CrazyBulk USA Reviews 2022 | Are Crazy Bulk Legal Steroids The Best Bulk Supplements?

In today’s Review we refer to one of the largest (if not the largest) company of Bulk Supplements (legal steroids), made especially for bodybuilding.

CrazyBulk, is the only company worldwide, with a unique organized and complete line of products for bodybuilding athletes and in general, for athletes wishing to obtain a perfect body, slim, ribbed and of high muscle volume.

A smart way to make our acquaintance with the company and its products is to adopt a system of questions and answers, to help any reader with any specific information required, while making it easy to identify the product suitable for each individual.

Question: May I have some information about CrazyBulk USA Bulk Supplements?

Answer: Today, in 2021, CrazyBulk is a world leader on nutritional supplements for bodybuilding that claims to offer safe, natural, non-prescription legal steroids . With a range of 11 products (100% natural / with no hormones or dangerous addictive substances) specially designed to boost training and improve the body form, it is certainly one of the most favorable selections in the gyms around the world.

A fact confirmed by thousands of reviews received on the internet, and the numerous “friends” of the company on social networks.

Here is the actual proof in numbers:

5,000 followers on the Twitter platform

8,000 followers on the Instagram platform

more than 13,000 on the Facebook platform

Crazy Bulk is funded by a group of people having a love and passion for bodybuilding and wellness, a fact reflected in each of its products.

This love for the sport and above all the love for life motivated them to create the company in the form presented today.

This is a company:

With natural / legal steroids & bulk supplements that claims to help any person gaining a dream body without risking any use of anabolic steroids.

With all auxiliary supplements, which any athlete or trainee might need in a workout.

Making available products for men and women, involved in the sport of bodybuilding.

Using no chemicals / anabolics / synthetic hormones / addictive substances / GMO’s / carcinogens / stimulants / drugs, or anything that could possibly harm the user.

Showing a love for its “friends”, wishing to achieve their goal (proving that by providing them with free access to community and free 24/7 support from experts).

Trusted by great bodybuilding athletes in their training and competition events. However, a company completely legal, holding FDA & GMP certifications and with specially equipped facilities and experienced staff.

Question: Where is CrazyBulk USA located? Could I contact the company?

Answer: CrazyBulk based in the United Kingdom, distributes its products worldwide (except for some countries, listed on its official website).

In case you want to contact the company – for questions / comments / tips / complaints / information – you can do it, selecting any of the following ways:

via its official website, selecting the option “contact us” from the menu

by telephone calling at +1 (646) 766 84 45 (for USA)

via email (email: [email protected] )

via regular mail (for USA): Wolfson Brands (Europe) Limited | 12 Payne Street | G4 0LF Glasgow | United Kingdom

sending a message on WhatsApp

Question: Are the CrazyBulk USA Bulk Supplements real steroids?

Answer: No, this is clear. CrazyBulk supplements are 100% natural products, with no relation whatsoever to classic anabolic steroids.

The name given to them, “legal steroids”, reflects their resemblance to benefits gained by classic anabolic steroids, without, however, any of the unpleasant and dangerous side effects.

These products, unlike anabolics, contain only herbs and natural nutrients stimulating the organism and promoting the good organic function / its hormonal balance / enhanced energy – endurance – physical strength / real sports benefits / good health and wellness.

Question: Are Crazybulk USA Bulk products legal? Do they Have Good Reviews?

Answer: Yes. Crazy Bulk company and its products meet all the requirements, following the legislation applied.

CrazyBulk supplements are natural nutritional supplements offered as the closest possible natural suggestion (in terms of effective capacity) to the well-known anabolic steroids.

Their natural composition is completely safe, based on scientific studies and clinical research.

The goal of the company is to offer athletes (professionals and amateurs) the benefits of an anabolic, without in any case, risking their health.

Moreover, succeed in every step of this process.

Question: Is a prescription required?

Answer: No prescription required for ordering or using any of CrazyBulk products.

The reason is simple, as CrazyBulk products – already mentioned – contain only herbs, minerals, vitamins and other natural nutrients aiming at strengthening the organism and stimulating any athlete’s available energy.

Anabolic action is not achieved by introducing synthetic hormones into the organism (as the case with classic anabolic steroids), but via the use of nutrients stimulating the organism’s function and leading to the production of its own natural androgens / anabolic hormones.

The use of NO chemicals in the supplements makes them completely safe for the organism even for long-term daily use (as opted by many of the company’s fans).

Besides, CrazyBulk products are not drugs requiring a prescription. They are natural nutritional supplements, administered (with no reservations) on a daily basis, to stimulate the organism to its maximum

Question: Which Ingredients used in CrazyBulk USA Legal Steroid Supplements?

Answer: Only natural and high quality ingredients used in CrazyBulk supplements have undergone all tests for safe use.

The ingredient formulas of CrazyBulk supplements come as the result of an in-depth scientific research, clinical trials and statistics.

Therefore, now you have the opportunity to transform your body in just 30 days, only with the power of nature, with no needles, side effects, or any risks.

Muscle Mass – Ribbing – Muscle Strength – Athletic Performance – Energy – Fat Burning

CrazyBulk supplements, 100% safe and legal (containing natural ingredients only) aim for fast results and true health benefits.

Their objective is not the physical reconstruction, “at any cost”.

The goal is physical improvement based on health and wellness.

Question: Which are the products included in the CrazyBulk Bulk Supplement series?

Answer: As pointed out earlier, Crazy Bulk USA is the only company making available a complete range of supplements (11 in total), especially for bodybuilding athletes (not only), aiming at an effective and easy muscle rebuilding, ribbing / “drying” of excess fat, nevertheless, mainly for the purpose of energy / endurance / physical strength to achieve more efficient, harder, more demanding workouts.

These supplements find use:

As individual products

in stacks (combination of products depending on the application required)

The company provides the interested parties (via its website) with useful information for each of the products, as well as their tested combinations (stacks) for maximum benefits in a minimum time.

The 11 products of CrazyBulk (with each of them serving a different purpose and addressing a different target group) are:

D-Bal

Testo-Max

Decaduro

Trenorol

Anvarol

Clenbutrol

Anadrole

Winsol

HGH-X2

NO2MAX

Gynectrol

Question: What is the Use of Each of CrazyBulk USA supplements?

Answer: For achieving the maximum physical / training gains, it is very important to know the ideal use of each of the supplements received and the benefits offered to the user as well.

To accommodate this need we present (in a brief way) all the company’s supplements along with their basic active property.

This will enable the user to identify the product (or products) most suitable for its case and body type / goal desired / training line.

Below the presentation of each product for 2022:

D-Bal Review

This is the “king” of CrazyBulk USA supplements, an alternative proposal to the “favorite” anabolic of many previous generations (the anabolic Dianabol), aiming at a training of massive stimulation.

Endurance – Energy – Strength

D-Bal achieves maximum anabolic action, for securing efficient workouts.

In fact, thanks to its active natural ingredients (such as Ashwagandha and MSM) it offers a significant reduction in body strain (muscles, bones, tendons, ligaments) and maximum muscle gains.

Undoubtedly, the No. 1 choice for serious muscle gains and clears body ribbing.

Testo-Max Review

Another very important CrazyBulk supplement for muscle mass and enhanced athletic performance, a legal alternative to the anabolic Sustanon, offering monumental physical superiority:

Strength – Endurance – Recovery

However, this supplement, apart of huge muscle gains, offers an aggressive fat loss as well.

This is one of the main reasons for using it in Bulking and Cutting phases.

Testo-Max boosts your testosterone production (in a 100% natural way) to its maximum, rejuvenating and strengthening your body in a more efficient way.

Provides maximum anabolic action and increases its muscle gains.

You feel strong again as a teenager.

D-Aspartic Acid combined with a number of important vitamins and minerals achieves a unique anabolic and androgenic action without using any chemicals.

Indeed, if you wonder, using Testo-Max you see a significant improvement in your sex life, thanks to the stimulation of testosterone production, offering orgasms that are more dynamic, harder erections, and higher libido.

Decaduro Review

The Decaduro CrazyBulk supplement is clearly synonyms to strength and endurance.

A product preferred by many endurance athletes (runners, marathon runners, cyclists, swimmers), significantly enhancing the physical endurance in hard and long workouts.

Provides any muscle benefits?

Definitely yes. Its action, based on excellent natural ingredients and superfoods, promotes muscle rebuilding and effective fat loss.

This means that it promotes the “perfect body”.

As an alternative to anabolic Deca Durabolin, Decaduro prioritizes the energy provision for your workouts ( Panax Ginseng Root found in the incredible amount of 750 mg helps greatly in this process).

This is achieved by nitrogen retention, increased protein synthesis and certainly by enhanced production of red blood cells eventually leading to stimulation of physical strength and enhancement of beneficial energy.

Nevertheless, another very important asset of Decaduro is the fast recovery provided, as well as its resistance to pain.

It ensures a higher production of collagen (by the organism), strengthening and protecting tendons, muscles, bones and ligaments from the repetitive painful movements required mainly by bodybuilding and weight lifting exercises.

So forget the muscle cramps, the aching joints and the constant injuries.

Trenorol Review

Trenorol, a bulking product (alternative to Trenbolone anabolic), is also used in Bulking and Cutting phases.

This practically means that it can ensure the user with a significant improvement in athletic performance, showing muscle gains and maximum loss of adipose tissue (weight loss), as well.

Trenorol is the supplement for perfect fitness / lean muscles / hard line

It promotes fat loss – even in the most stubborn parts of the body – allowing you to obtain a perfect figure.

This CrazyBulk supplement – thanks to enhanced production of red blood cells achieved – gives you the option to achieve tremendous vascularity.

Veins clearly ribbed in neck, arms, legs.

Containing 600 mg Beta-Sitosterol (a powerful plant sterol) it fights fatigue, strengthens the organic immunity, helps to stimulate sexual activity, reduces swelling and pain, accelerates wound healing and enhances athletic performance.



Anvarol Review

Anvarol CrazyBulk’s supplement (alternative legal proposal to Anavar is the supplement you will need to build a flawless figure, providing you with massive fat loss, energy and strength for faithfully following (despite the enhanced cutting / weight loss phase) your training program.

Feeling no tired

Full of energy.

No muscle loss.

The perfect CRAZY BULK supplement for the Cutting Phase, working by stimulating the production of phosphocreatine in your organism.

This helps in maintaining your athletic performance and not allowing the loss of any muscle gains, while at the same time your body makes a dramatic reduction of body fat.

ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) provides your muscles with energy so they are fully functional (contraction / expansion) and perform properly in training (100% beneficial).

Weight training in particular, requires large amounts of energy, and a supplement such as Anvarol (during the cutting phase) is necessary to avoid loss of lean muscle tissue.

If I had to describe this supplement in just one word, that would be “energy”.

Anvarol is truly synonymous with massive energy and explosive power, being the impulse necessary to achieve the perfect drying and the ideal ribbing on your body.

At the same time, you see significant hardening of your muscles and strengthening of their density.

Ideal for use by women.

Clenbutrol Review

Next we find Clenbutrol, a natural supplement imitating (almost completely) the potency & strength of the well-known anabolic steroid Clenbuterol.

It is one of the most popular supplements for men and women.

According to Jpost.com it is one of the best Stomach/Belly Fat Burners on the Market!

Dynamically increases athletic performance and stimulates fat burning.

A CRAZY BULK supplement to help you (in the cutting phase) to burn a lot of fat, maintain to the maximum your energy and endurance.

The difference with the aforementioned weight & fat loss supplement Anvarol is that Clenbutrol works in a completely different way.

Due to its composition, it is aiming at increasing the body’s internal temperature (a natural process in organisms called thermogenesis).

This results in an increase in metabolic rate, and therefore a dramatic increase in fat burning from the body’s fat stores (even the most stubborn points).

The Clenbutrol supplement will also help you to a better cardiovascular performance – achieved by improving oxygen delivery to the tissues – and therefore better athletic (aerobic) performance.

Besides, it promotes the formation of muscles and the removal of any excess fat (with not any muscle loss).

Using this supplement, you will have increased energy for even more intense workouts and actual maximum benefits (since your body will be in a 24 hour “fat oven”).

One of the most important reasons to select Clenbutrol is the mixture of active ingredients found in it. With a powerful calorific blend of Garcinia Cambogia, Citrus Aurantium & Guarana, it will become your favorite weight loss / ribbing supplement.

Anadrole Reviews

Anadrole is an energy and muscle stimulation supplement, providing explosiveness, strength and endurance in your training.

As a legal proposal towards the anabolic Anadrol (Oxymetholone), one of the most powerful anabolic steroids on the market to date, is aiming at providing huge amounts of energy (with a key increase in red blood cell production achieved by its composition).

With Anadrole you will have maximum benefits without any side effects.

Zero fatigue and improved recovery.

The red blood cells – now multiplied – carry oxygen to the tissues of the entire body, allowing more muscle gains, but also enhanced physical strength and endurance.

A very important condition, especially if you are aiming at intense workouts and reduction of muscle recovery time between workouts.

Recommended for use in combination with bulking supplements (such as D-Bal) for maximum athletic and muscular benefits.

Including 500 mg of the very active ingredient Tribulus Terrestris, it will also enhance the production of testosterone in your organism, increasing the anabolic / androgenic benefits in your training.

Worth noting, that the supplement also includes Soy Protein and therefore its use is not allowed for those who are intolerant to soy and its by-products.



Winsol Reviews

This is a Crazy Bulk product especially loved by women in sports (the alternative proposal of the company CrazyBulk to the anabolic product Winstrol), a supplement for ribbing, fat burning and explosive energy, as well.

It is 100% natural, causing no side effects, an ideal solution for rapid weight and fat loss.

Guaranteed “drying” results while enhancing the available energy.

With Winsol you do not risk losing muscle tissue while attempting to lose body weight.

Especially when used in combination with other supplements (such as Testo-Max, Anvarol and Clenbutrol) it can make weight loss easy like a piece of cake.

HGH-X2 Review

This supplement is the product recommended by CrazyBulk as the alternative to Somatropin and it is the best product for muscle rebuilding & volume.

According to Clevescene it is the Best Hgh Supplement you can find on the Market.

Containing ingredients such as Maca and Hawthorn Berry, it activates the endocrine gland and enhances the release of growth hormone (Human Growth Hormone) in your organism.

Growth hormone – an extremely anabolic hormone (favorable in sports) – stimulates muscle growth, enhances protein synthesis and promotes the use of fat stored in the body as an energy source.

Besides, it significantly reduces muscle recovery time, protects against injuries (preventing them as well), and helps on body ribbing.

Its strong amino acids help you to maintain quality and tireless workouts at all times.



NO2MAX Reviews

In case you wish to pay more attention to recovery and regular training but you feel “empty” of energy, then NO2 MAX (natural nitric oxide booster) helps enhance the vasodilatation, leading to improved blood circulation and oxygenation of blood vessels throughout the body.

The result obvious

Maximum muscle gains, Power, Stamina, Recovery.

With Crazybulks’s NO2MAX, you will maximize your training and eliminate any trace of physical (or even mental) fatigue and quit any objectives.

A supplement for physical and mental boost, resulting in explosive training.

Drives away the pain, reduces any possible harm and increases your muscle gains.

Every time.

In every workout.

If you are aiming for muscle mass (with duration), take NO2MAX

With 1800 mg L-Arginine Alpha-Ketoglutarate increases the “food” for your muscles (oxygen & glucose) to the maximum.

Gynectrol Reviews

A special product by CrazyBulk, a fat burner specially designed for men suffering from increased gynecomastia (what we call “male nipples”).

Men who are overweight – after losing weight – usually show sagginess in the chest area, resulting in a rather anti-aesthetic image, making them feel ashamed and embarrassed.

With the Gynectrol supplement (and with a powerful formula including Caffeine, Green Tea, Theobromine Cacao, Salvia Miltiorrhiza and Guggulsterones) the subcutaneous fat of the mammary gland area will be in the centre of “fight”.

Those who face the problem of gynecomastia know how difficult it is (especially without the right help) to activate the fat burning in your body especially in the specific area of ​​the chest muscles.

However, the powerful Gynectrol formula will help you eliminate chest fat and build a “stone” sternum.

The results are fast – in just a few weeks – and without any side effects.

It is suitable for every man wishing to lose many kilos and enjoying a body with no saggy breasts.

It can (is even recommended) be used in the cutting phase, but it can also be used just as efficiently in the bulking phase (promoting a firmer and fat-free body).

Question: Why do I need CrazyBulk Booster Supplements for the Training?

Answer: For every demanding workout – as those required by bodybuilding – nutritional supplements are probably necessary.

The use of Crazy Bulk products to provide help for your athletic performance, your psychology and your mental clarity, enable any user to gain maximum benefits and reduce the “damage” (injuries, damage, muscle loss, loss of concentration and lack of faith in goal) and form a secure way to the goal.

Depending on its active ingredients, each supplement provides different action and different benefits.

Therefore, it’s very important – not just to supplement your workout with a supplement – but with the right supplement.

In the market, there are plenty of supplements available.

Some of them are quite remarkable, while others are completely ineffective and useless.

CrazyBulk offers you a complete range of fitness supplements (with supplements for each phase of the training process).

Each supplement is aiming at a different goal and targets a different age group.

CrazyBulk supplements may be classified into basic categories, characterized by the benefits provided, as shown in the list below.

⇒ BULKING

❖ D-Bal

❖ Testo-Max

❖ Decaduro

❖ Trenorol

❖ Anadrole

❖ HGH-X2

❖ Bulking Stack

❖ Growth Hormone Stack

STRENGTH

❖ NO2MAX

❖ Testo-Max

❖ Anadrole

❖ Winsol

❖ Decaduro

❖ Strength Stack

⇒ CUTTING

❖ Anvarol

❖ Clenbutrol

❖ Winsol

❖ Cutting Stack

❖ Female Cutting Stack

Question: Can I Trust CrazyBulk USA & Its Products? Reviews

Answer: that CrazyBulk USA has already sold more than 509,389 bottles worldwide.

CrazyBulk products mean Safety – Efficiency – Confidence

All company products are prepared according to formulas specially adapted to the needs of a hard sport (such as bodybuilding), but always with the sensitivity that suits your body, as they are based on scientific data, including only the highest quality of natural ingredients.

They do not contain any synthetics or dangerous addictive substances.

They do not cause any side effects and ensure results from the first 30 days of use.

Certainly if you want to see maximum results, you should continue to use them regularly for a minimum of 2 to 3 months.

CrazyBulk supplements are an ideal proposal for professional athletes (of any sport), enhancing athletic performance. They are 100% legal and undetectable by special checks.

Nevertheless, even in case you are not satisfied, your company guarantees a refund of your money and actually offers a period of 60 days (2 months).

In this way, you can try the products of your interest with no stress and waiting for them to work.

Even in the very small possibility of not having any benefits, CrazyBulk, returns you the total value of the products spent, without any questions, requests for clarifications, with no proof.

Besides, you should not be afraid that the entire process lasts for long, for “retaining” your money.

Simply contact the company’s customer service at the email: [email protected] and receive a response from a manager within 48 working hours.

So simple and easy.

Question: Why is there a Special Supplement Package for Women?

Answer: The fact that the company has provided a special package for its female fans (which form an increasing number continuously) is very pleasant, since most muscle mass supplements usually seem to be addressed to male population only.

Now women have their own products to enhance training and muscle mass.

No side effects.

No hormonal disorders.

Without fear of forming an anti-female “over bulked” body.

By doing so, CrazyBulk is a pioneer in this field and is proud of it.

The legal – and 100% female friendly – steroids proposed is the “key” to a sexy body, slim, dry & full of life.

Even if you are not a fan of exercise, once you see what you can achieve with the help of CrazyBulk supplements, then you definitely change your mind about training.

These supplements are undoubtedly the “motivation” for a healthier (including exercise) life.

As expected – CrazyBulk supplements for women – have become very “IN” in the field of fashion, acting and among the celebrities.

Famous models, actors and everyday women now use them to obtain the “dream” body desired.

A body, which is no longer and by no means, just a dream

Truly drastic weight loss.

Enhanced fat dissolution.

Muscle tone & enhancement of body volume.

Perfect line

Energy and resistance

This is what every modern woman needs in her daily life, loving herself and seeking quality.

Among the first openly declaring their love and support for CrazyBulk products, are the well-known “angels” of Victoria’s Secret.

Question: What are Crazy Bulk Stacks & how do I use them?

Answer: Stacks is a technique of forming a combination of nutritional and training supplements for maximum benefits (fat loss – muscle mass – line – energy – endurance – explosiveness).

CrazyBulk has the most complete stacking system for training, ranging from the cutting to bulking phase.

Each of the CrazyBulk stacks provided by the company contains different supplements, which synergistically give completely different benefits and serve a different purpose.

In any case, the reason for selecting a stack, instead of an individual product, is not just this one.

Buying a combined package of CrazyBulk stack saves a large amount of money, as the products purchased are at a lower price (compared to individual purchase).

Have a look at the available stacks below:

❖ Bulking Stack | Package for top muscle benefits and enhanced fat loss

❖ Cutting Stack | Package for the absolute “drying” of excess body fat

❖ Strength Stack | Package for enhanced athletic performance, strength and resistance

❖ Growth Hormone Stack | Package to enhance the production of the anabolic hormones HGH and testosterone

❖ Ultimate Stack | Package for general training strengthening (muscle mass, fat burning, recovery, focus, competitiveness)

❖ Female Cutting Stack | Package suitable for women who love weight lifting

Stacks have a similar way of use as the individual products.

They are administered as supplements in daily meals (do not replace them) and should never exceed the daily dose (as defined by the supplements manufacturers).

Question: How could CrazyBulk USA Bulking Stack help me in training?

Answer: The CrazyBulk Bulking Stack is truly the ultimate package for huge muscle mass, ribbing & vascularity, helping you eliminate any fat residues and building a strong and flawless body with clear muscle mass.

With this package – among other benefits – you gain enhanced athletic performance but also faster recovery times (allowing you more intense and more frequent training).

Preferred by athletes during competitive and pre-competitive periods, since tedious training requires a massive “charge” of energy in your body.

Besides, using the CrazyBulk Bulking Stack package, you are able to overcome what athletes call “plateau”. It is the “annoying” point that your training “hangs” and stops performing.

The CrazyBulk USA Bulking Stack consists of 4 very powerful company supplements, whose primary action is muscle reconstruction.

The CrazyBulk supplements shown below ensure you the perfect anabolic state (offering a dramatic increase in endogenous testosterone) for more tireless workouts, new records and huge physical benefits.

D-Bal

Decaduro

Testo-Max

Trenorol

Question: In which training phase the CrazyBulk Cutting Stack makes the most for me?

Answer: Unlike the CrazyBulk Bulking Stack used in the bulking phase, the CrazyBulk Cutting Stack aims at mass burning of accumulated body fat, used in the so-called training phase of cut (Cutting Phase).

Four different company products combined to help you, each in a different way, to reduce your body weight (eliminating excess fat) and to gain lean muscle mass.

It is important to combine these supplements with proper nutrition (not diet) so that the body performs a massive fat loss, while at the same time receiving all nutrients needed to “nourish” tired muscles and to promote their bulking.

Ideally, 1 Cutting Cycle should last for 8 weeks, practically meaning 2 CrazyBulk Cutting Stacks (that is, a total of 8 bottles of products).

With this package – and proper nutrition and intensive training – within 2 months (8 weeks) you see your body transformed from flabby and fatty form, into a body looking like a Greek God.

The specific supplements making up the CrazyBulk weight loss package designed to promote fat loss, also enhance the available energy (so that you do not feel tired and weak in your workouts).

Besides, they reduce muscle loss, so every kilo lost is just fat.

This package assists to achieve a perfect ribbing as well.

Abs, arms, sternum, buttocks, legs.

Everything will be as hard as iron and perfectly shaped like a statue of Michelangelo.

No needles.

No side effects.

Not feeling unsatisfied with unhealthy diets.

High endurance and energy, with increased levels of ATP (adenosine triphosphate) for explosive workouts even with 24-hour daily fat burning.

Your body will enter an “oven” burning everything unnecessary. Fat, podge, love handles.

Your testosterone also increases giving you anabolic power and so your luteinizing hormone.

Weight loss has never been so simple.

The perfectly ripped body has never been so easy to obtain

The products forming the CrazyBulk Cutting Stack are:

Anvarol

Testo-Max

Winsol

Clenbutrol

Question: Why should I prefer the Legal Steroids Instead of the Classic Anabolic Steroids?

Answer: Although the question sounds a little naïve (since on the one hand we refer to products legal and safe, while on the other hand we have illegal and very dangerous to health formulas), we will try to give a clear picture of the reasons why we should choose the legal route, not turning to anabolic steroids.

For many years anabolic steroids have dominated the sports field (securing many medals to well-known athletes), now it has become quite clear that these are extremely dangerous chemicals with serious side effects on user’s health and life.

Extensive scientific research presents an association of many serious diseases and health complications with anabolic steroids.

(More information and documentation at:

https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/research-reports/steroids-other-appearance-performance-enhancing-drugs-apeds/what-are-side-effects -anabolic-steroid-misuse)

A number of deaths were also reported and associated with anabolic steroids.

Their use is now strictly limited (in most countries of the world) to medical / therapeutic use, allowed with a prescription and continuous supervision / guidance only.

Nowadays, anabolic steroids are classified in the same category as stimulants & drugs.

The reason is simple.

In addition to many health complications, they also cause:

dependence

tolerance

side effects

The physical and psychological effects on the body are huge and quite serious.

Are they effective?

Yes. Certainly they are. Anabolic steroids are the ultimate anabolic stimulant for the body. This is why even today (as their danger has become known) they continue to be used by athletes to increase their athletic performance.

Anabolic steroids are essentially synthetic derivatives of the body’s anabolic / androgenic hormone testosterone.

However, the aggravating effects of anabolic steroids are not negligible

infertility / infertility

hormonal disorder

shrinkage of testicles

cancer

gynecomastia

reduced sperm production

masculine characteristics (for women)

enlargement of clitoris (for women)

male pattern baldness (for women)

blood pressure increase

cardiovascular problems (thrombi, heart attack, artery damage)

Stroke

Intoxication

Schizophrenia

Depression

Mania

aggression / violent behavior

osteoporosis

diabetes

skin diseases

psoriasis

acne

immune problems

illusions

Just think that these are just some of the common side effects following the use of anabolic steroids.

Legal steroids, unlike anabolic steroids, are legal and safe.

They contain only natural ingredients and do not cause any side effects.

They do not require a prescription & there is no possibility of disrupting (in any way) the proper functioning of the organism.

The reasons (the most basic) to choose the legal steroids are:

effective capacity approaching 80% of the effect of an anabolic

zero side effects

natural composition

long use without risks

no poisoning caused

not addictive

they do not cause tolerance

They clearly have slower effects than anabolic steroids. We should not fool ourselves.

You will need more patience and time to gain the desired benefits. However, you do place your organism under any risk of toxic side effects or health complications.

More specifically, CrazyBulk products are among the most well known and recognized for their true effectiveness.

Do not think that they are ineffective just due to their natural composition.

They are so powerful that in a few months they can “transform” your entire body.

Although we used to call them “legal steroids”, in reality they have nothing to do with real steroids.

They are a legal natural boost to organisms aiming at stimulating the production of its known anabolic hormones.

Therefore, they would be considered as an “indirect and legal way” to gain the anabolic action of steroids without using them.

Question: Are CrazyBulk USA Bulk Supplements Approved by the FDA?

Answer: No. This is not for the reason of being illegal, dangerous or due to a dubious composition.

This is because they do not fall under the jurisdiction of the FDA.

CrazyBulk products are not pharmaceuticals and therefore they are not subject to appropriate controls.

They belong to the category of “nutritional supplements”.

No dietary supplement is FDA approved.

What we can say for sure about CrazyBulk USA, however, is that it is a serious company, taking all safety and quality measures and using state-of-the-art premises and specialized staff.

Nevertheless, the most important thing is that its facilities have the necessary certification (approval) by the FDA, thus certifying the quality of its products.

Question: Finally who can Use CrazyBulk USA Supplements?

Answer: Depending on the product, everyone can achieve improvement of his or her body with CrazyBulk products

Men and women.

Surely, although CrazyBulk supplements are natural, we do not recommend their use by children and adolescents, pregnant or lactating women, patients or people taking any medication.

The people who can really benefit from these sports health supplements (being the vast majority of their users) are:

bodybuilders and weight lifters

all kinds of athletes

former steroid users

fitness fans

persons wishing to achieve active fat loss

People who want a ribbing on their body

men and women wishing to increase muscle mass in their body

the models

influencers

those who want to start a more active and less sedentary life

those who feel tired and without energy

men in menopause (showing low testosterone)

men with low testosterone production

Question: Where can I find the CrazyBulk USA Legal Steroids? Customer Reviews

Answer: Genuine CrazyBulk products are only available online (via the official CrazyBulk website only).

The reason is simple, and relates to ensuring the brand and its credibility.

This is the way to avoid the distribution of ineffective and fake preparations under the name of the well-known company.

On the official website, there is available information on each of the supplements, the combined product packages (stacks) and on all valid financial offers provided by the company to its customers. Also available information on customer reviews and before and after images!

Besides, with your purchase you gain the right to make use of the money back guarantee (duration 67 days).

Finally, the company CrazyBulk USA, provides you with free training guides to help you have effective training, even from home.

CrazyBulk – having sold more than 30,563,340 pills worldwide, has now the experience and knowledge, offering this generously.

You may contact the company at any time, via the website and ask for useful tips / advice / guidance from its experts completely free (24/7).