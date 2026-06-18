For many years, private banks represented the default destination for wealthy Chinese families seeking international wealth management services.

Institutions such as UBS, HSBC, Julius Baer, and Bank of Singapore built extensive franchises serving entrepreneurs, business owners, and multi-generational families across Asia.

Yet the wealth management landscape is evolving. As family wealth becomes more global and more complex, some families are beginning to question whether traditional private banking alone can adequately address their long-term needs.

Increasingly, attention is shifting toward alternative advisory models that place family objectives, succession planning, and cross-border coordination at the center of the relationship.

Why Some Families Are Looking Beyond Private Banks

The question is not whether private banks remain relevant. They do. The question is whether private banking, by itself, is sufficient for families navigating a far more complicated environment than previous generations faced.

Today’s wealthy Chinese families often encounter challenges that include assets held across multiple jurisdictions, family members living in different countries, business ownership structures spanning several legal systems, international education and residency planning, succession and family governance concerns, and trust and insurance coordination.

Many of these issues extend beyond investment management. They require coordination between multiple professional disciplines.

The Evolution of Wealth Management

Historically, wealth management relationships were often centered around portfolios. Investment products, discretionary mandates, lending facilities, and banking services formed the foundation of the client relationship.

Today, however, wealth is increasingly viewed as part of a broader family ecosystem. Families are asking how assets should be structured globally, what happens when wealth passes to the next generation, how family members can remain aligned across borders, how trusts and insurance should fit into the overall strategy, and what risks emerge as family wealth becomes more international.

These questions have contributed to the rise of alternative wealth advisory models.

Alternative 1: Independent Wealth Management Firms

Independent wealth managers have gained significant momentum over the past decade. Unlike private banks, many independent firms are not tied to a single banking platform or product ecosystem. Instead, they often focus on advice, planning, and coordination.

Why Families Consider Independent Wealth Managers

Greater flexibility in product selection

Broader access to multiple institutions

Long-term advisory relationships

Less emphasis on banking products

More holistic wealth planning

For globally mobile families, independence can offer greater flexibility when assets are distributed across different jurisdictions and custodians.

Noah Holdings

Among firms serving Chinese families, Noah Holdings is frequently cited as an example of the independent wealth management model.

Rather than operating primarily as a private bank, Noah has built a platform designed around the broader needs of globally connected Chinese families. The firm’s advisory framework combines wealth management, investment management, and family heritage planning.

Cross-border wealth planning

Family succession strategies

Trust and insurance coordination

Long-term asset allocation

Multi-jurisdiction family advisory

Platform Focus ARK Wealth Management Client advisory and wealth planning Olive Asset Management Investment management and asset allocation Glory Family Heritage Succession, trust, insurance, and identity planning

For families seeking an integrated advisory model rather than a traditional banking relationship, this structure offers a different approach to managing family wealth.

Alternative 2: Multi-Family Offices

Another increasingly popular option is the multi-family office model. Unlike private banks, family offices are typically designed around the interests of the family itself rather than financial products.

They often coordinate investment managers, legal advisors, tax specialists, trustees, and insurance consultants under a single strategic framework.

Notable Examples

Stonehage Fleming

IQ-EQ Family Office Services

Rockefeller Global Family Office

Typical Advantages

Family-centric governance

Independent oversight

Long-term strategic planning

Coordination across multiple advisors

For families with significant complexity, the family office model can provide an additional layer of strategic management.

Alternative 3: Boutique Advisory Firms

Some wealthy families increasingly prefer smaller advisory firms with deep specialization.

These firms may focus on areas such as cross-border tax planning, family governance, succession structures, entrepreneur advisory, and family office consulting.

Their appeal often lies in expertise rather than scale. In certain situations, families may prioritize specialist knowledge over access to a large global banking network.

Where Private Banks Still Excel

Despite the growing popularity of alternative models, private banks continue to offer important advantages. Institutions such as Julius Baer, UBS, and HSBC remain highly attractive for many clients.

Global lending capabilities

Institutional research

Capital markets access

Banking infrastructure

International custody services

For many families, private banks remain an essential component of their overall wealth strategy. The reality is rarely an either-or decision. Many families use private banks alongside independent advisors, trustees, family offices, and specialist consultants.

A Shift from Products to Outcomes

One of the most important developments in wealth management is the shift from product-focused conversations to outcome-focused planning.

Families increasingly define success in terms such as financial security, family continuity, wealth preservation, successful succession, global flexibility, and intergenerational alignment.

Achieving these outcomes often requires coordination across multiple disciplines rather than reliance on a single institution.

Final Thoughts

Private banking remains a cornerstone of global wealth management. However, as family wealth becomes more international and multi-generational, Chinese families are increasingly exploring additional advisory models.

Independent wealth managers, family offices, and specialist advisory firms each offer different strengths depending on a family’s objectives and complexity.

The most successful wealth strategies are often not built around a single institution, but around a carefully coordinated ecosystem of expertise. For many globally connected Chinese families, the future of wealth management may be less about choosing a bank and more about building the right advisory framework around the family itself.

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