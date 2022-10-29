Between 1953 and 1987, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps operated a military base known as Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. During that time, the base was repeatedly exposed to toxic chemicals associated with military operations. These chemicals have contaminated the water at Camp Lejeune, causing numerous health problems for those who live and work on the base.

The victims have now filed a class action lawsuit against the Navy and the government, seeking compensation and medical care for the pain and suffering they have endured due to the base’s negligence. The camp Lejeune water lawsuit is ongoing, and many are waiting for justice to be served.

Toxic Chemicals Found in Camp Lejeune Water

Camp Lejeune is home to a large Marine Corps facility and several smaller Army bases that house thousands of military personnel and their families.

Dozens of toxic chemicals have been detected in the water supply at Camp Lejeune. These chemicals have been linked to cancer and other serious health problems. Over the years, these chemicals have caused tens of thousands of military personnel to develop cancer and other serious illnesses.

Studies conducted in the 1990s revealed that a number of these compounds were present in the drinking water at Camp Lejeune at levels much higher than what would be considered safe under normal circumstances. Although these studies were conducted more than twenty years ago, their data is still relevant today. More recently, studies have confirmed that many harmful compounds still exist in the water supply. These toxins include Benzene, MTBE, Vinyl Chloride, Tetrachloroethylene (PCE), Atrazine, and Parabens. PCE is a carcinogen that causes damage to the liver, kidneys, lungs, and brain. It has also been linked to kidney, testicular, and liver cancers.

Who can File a Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Lawsuit?

Anyone can file a lawsuit against the government for negligence or wrongful death if specific criteria are met. Any current or former military member stationed at Camp Lejeune between 1957 and 1987 may be eligible to file a Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit if they develop an illness associated with toxic water exposure while serving at the base. Spouses and children of active duty service members who died due to their service on the base may also be eligible to file a Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit.

Finding the Right Lawyer for Your Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Lawsuit

An experienced personal injury lawyer can help military members and their families get the compensation they deserve after becoming sick or dying from exposure to toxic water at Camp Lejeune. However, finding an experienced lawyer can be difficult. Most attorneys advertise their services online, but very few are willing to represent clients on a contingency basis. As a result, most individuals who need a lawyer to help them file a Camp Lejeune water contamination lawsuit are forced to pay high upfront legal fees and do not receive compensation for their injuries until their case is won. This shouldn’t be a deterrent since winning your case is the most crucial aspect of your legal experience. Your case must be handled by a firm that will work hard to ensure you receive the maximum compensation for your injuries.

Who is Liable in a Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Lawsuit?

The government is responsible for the cleanup of the contaminated area around the base of Camp Lejeune due to the government’s negligence. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is the government agency tasked with overseeing the cleanup of the contaminated water around the base of Camp Lejeune. Unfortunately, the EPA has lagged far behind in its efforts to contain the contamination and stop the spread of disease. As a result, many people exposed to the contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune have suffered devastating consequences.

The contamination at Camp Lejeune began in the 1950s when engineers working on the base uncovered radioactive material used for testing missile systems. So, the liability extends to the U.S. Department of Defense and to potentially all contractors who worked on the base when the water supply was contaminated.

Conclusion