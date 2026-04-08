Dmitry Mikhaylov is a scientist specializing in physics-enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) for industrial applications. His projects provide innovations at the confluence of industry, academic research and international politics of sustainable development. He is a strong advocate for physics-informed AI philosophy – artificial intelligence should not just be “big”, it should be intentionally effective, energy-saving and focused on the meaning rather than on the number of tokens.

Education

Dmitry Mikhaylov successfully defended his PhD thesis in Artificial Intelligence as well as MBA in R&D Management from the University of Warwick in the UK.

His doctoral thesis on neural-network optimization served as a foundation for later research and a portfolio of more than 30 granted international patents.

Academic career

Throughout his career, Dmitry Mikhaylov has held academic positions at several leading international universities, including serving as Associate Professor in Artificial Intelligence at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and as Supervising Professor at Khalifa University (UAE).

He has also delivered guest lectures at leading institutions all over the world including the University of Sydney (Australia), Tufts University (USA), Vietnam National University, Dankook University (South Korea), Tashkent State Agrarian University (Uzbekistan) and others.

Contribution to United Nations and public initiatives

From 2018 to 2020 Dmitry Mikhaylov advised Uzbekistan’s National Agency for Project Management under the President. He contributed to projects in the field of the design and implementation of industry focused AI-initiatives. These reforms were cited by The Economist when naming Uzbekistan its “Country of the Year” for 2019 as well as by Human Rights Watch.

Mikhaylov continues to serve as an invited United Nations expert and a researcher on AI for the Sustainable Development Goals.

Commercial introduction and start-up ecosystem

Dmitry Mikhaylov’s physics-informed AI solutions have been licensed and implemented globally through a number of university spin-offs, including:

Germany-based venture focused on advanced materials and industrial applications using AI-driven modeling;

United Kingdom-based initiative applying AI to analyze user behavior in Esports environments;

UAE-based company developing acoustic AI systems for respiratory diagnostics, including conditions such as COVID-19 and asthma;

Singapore-based spin-off leveraging AI for industrial-scale insect farming;

another Singapore-based venture specializing in AI-assisted optimization of air freight and airline operations.

Academic research and areas of expertise

In Dmitry Mikhaylov’s research, the main direction is the development of physics-informed AI, incorporating the implementation of the laws and constraints of physics into the neural-network models for the physical feasibility and operational stability. His artificial intelligence systems integrate signal-processing, remote sensing and domain-specific physics to power critical fields such as renewable energy forecasting, precision agriculture, medical diagnostics, digital health and industrial monitoring.

In addition to his AI research, Mikhaylov continues to operate in the field of fundamental physics: he is a co-author of the “International Large Detector: Interim Design Report”, a reference design document for a modern electron-positron collider detector.

As a scholar, Dmitry Mikhaylov has published more than 100 academic articles and eight books in three languages, according to conference and university biographies.

Scientific projects and missions

One of the research directions that captured Mikhaylov’s attention was how artificial intelligence can interpret brain signals and behavioral patterns. By analyzing electrical activity from the brain together with how a person reacts during tasks, AI systems can detect moments of focus and distraction. This approach opened the way to several practical applications.

The Focus Within the Chaos – AI therapeutic games

First steps in applying artificial intelligence to brain signal analysis were made during Professor Dmitry Mikhaylov’s work at the National University of Singapore, where he explored how AI could interpret signals produced by the human brain. A key tool in this research was electroencephalography – a technology that measures tiny electrical signals generated by the brain using sensors placed on the scalp. These signals reflect how the brain reacts when a person concentrates, becomes distracted, or processes information, allowing researchers to observe patterns of attention in real time.

Studying these signals helped Mikhaylov better understand the Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a condition in which the brain has difficulty maintaining stable focus and controlling impulses. By analyzing brain activity together with behavioral responses – such as reaction speed, decision patterns, or moments of distraction – artificial intelligence could begin to detect how attention shifts during different tasks.

Instead of observing brain activity only in laboratories, the research moved into a more engaging environment: interactive therapeutic games. In these systems, players perform challenges inside a game while AI quietly analyzes their responses and signals of attention. The game can slow down, speed up, or change tasks depending on how the player reacts, allowing researchers to see how focus rises, drops, and recovers during play.

Over time, the system learns how each individual concentrates and adapts the experience accordingly. This approach opened the way to a new generation of therapeutic games – games that are not only entertaining but also designed to strengthen attention and cognitive control.

This research direction later evolved into the UAE-based therapeutic gaming platform VitalPlay, which in 2025 received international recognition through the Global Generative AI Award and was listed among the 100 Top AI Companies in the United Arab Emirates.

The Calm Within the Storm – marine stress tests and “Khabib Scale”

The same approach to understanding brain signals and human performance later expanded into another line of research. After moving to the UAE, Mikhaylov and his scientific group at the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA) began studying how people maintain composure and clear thinking under extreme stress – a critical ability for ship captains navigating complex and dangerous conditions at sea.

By studying how individuals respond to stress, the researchers aimed to identify a reliable benchmark for composure and cognitive stability under pressure. This allowed the team to begin developing a scale that could help determine which captains are ready to handle the most demanding navigation scenarios and the hardest simulator stress tests used in maritime training.

To establish such a reference point, the researchers invited Khabib Nurmagomedov, a world champion athlete widely known for his remarkable ability to remain calm and focused under intense pressure. His participation allowed the team to observe how an exceptionally disciplined mind responds to stress, providing valuable data for understanding resilience and cognitive control.

The results of the experiment changed everything: Khabib’s brain activity remained unusually stable under stress scenarios. His pattern became the Academy’s benchmark for resilience, now informally known as the “Khabib Scale”. Transfer of sport practices to marine training allowed scientists to develop new adaptive simulators that utilize stress management.

Dr. Dmitry Mikhaylov and his team’s findings reshaped ADMA’s training philosophy. He treats stress not as something to suppress, but as an energy distribution, applying an approach of “The Physics of Calm” to the field of human psychic and cognitive resilience.

UAE maintains national AI strategy and programs, supported by Advanced Technology Research Council, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy Office. Dmitry Mikhaylov’s science group continues to collaborate across these programs, positioning the country as one of those nations building AI systems that “think” with intention.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



