Can AI Make Us Better Leaders? 

In boardrooms worldwide, a quiet revolution is underway. Artificial intelligence, once confined to routine tasks, is now poised to transform leadership. As AI systems become increasingly sophisticated, leaders must grapple with a pressing question: How will AI improve our performance?

The promise of AI in leadership is compelling. Imagine a CEO who never sleeps, continuously analyzes market trends, and makes decisions based on petabytes of data rather than gut feelings. Advanced agentic AI systems are entering the market, capable of creating sophisticated plans of action in response to complex problems. These systems can process and synthesize information at a scale far beyond human capability, potentially leading to more informed decisions across various aspects of business operations.

Agentic AI systems can analyze massive datasets at incredible speeds, scouring through financial reports, market trends, and news articles to uncover key insights and patterns. Using sophisticated machine learning algorithms, they can identify subtle correlations, anomalies, and forecast future trends with high accuracy.

However, the rise of AI in leadership roles is not without challenges. There’s a risk of dehumanizing the workplace and making errors that can have serious consequences. The Horizon Post Office scandal in the UK, where faulty AI-driven systems led to wrongful convictions, serves as a stark reminder of the potential pitfalls of unchecked algorithmic decision-making.

This is why it’s essential to embrace AI as a leadership enhancer rather than a replacement for human leadership. AI should be seen as a tool to augment our capabilities, handling data analysis and routine decision-making. This frees up human leaders to focus on strategy, innovation, and people management, creating a symbiotic relationship that leverages the strengths of both AI and human intelligence.

Developing AI literacy is crucial. Leaders must cultivate a strong understanding of AI concepts and capabilities, enabling them to ask the right questions and make informed decisions about AI implementation. This knowledge becomes even more vital as AI technologies rapidly evolve, necessitating continuous learning.

Leaders must champion responsible AI use, ensuring transparency, fairness, and accountability. This involves regular audits for biases and unintended consequences, especially in high-stakes domains like hiring and performance evaluation. Clear guidelines should delineate which tasks are appropriate for AI handling and which require human judgment. Regular training and open dialogue about working alongside AI can help build a culture of human-AI synergy.

Ensuring transparency and accountability becomes increasingly important as AI becomes more involved in decision-making processes. Human oversight must be maintained, especially for high-stakes decisions. Leaders must remain vigilant about the potential for AI to exacerbate inequalities or perpetuate biases. Employees should have channels to contest AI-driven decisions.

The impact of AI on leadership will vary across cultures and economies. In countries with more acceptance of technology in governance, AI-augmented leadership may be adopted more readily. In contrast, countries with stronger traditions of human-centric leadership may face more resistance.

Uniquely human qualities like emotional intelligence, ethical judgment, and the ability to inspire teams remain irreplaceable. Leadership isn’t just about making correct decisions – it’s about inspiring others, navigating uncertainty, and embodying organizational values. While AI excels at data analysis and pattern recognition, the human aspects of leadership – empathy, ethical judgment, and the ability to inspire – remain essential.

We must be wary of over-reliance on AI. As we’ve seen with companies that have aggressively pursued automation, excessive dependence on AI can lead to a dangerous erosion of institutional knowledge and creative thinking. The most successful ventures are often built on non-consensus ideas that require human intuition and courage to pursue them.

The nature of leadership will never be the same. Future leaders will need to be comfortable working alongside AI, interpreting its insights, and applying them in the context of human values and goals. They will need to be champions of ethical AI use, ensuring these powerful tools are deployed responsibly and in alignment with societal values.

In executive search, agentic AI could be transformative. By analyzing vast pools of data on executive performance, leadership styles, and corporate culture fit, these systems could help identify ideal candidates to steer companies towards success. AI-powered search could pinpoint leaders with the vision and skills to drive innovation and long-term value creation.

While AI has the potential to significantly enhance our leadership capabilities, it cannot replace the core of what makes great leadership. Instead, AI offers us a tool to become more informed, efficient, and potentially more effective leaders. The key to success in this new era will be finding the right balance – using AI to handle the tasks it excels at while focusing our human capabilities on areas where we truly add unique value.

The leaders who will thrive in this AI-augmented future will be those who can harness the analytical power of AI while maintaining their uniquely human touch. They will use AI to make more informed decisions, but will rely on their judgment to navigate complex ethical considerations. They will leverage AI to identify trends and opportunities, but will use their creativity and intuition to imagine innovative solutions.

Can AI make us better leaders? The answer is a qualified yes, but only if we approach it with wisdom, ethical consideration, and a commitment to preserving the human elements that are at the heart of truly great leadership. The rise of AI-powered leadership may be closer than we think, but its success will ultimately depend on our ability to integrate these powerful tools with human expertise and values.

Nell Watson is a researcher, writer, speaker and applied tech ethicist. Through her public speaking, Nell has inspired audiences to work towards a brighter future at venues such as The World Bank and The United Nations General Assembly. Nell is author of Taming the Machine: Ethically harness the power of AI published by Kogan Page.