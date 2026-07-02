Comarch, a global provider of advanced IT solutions for business, today announced its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Multisolution Vendors category within the latest Gartner® Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors, published on May 27, 2026.

The Evolving Loyalty Landscape: Budget Pressures and Integration Challenges

The loyalty technology sector is currently experiencing a pivotal shift driven by changing budget structures and persistent data challenges. According to the Gartner report, CMOs allocated an average of just 4.3% of marketing budgets to loyalty program management in 2026, a steep 22% year-over-year decrease. CMOs are shifting budgets away from loyalty and into demand generation, which is increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable ROI from existing platforms

Furthermore, organizations continue to struggle with technology utilization. Gartner findings reveal that Only 49% of marketing technology capabilities are being used due to the lack of strong customer data foundations and stack integration challenges. We think this gap highlights a growing market demand for advanced platforms capable of bridging data silos and eliminating operational inefficiencies.

“Seeing Comarch recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide is a very proud moment for our entire team,” said Łukasz Dubiel, Consulting Director at Comarch. “Right now, marketers are dealing with a very real tension: budgets are under pressure, but the expectation to prove ROI is higher than ever. It is incredibly frustrating to see so much marketing tech go underutilized just because customer data remains trapped in silos. In our view, next-generation loyalty is about real-time, experience-driven engagement. We believe that by fixing that underlying data foundation, brands can stop fighting their tech stacks and start driving actual, measurable growth.”

The Role of Multisolution Providers in Modern MarTech

To address these market frictions, Multisolution Loyalty Providers offer solutions that unify customer behavioral data into a single profile. This unified data is then made readily available for analysis, segmentation, and activation across various marketing systems. According to us, key characteristics of vendors in this category include:

Data Unification: Offering Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) equipped with a loyalty module on top of their core deliverable, or providing a separate loyalty platform.

Offering Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) equipped with a loyalty module on top of their core deliverable, or providing a separate loyalty platform. Direct Access: Enabling marketing teams to execute loyalty programs seamlessly while maintaining close, uninhibited access to customer data.

Enabling marketing teams to execute loyalty programs seamlessly while maintaining close, uninhibited access to customer data. Extended Automation: Delivering additional integrated marketing automation capabilities, such as email marketing, mobile messaging, and web personalization.

As consumer expectations rise—particularly among younger generations who heavily prioritize experience-led loyalty models over static points systems—the ability to turn unified data into real-time personalized experiences has become essential for modern brands.

Gartner Attribution and Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Loyalty Program Vendors, Brad Jashinsky, Halle Stern, 27 May 2026.

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About Comarch

Founded in 1993 in Kraków, Poland, Comarch is a European leader in IT solutions for business and a pioneer of new technologies that delivers projects for leading brands from Poland and around the world across key sectors of the economy. It provides solutions for Loyalty, Communications, Finance, Retail, and ERP.

As an AI-first company, Comarch focuses on leveraging new technologies to optimize operational processes and on developing AI-driven solutions that deliver real business value to its clients. Comarch’s services have been trusted by tens of thousands of world-renowned brands in over 100 countries across six continents, including Allianz, BNP Paribas, BP, Carrefour, ING, Orange, Telefónica, T-Mobile, Vodafone, and Heineken. The company consistently holds high positions in rankings by leading IT analysts, such as IDC, and Truffle 100. It currently employs 5,000 specialists across offices in more than 30 countries worldwide.