Count on These Top 4 Weather Apps in Canada

Technological advancements have made it possible to offer the most accurate weather apps in Canada. Several companies are thriving on offering a seamless experience for the users to know about the weather forecast while providing vital information regarding the atmosphere across the globe. The weather forecasting systems market is predicted to reach a value of 3.3 billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.7% (forecast period: 2019 to 2025).

With the weather segment soaring high gradually, more and more business owners are keen to invest in this sector which is anticipated to generate a revenue of 0.83 billion USD by the end of 2022. If you are also planning to integrate a weather app, we have curated the list of some of the best Canadian weather apps for android platforms built by the top Android app development companies. You can go through their services, functionalities, and customers’ reviews and incorporate a similar model for attaining higher profitability.

Some Amazing Canadian Weather Apps for Android Platforms

AccuWeather

AccuWeather is one of the best free Canadian weather apps with the prime objective of providing basic weather forecast information along with offering numerous other features. From providing information about the weather in a jiffy to letting the users have a detailed analysis of precipitation, AccuWeather offers it all. The USP of this best Android weather app is the MinuteCast feature that assists users by forecasting continuously for 2 hours. AccuWeather is meticulously engineered to guide the app users regarding severe weather contingencies like thunderstorms, snowfall, and tornadoes.

RadarScope

Entrepreneurs keen on investing in weather apps should consider RadarScope, a high-resolution radar data app. This app offers perfect assistance to weather enthusiasts and experts with NEXRAD level 3 data from the radar stations running transversely towards the United States, Okinawa, Guam, Korea, and Puerto Rico. RadarScope offers a premium version comprising advanced features such as dual-polarization, velocity display, and reflectivity of the present weather conditions. Furthermore, Radarscope is swaying the weather buffs with its simple yet fully functional design that notifies the users about the possibility of a storm or tornado.

Flowx

Flowx has captivated several users because of the perfect blend of engaging design and accurate functionality. This Canadian weather app for android users is integrated with high-end visual graphics like charts, maps, graphs, and other exemplary features for precise forecasting. Not only this, but users can also set custom locations or choose the automatic location information insertion. A scrolling radar map system comes with enticing animations. Users can easily skim through the animated weather maps by zooming in and out while going back and forth amid different time zones. In addition, Flowx has a rich customer reviews record. Currently, this application is only available for Android users but soon Flowx will be available on iOS platforms and devices as well.

Weather Underground

This application is a forerunner in imparting vital information regarding weather and upcoming climatic changes. Weather Underground is a preferable choice for weather enthusiasts as it offers accurate information by relying on the reports and estimations of more than 30, 000 weather stations. Users are also acquainted with forthcoming facts like wind speed for the next month, rainfall duration, etc. The USP of this application lies in the Smart Forecast Feature. This vital element enables the users to command the app for predicting an ideal time for running, hiking, or going on a trip based on the weather conditions.

Winding Up

