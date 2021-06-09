Testo Max Review 2021 – Instant Muscle Gains & Energy

A quite popular supplement of the Crazy Bulk company, the Testo-Max comes to our discussion, in today’s article.

Actually, if you are involved with bodybuilding, you must have heard of it, or some of your fellow athletes probably recommended this, as an efficient testosterone booster (according to its name), working well not only in training.

Today’s review about the specific supplement (in capsule form), is useful not only to those who do not know / have not used the product yet, but also to those who may have used it for a long time, but have not received the desired results.

Here is the reason.

The correct use of a supplement makes the difference finally.

Knowing of a supplement’s identity, the way it works and what offers, in a combination with the mode of the body function, could be of great help on achieving higher level benefits in sports, sex, but also in health / wellness / longevity in general, as well.

Testo Max, being the subject of this review, is to reveal many “secrets” of its action, always with the user’s help.

Click Here to Order the Official Testo-Max (CrazyBulk)

Below, the information and the truth.

Testo Max – What it is

A bottle with a characteristic green color, with the label of CrazyBulk, and with 120 capsules is the confection of the Testo-Max product.

The first question coming to your mind is, what is Testo-max?

Not many details in the simple packaging about its action. Simply, we read, “Body Strength and Energy Supplement” and “Natural Alternative”, meaning that this is a supplement offering physical strength and energy, being a natural alternative.

This is ok, but what we still do not know is the energy offer goes against what?

The Testo Max website has all the answers.

Testo-Max is a 100% natural supplement, nutritional (in capsule form and not in injection), aiming at boosting the testosterone produced.

However, to avoid any misunderstandings, we have to mention that Testo-Max is not a testosterone supplement (synthetic hormone).

Settling this very important point (analyzed in more detail a little later), we continue to study the official website and see that this supplement is a natural alternative to the well-known anabolic steroid Sustanon.

Therefore, by simply stating on the package that this is a natural alternative, means that the Testo-Max supplement – despite its 100% natural composition – can and does work almost like the well-known anabolic steroid mentioned above.

In other words, Testo-Max is what we call nowadays “Legal Steroids” and is the most modern, trendy and innovative proposal in bodybuilding but also in general in the strengthening and muscular shaping of the body.

Legal

No side effects.

Easy to use.

Supplement from the most famous bodybuilding supplement company in the world

Testo Max – How it works

We could call it a dynamite, as it activates the organism and gives it the “push” (via the appropriate active natural ingredients and vitamins) to produce a greater amount of the male hormone testosterone.

Basically, it works by stimulating the proper glands to increase free testosterone production.

As simple as that.

Nevertheless, this simple “stimulation” of the organism creates a multitude of benefits in sports and not only, such as:

energy benefits

muscle benefits

fat burning / slimming benefits

sexual benefits

cognitive benefits

look benefits (regarding gynecomastia, overweight, hair loss, obesity)

even psychological benefits

The non-toxic nature of this supplement (unlike the pre-existing anabolic steroid Sustanon) makes its use completely safe, without the risk of addiction or liver damage.

Worth mentioning here that it is prepared in legal and safe facilities, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and with experienced and trained staff.

The most important is that the facilities where Testo Max is manufactured (as well as all Crazy Bulk products) have special GMP & FDA certifications for safety / quality / legal procedures.

Good for Bodybuilders only?

No. Testo Max, though a popular choice among bodybuilding athletes, is not for this group only. It is not just for this audience.

Amy person involved in sports (professionals and amateurs), or people wishing to change their body’s structure (lose fat, increase muscle mass, gain figure characteristics) and individuals wishing to improve their sexuality life / activity (to improve their endurance and erection performance and strengthen their sperm), or even people wishing to enhance their cognitive ability (focus, memory, perception, concentration), feel they need a psychological boost, but also wishing to improve their physical condition (to have more energy, to fight the feeling of fatigue, to increase their physical strength and to improve their endurance) could use this supplement and see significant benefits.

Click Here to Order the Official Testo-Max (CrazyBulk)

Testo Max – A drug against erectile dysfunction (ED) ?

This is another point to clear. Visiting various websites of corresponding supplements you find out that the products mentioned are falsely promoted as a type of “treatment”.

Testo-Max, like any dietary supplement, is not a medication.

Not approved by the FDA (as the FDA has no jurisdiction over the evaluation of dietary supplements not classified medicines) and not requiring a prescription.

After all, could it provide assistance on treating erectile dysfunction?

Yes. It could.

Testo-Max as a nutritional supplement, with 100% natural formula of ingredients, undertakes to boost the testosterone production.

Therefore, as testosterone plays a catalytic role in sexual performance, Testo-Max, certainly could enhance erections and promote a healthier sex life.

If you want a testosterone booster that is very effective against erectile dysfunction, check Testogen.

“Synthetic Hormone” and “Hormone Boosting Supplement” – The difference

As mentioned earlier, the Testo Max supplement has nothing to do with synthetic hormones. Hormones are essential chemicals used by the organism for its growth, function and health. Each hormone has a different “role” and therefore a different effect on the organism.

Therefore, every natural hormone is necessary for a different role. For example, some hormones contribute to organism growth, others to metabolic process, while others to reproduction and sexual function.

The excessive production of hormones by the organism, or their insufficient production, can cause disorders in normal organic function and problems (less or more serious).

Let’s see now what the «synthetic hormones» are

These are hormones prepared in biochemical laboratories for the treatment of people requiring a certain amount of them.

Although hormones once used as anabolics in sports, now – and due to many side effects caused – their non-therapeutic use (for which a prescription is required) has been banned by law and is being prosecuted.

To make this clear, the companies producing these synthetic hormones warn of the high number of side effects caused, as well as of the toxicity risk.

There are many examples of different types of cancer associated with the use of these synthetic hormones.

More about synthetic hormone therapy at: https://www.health.harvard.edu/mens-health/is-testosterone-therapy-safe-take-a-breath-before-you-take-the-plunge

Unlike synthetic hormones, natural hormones (produced by the organism as set by nature) are of a higher quality, offering more immediate and natural results, without causing any disturbance in the organism.

Therefore, Testo Max undertakes exactly that, by stimulating the production of a natural hormone in the organism, which gradually (as the years go by and the person ages) decreases causing reduced functionality of the organism in various areas.

Therefore, a man (especially after the age of 40) can start taking such a T-boosting supplement to prevent the aging of his organism and delay the development of signs of time on him.

Testo Max – Ingredients contained

In Testo Max, only high quality natural ingredients are found, specially and carefully selected, so that in combination with the ratios applied, they manage to deliver the anabolic / androgenic action desired, with no risk whatsoever to organism and life.

A brief look at the list of ingredients shows a supplement with structure and scientific knowledge.

All ingredients known in the scientific community for their potential and – as seen – are contained in the formula of Testo Max in very satisfactory ratios (safe for daily use).

The fact that the company provides the exact composition of the supplement, as well as the exact quantities in which each of the ingredients is used, offers the user a sense of security, but also the possibility of knowledge.

In other words, anyone can now easily search for information on each of the ingredients in scientific articles, to feel the real value of the product.

Testo-Max capsules contain:

Magnesium (from Magnesium Citrate) 200 mg 53.33% of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)

Vitamin B6 (from Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate) 20 mg 1428% of RDD

Zinc (from Zinc Citrate Dihydrate) 10 mg 100% of RDD

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) 50 mcg 1000% of RDD

Vitamin K1 (from Phytonadione) 20 mcg 26.66% of RDD

Also contained:

D-Aspartic Acid 2352 mg

Nettle Leaf Extract 4: 1 40 mg

Red Ginseng Extract 4: 1 40 mg

Fenugreek Extract 4: 1 40 mg

Boron (from Boron Citrate) 8 mg

Bioperine 95% Piperine 5 mg

Other ingredients contained:

Cellulose (for the capsule shell)

Magnesium Stearate

Ingredients and action

It’s time to see the ingredients contained independently, starting from the vitamins and precious minerals found in the formula.

This could give you an idea of hoe your organism benefits from this particular supplement.

Magnesium (from Magnesium Citrate)

Magnesium is a very important metal participating in many (and most important) processes of the organism.

From dental and bone health to maintaining a healthy psychology, magnesium offers significant benefits that are irreplaceable.

Fights migraines, increases the organism’s energy reserves, regulates the levels of important nutrients (such as calcium, zinc, copper, potassium and vitamin D), prevents muscle injuries and cramps, even fights insomnia and enhances the proper functioning of the gastrointestinal tract.

Foods contain a significant amount of magnesium: red meat, spinach, seafood, liver, banana, figs, legumes, all whole grains, nuts and cocoa (or dark chocolate).

What you should definitely know is that magnesium is involved in a large number of enzymatic reactions in the organism (specifically more than 300), and has the ability to create a stability in relation to enzymes involved in the production of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate).

More specifically, it plays a key role in the use of glucose, energy production, fat loss, muscle rebuilding and strengthening, in protein synthesis, but also in the transport of methyl groups.

It also helps in the formation and strengthening of bones, as well as in the regulation of heart rhythm and vascular tone.

It is very important to mention the contribution of magnesium in the regulation of insulin and cell proliferation, in the function of proteins and mitochondria, but also in the “stimulation” of calcium for the receiving of ATPase again.

Doctors warn: Hypomagnesaemia (lack of magnesium in organism) may lead to brain and cardiovascular problems, depression or muscle problems.

Find more information about magnesium supplements at: https://www.webmd.com/diet/supplement-guide-magnesium#1

Vitamin B6 (from Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate)

Vitamin B6 (or Pyridoxine) is a water-soluble vitamin of the B vitamin complex actively contributing to the synthesis of an important amino acid (cysteine).

Enhances the production of beneficial energy (to fight any feeling of fatigue) and contributes to the healthy functioning of the nervous system, the hormonal system, but also the immune system.

Foods high in vitamin B6: bananas, wheat germ, fish, chicken, turkey, brussels sprouts, whole grains, potatoes and beef.

A very important parameter of this vitamin is that it participates and controls the healthy function of most enzymes in the human body, while also improves the absorption and performance of almost all other nutrients.

Assists the body to produce important hormones (such as melatonin, serotonin, testosterone & norepinephrine) and – especially for men – is a very useful dietary supplement (especially after a certain age, as it prevents the increase of estrogen and promotes production of testosterone).

Supports prostate health and prevents cancer, prostatitis or hyperplasia.

In addition, it strengthens the metabolism and promotes weight loss and fat loss.

Note that B vitamins are best administered in combination, for better absorption / action and more health benefits.

You can find out more about B-complex vitamins at: https://www.healthline.com/health/food-nutrition/vitamin-b-complex

Zinc (from Zinc Citrate Dihydrate)

Zinc is one of the most important micronutrients, due to its participation in most of the basic cellular functions (growth – differentiation – protection – regeneration).

A basic building block for a strong immune system acting as a strong defense against many pathogens that would endanger the health and proper functioning of the organism.

Foods containing significant amounts of zinc: shellfish, liver, red meat, brewer’s yeast, mushrooms, bananas, seeds, nuts, legumes, whole grains, eggs, cocoa ( and clearly healthy chocolate) and dairy products.

According to experts, the recommended daily dosage of zinc for men is about 11 mg.

Zinc deficiency in the organism – among other very serious complications caused – seems to be associated (according to scientific research) with complications in the development of the individual, as well as those related to the function of T cells.

Especially for men, zinc is a very beneficial dietary supplement, helping maintain healthy testosterone levels in the blood, good sexual function (libido, erectile function, ejaculation, sperm quality, orgasm), adequate reproductive capacity, good physical condition & physical health (body weight, muscle strength & volume, energy, energy performance).

Read everything you need to know about this very important metal on the following reputable health website: https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/zinc

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol)

An organic substance also known as the “vitamin of the sun”, a key element in bone health and not only.

Strengthens the immune system, contributes to normal cell growth and function, controls blood sugar levels and fights inflammation.

Furthermore, promotes a smooth and healthy metabolic process, preventing serious diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular events, strokes, osteoporosis and hypertension.

Many are concerned about vitamin D toxicity. However, experts are absolutely reassuring, as overdose – based on supplements on the market – is practically impossible (this of course applying to use according to instructions provided by each company).

Another concern about this vitamin, so important for the organism, is its relation to autoimmune diseases. Recent research shows that low levels of vitamin D are associated with a variety of conditions (such as those mentioned above) but also with autoimmune diseases (such as lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis).

Everyone knows that the most important source of vitamin D intake is via the skin exposure to healthy sunlight. However (although many are unaware) there are some foods boosting vitamin D in your organism.

Foods containing significant amounts of vitamin D: fatty fish (mackerel, salmon, herring, tuna, sardines), cod liver oil, liver, red meat, eggs, dairy products, mushrooms, eggs (mainly yolks) and the liver.

Find out about the relationship of vitamin D with the immune system and the health of the individual (even regarding COVID-19 disease) at: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/12/4/988 / htm

Another very important benefit offered by vitamin D especially to men, is its action on sexual performance and fertility.

A recent scientific study conducted in Denmark and published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism shows that it can increase sperm quality and enhance male fertility.

Besides, it appears to fight erectile dysfunction (according to a study presented at the American Heart Association’s annual conference in Orlando, USA), promoting a hard and long lasting erection.

Vitamin K1 (from Phytonadione)

With a name derived from the German word “Koagulation”, meaning “coagulation”, vitamin K plays an important role in blood clotting.

Specifically, vitamin K1 (member of the group containing structurally similar vitamins K) – which is also known as phylloquinone – participates in photosynthesis, considered the plant we would call a form of vitamin K.

Foods containing a significant amount of vitamin K: green leafy vegetables, cruciferous vegetables, meat, fish, liver, eggs, and whole grains.

This vitamin contributes to bone health and prevents injuries and fractures.

Learn more at: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/219867

Following the discussion on the minerals and vitamins of the supplement, we can proceed to the other natural ingredients that complete its active ability.

D-Aspartic Acid

Did you know that proteins – the basic “food” of muscle and essential for every bodybuilder – are made up of chemicals called amino acids?

Well, one of these very important amino acids is D-Aspartic Acid.

Strengthens the production of free testosterone and significantly improves erectile function, sperm quality & motility, but also the general health (as it promotes anti-aging) of the man.

In fact, what it does is stimulate the production of luteinizing hormone, which in turn causes the testicles to produce more of the male hormone testosterone.

Major information at: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/d-aspartic-acid-supplements

Nettle Leaf Extract

Nettle leaves are in use since ancient years. More specifically, the ancient Egyptians had them as a treatment method against arthritis.

Strange as it may sound – as most of us have them associated in our minds with the intense burning and stinging sensation they cause – nettle leaves are a source of so many vitamins and nutrients.

Vitamins A, B, C and K, minerals (calcium, magnesium, iron, potassium, phosphorus and sodium), good fats, antioxidants and amino acids (all necessary).

Capable of reducing inflammation, enhancing prostate health, lowering blood pressure, and acting as a natural diuretic and promoting wound healing.

Furthermore, enhances good erectile function (and this is another very important reason you will see nettle leaves in a variety of male booster supplements).

Click Here to Order the Official Testo-Max (CrazyBulk)

More information at: https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/stinging-nettle

Red Ginseng Extract

Red Ginseng – also known as Asian Ginseng / Korean Ginseng / Panax Ginseng – is a different plant from American Ginseng or Siberian Ginseng, providing completely different action to the organism and different health benefits.

That is why it is very important to know exactly the supplement to be used and what is the product to enter your organism.

This particular Ginseng is scientifically associated with studies on increased alertness, enhanced energy, stimulated immune function, improved cardiovascular function and enhanced erectile function.

It also helps reduce stress, treat diabetes, but also fights physical or mental fatigue.

Some, however, experience side effects from this ingredient, as increases the action of caffeine or other stimulants.

Following a review of 2018 in 28 studies on the relationship between Ginseng and erectile dysfunction (ED / Erectile Dysfunction), we concluded today that it is an important dietary supplement and natural method for fighting male impotence.

Get information at: https://www.healthline.com/health/erectile-dysfunction/korean-red-ginseng

Fenugreek Extract

Fenugreek or Trigonella is another natural herb found in a variety of testosterone boosting supplements (T-boosters).

Grows mainly in India and North Africa, known worldwide as a natural super-aphrodisiac ingredient, increasing sexual arousal.

However, it’s not only that.

This natural ingredient has the ability to act as a treatment for erectile dysfunction, increasing the hormone testosterone produced in the organism.

In addition, it increases the endurance and physical strength of the individual, thus enhancing his aerobic (athletic or sexual) performance.

Attention – Improper use can lead to adverse reactions and side effects. These usually include (diarrhea, upset stomach, dizziness, headache, bloating, vomiting).

In even rarer cases, the person may experience coughing, runny nose, allergic reactions and swelling of the face.

In any case, all of the above reactions are mainly associated with overdose and misuse of the supplement, and only in rare cases, they are associated with intolerance or allergic episodes.

Information at: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324334

Boron (from Boron Citrate)

Boron, though considered by many to be (incorrectly) a metal, is in fact the only non-metal in Group 13 of the periodic table.

A chemical element broadly used in a variety of nutritional supplements, mainly for its protective and strengthening action towards the bones.

Its action, based on calcium metabolism, promotes bone health in the organism.

Nevertheless, according to scientists, boron seems to affect in a way the organism and the absorption / action of other chemical elements (such as copper, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, but also vitamin D).

Foods containing a significant amount of Boron: almost all fruits, green leafy vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, nuts and brewer’s yeast.

Excessive boron intake, however, can cause many problems in the organism. One of the main issues caused by boron overconsumption is the reduction in the availability of vitamin B2 and magnesium. This is why doctors recommend that they not be administered at the same time but with a time difference.

Overdose can also cause physical reactions in the organism, such as dizziness, diarrhea (or other intestinal disorders), digestive disorders, nausea and vomiting.

In some cases, high intake may even cause death.

On the contrary, boron deficiency, following scientific studies – has been associated with reduced electrical activity of the brain and psychological diseases.

More information: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4712861/

What you need to remember is that the correct use of boron as a dietary supplement can increase your “appetite” for sex and your overall sex performance (strong erection, larger in size & duration, momentum & strong orgasm).

Bioperine 95% Piperine

The chemical element bioperine (in collaboration with the isomer of Chavicine) are those giving black pepper this well-known acidity.

Used in some forms of traditional medicine, found in most dietary supplements due to its ability to increase the bioavailability of other nutrients in the supplement.

Information at: https://neurohacker.com/bioperine-piperine-benefits

However, as you may see in relevant scientific articles (like the above), piperine provides many more important benefits to the organism.

Some of the most important, enhancing the metabolic rate, stimulating the organism’s immunity and improving the cognitive ability of the individual.

Testo Max – Side Effects

As you may have found out by studying the active ingredients of Testo Max, it is a safe dietary supplement, certainly when administered correctly (according to the dosage recommended by the manufacturer).

Each ingredient has a specific reason for being in this dynamite formula, while the ratio contained is clinically tested.

The purpose is to enhance the overall performance and functionality of the user’s organism, and in fact without causing malfunctions or side effects.

However, people with sensitivities / allergies / intolerances to certain ingredients should be careful before taking a new dietary supplement.

Besides, people with health problems or persons taking drugs or para-pharmaceuticals, it is also good to first consult a doctor to avoid substance interactions, so charging their health.

The same applies to women who are going through pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Special care is also required by people on immunosuppression, undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy, and by people who are about to undergo (or just had) surgery.

Finally, very clearly, the use of food supplements by children or adolescents with no prior medical consent is not allowed.

Customer Reviews

Testo Max is one of the muscle strengthening and growth supplements with the highest rating. With a total score of 4.4 out of 5, I think it is worth trying it.Testo Max – Purchase

Testo Max is only available via its official website.

Click Here to Order the Official Testo-Max (CrazyBulk)