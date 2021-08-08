Business Card Printing FAQS

Germany was the inventor of business cards in 1786. The corporate domain utilizes business cards as an essential commodity. Some countries are particular to business card dimensions—the incorrect size may seem discourteous and may affect or discontinue a budding alliance. So, before making or giving them out, they must be created with the appropriate design and right size.

When talking about dimensions, countries have different standard sizes because there isn’t a universally accepted layout. Provided for you in this article are facts and FAQs (frequently asked questions) when it comes to Business Card printing–the universally accepted dimensions, the materials needed, and even the extent of creativity by printing services companies.

Let us begin with the materials. More often than not, corporate cards are made of plastic and paper, but there are also wood and metal ones. Paper business cards made are the most common, budget-friendly, and convenient ones. However, the disadvantage of paper-made cards are that they easily wear out, the colours fade, and disposable.

The plastic-made ones are preferable too because many people choose them considering their durability and capacity to preserve colours and designs. They are also trendier and keep up with the times. However, one company or individual using or producing plastic-made ones must make sure that plastic ones are suitable to their brand.

Next, we have metal. The use of metal for corporate cards is not popular, however, it would be good to use especially for several companies or businesses that would be appropriate for that kind of material, such as machinery or technology or army. It is also long-lasting and sophisticated.

Lastly, we have wood, which is seemly for a restricted amount of companies or brands. The wood-made ones would be appropriate for eco or environment-friendly companies or anything that promotes

Handmade products.

What are universally accepted dimensions for corporate cards?

The universally accepted size for Europe is 3.35 x 2.17 in. Germany does not accept any size other than this, although, in other places in Europe, they accept slight size aberrations. Japanese business cards (“meishi”) are 3.58 x 2.17 in. Like Germany, they do not tolerate deviations or improvisations. Their rules for standard sizes must be strictly adhered to. America and Canada’s universally accepted size is 3.5 x 2 in, They are not so strict though when it comes to improvisation they encourage creativeness and resourcefulness. Russia’s standard business card size is 3.54 x 9.57 inches. They are also precise on their preferred size.

When producing your own business card, it must be taken into consideration that the image or design must have a high-quality resolution. You wouldn’t want to present a pixelated one, it could turn off the recipient and would make the client think that you cannot afford a decent business card or you do not take the business seriously. If you have at least 300 dots per inch or pixels per inch, that is already ideal. Extra edges with a width of 3 to 5 mm must be included (called the bleed area) which will be cut

Post-printing.

The business card size that is accepted universally is 3.37 x 2.13 inches. This size can easily be inserted in wallets along with credit cards, debit cards, identification cards, among others. There are however large ones with a dimension of 3.5 x 2.5 inches which are emerging and are now preferred by other brands and companies so that more details can be written and designs can be more sophisticated. However, when we talk about being handy, many would still opt for wallet-fitting ones.

In producing your own corporate card, always deliberate and balance the advantages and disadvantages and then pursue it. Should you opt for the larger size business card, it might be chancy and uncertain because the receiver might not like it due to its bulkiness. Many prefer handy ones which may fit in their pockets or wallets. The standard-sized ones are more preferable and most cost-efficient. Customized one might have additional costs. It would be best to create batches of cards with different sizes, but of course, if you do not want to spend much, go for the standard size ones with the regular or basic designs. They are cost-effective, and they are acceptable for most people. They are also nifty.

It does not hurt to be creative, especially the colour schemes, geometric shape, materials used, Of course, you should create one that stands out from the rest and makes people remember or recognize your brand or what your business is about when they will see that card. But take into careful consideration the client you will give the corporate card to, where he is from, what type of business he had, his interests, because like what was stated in the earlier parts of this post, some countries do not tolerate deviations from sizes and do not welcome creativity. But for those who embrace creativeness, then go and show them what you’ve got. Have them embossed, have them in different geometric shapes, make them into playful forms, and make them informative and entertaining. Be creative, but do not exaggerate too much, make it just enough to capture their attention and their heart. Remember, your business card speaks volumes about you and your company.

In the corporate domain, that small piece of paper or plastic card is significant. To have a business card that tweaks all the checkboxes for a Universally accepted card and defines the identity of your brand is a huge strength. They say, “First impressions last,” and when you give a card that captures their interest, they will have a great first impression on you and your industry, as a trustworthy, consistent, and competitive business that they can entrust their partnership with. It is just a small piece of plastic, or paper, or wood, but it holds great power and responsibility. It may make or break your business deal. It holds a great impact on clients which is why its details must be carefully thought of and carefully planned.