages).

Better discoverability: By including PDF content in search results and linking it to source articles, Eddy AI ensures that important documentation is easy to find when needed.

Contextual AI Assistance in the Knowledge Base Widget

Traditional knowledge bases rely on users knowing what to search for. Eddy AI changed this model by adding contextual intelligence to the knowledge base experience, helping users find answers based on real-time intent instead of manual searches.

On-page analysis: Eddy AI understands user context and retrieves the most relevant information from across the knowledge base, including articles, guides, tables, and technical content.

Relevant answers instantly: Users receive accurate responses without browsing multiple articles, improving self-service success.

Feedback Manager for Eddy AI Search



The Feedback Manager for Eddy AI search gives teams a way to understand how users interact with AI-generated results and where improvements are needed, turning everyday search behavior into actionable insight.

Centralized feedback dashboard: Support, CX, and product teams can review user responses in one place to identify patterns, gaps, and opportunities to improve relevance.

Continuous tuning: By analyzing answered and unanswered queries, teams can refine documentation and improve search accuracy without relying on assumptions.

Content Operations Became More Scalable and Consistent

As the documentation scope expanded, teams gave importance to reusability, consistency, and flexible delivery.

These upgrades helped them reduce repetitive work, standardize content across teams, and enable offline or compliance-aligned distribution.

Export Projects as WebHelp

Some documentation needs to be made available outside of the support portal to provide access to knowledge for training, compliance, audit, or external delivery.



Document360 supported this by allowing teams to create a WebHelp export, making the knowledge easily portable and accessible while ensuring proper access controls.

Offline-friendly distribution: Export your knowledge base as WebHelp for offline access. It includes the search functionality, table of contents, and options to add attachments.

Portable documentation: This feature best fits training kits, compliance archives, or partner delivery.

Replicate Articles Across Workspaces

Teams across regions, products, or departments often need the same base content with slight variations.

Clone complete articles: The replicated articles clone the status level too (New, Published, Draft, or Custom).

Maintain consistency: Keep standard content automatically synchronized without rewriting from scratch in every workspace.

Reusable Content Inline in the Advanced WYSIWYG Editor

The Advanced WYSIWYG Editor now allows users to edit and visualize the reusable content (like variables, snippets, and glossary terms) in real-time.

Inline reusable blocks: Writers see the actual content (not placeholder codes) directly while editing, reducing guesswork and context switching.

Faster updates: The editor underlines reusable elements and includes an inline contextual menu for editing actions like changing or deleting content.

Looking Ahead: Where Knowledge Management Is Going

As we move forward, most companies are increasingly relying on speed, relevance, and adaptability. Teams will want the answers inline with their work, and not where the documentation is located.

In addition, as technology becomes more integrated into the work process, AI functions will shift from a ‘helper’ role to an important part of day-to-day decision-making, guiding users through complexity.

The future will also be filled with intelligent systems (not just tools) that ensure a current and properly managed knowledge base. This eventually helps to scale easily and elevate the customer and team experience.

