Dear Readers,

Are you a professional seeking to enhance your global business expertise and leadership skills? The International Executive MBA (IEMBA) at the University of St.Gallen, ranked #1 Executive MBA in Switzerland (QS EMBA Rankings 2024), offers an educational journey designed for experienced professionals like you who aim to drive impact on a global scale.

If you are currently based in Switzerland or planning to visit, we would like to invite you to join us for our IEMBA Masterclass with Dr. Stefan Legge, a sought after expert that will bring a wealth of expertise in macroeconomics, international trade, and global economic strategy, as we uncover the facts, analyze key trends, and discuss the future of the global economy.

Fact or Fiction: Is the U.S. economy miles ahead of Europe’s?

📅 Event Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

📍 Location: Freiruum, Zug (Switzerland)

⏳ Registration Deadline: Sunday, March 9, 23:00 (CET)

Why Attend?

✔ Gain expert economic insights

✔ Engage in a discussion with senior professionals

✔ Enjoy a networking Apéro-Riche

This Masterclass also offers a glimpse into the International Executive MBA, a programme that could help you stay ahead in a fast-changing global market. The first application deadline for the IEMBA is March 31, 2025.

We look forward to welcoming you in Zug!

University of St.Gallen

EMBA team