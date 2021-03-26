Best Delta-8 Gummies: Top 5 Brands of 2021

Nothing feels better than a mouth filled with a smooth, sweet, and juicy taste, just after a long, exhausting day after work. I know. Delta-8 gummies are more than that.

They bring a relaxing mood coupled with a slightly high feeling to make you feel re-energized and ready for the next task.

You’ll not need to complain about hangovers, crumpled joints, backaches, clouded mind, and all, as the Delta-8 gummies will soothe your pains and strengthen you.

So, where and how do you get these gummies?

This review article identifies the Best Delta-8 Gummies in the market, shows you reliable selection criteria, and highlights each of the products’ pros and cons.

Let’s get started!

Best Delta-8 THC Gummies To Relax:

Here’s a list of our top five choices of the best Delta-8 gummies available today:

How Do We Choose the Best Delta-8 Gummies?

Since the legalization of cannabis health products, many companies have mushroomed – all offering similar products. But are they all genuine? No. Some are not genuine, yet they have gained ascendancy in the market and continued duping unsuspecting customers.

Therefore, we invested our time and committed ourselves to search the market for the best to reduce the hassle for you.

Here are some of the things we put into consideration in the selection process:

Customer satisfaction based on their reviews of the product – Most people come online to give their feedback on their experience. Some reviews are good, and others point out the negatives of the product.

Opinions from people on social media, mailing lists, and other third-party websites – in such forums, people openly air their opinions on different products.

The manufacturing process and practices employed – The methods used to extract the Delta-8 and the process it undergoes until the final product is ready largely determine the gummies’ quality.

Third-party lab testing – If a product has undergone testing from other labs, it means that you can trust its quality and it’s safe for use.

Personal Experiences – We went into the field and used some of these products on ourselves and then rated them, giving our experiences on different companies’ different products.

With such a thorough examination of the products, we are confident as we recommend our best five Delta-8 gummies.

Top 5 Delta-8 THC Gummies on The Market:

Chill Plus Delta-8 Square Gummies – Top-Quality and Editor’s Pick

Diamond CBD is a reputable company in the cannabis industry, having been among the industry pioneers. It conducts intense research and develops the best hemp products in the market. The company’s careful and responsible behaviour towards their products have led to it being included in the Top Brands for Delta 8 Products.

They work diligently, intending to satisfy their customers. That’s why they use high-quality hemp products grown in an environmental-friendly space. They also have excellent customer service, always online and ready to respond to their customer’s inquiries.

A team of professionals made up of scientists, doctors, and chemists all work together to develop pure and high-quality products. They ensure that they use natural products grown organically and non-GMO.

The extraction of the Delta-8 component from the hemp plant is done through the CO2 method, which uses no chemicals. This method ensures that the products are safe and pure, free of any chemicals.

Features of the Diamond CBD Delta-8 Gummies:

Quality is a priority for Diamond CBD. That’s why they let their products undergo third-party lab testing, even after testing them in in-house laboratories.

They ensure that they monitor the whole growth process of the hemp plants, employing organic practices so that the products achieve high quality and potency. You’ll enjoy not only the fantastic taste of the fruit flavors added to the gummies but also the health benefits that come along with them.

Diamond CBD uses the CBD isolates from the hemp plant to make the gummies, then add Delta-8 THC to each gummy to create a wholesome treat. The CBD isolates come with all the phytonutrients present in the hemp plants.

The Delta-8 THC helps you relax and calm down, especially if you are dealing with stress and anxiety. It also stimulates the mind and gives you a mild high feeling, enough to re-energize you. This THC is different from the one present in Cannabis, and it is 100% legal (for now).

The gummies come in square shapes of different colors and flavors in a single jar. Therefore, you can enjoy your yummy gummies just the way you like them.

Product Variants:

Diamond CBD packages the Chill Plus Delta-8 Gummies in different potencies to suit different categories of people. They employ a 50/50 ratio to mix the CBD isolate and Delta-8.

The most potent package contains gummies with a potency of 500 mg Delta-8 and 500 mg CBD. Its effects are more intense than other Delta-8 gummies but not too intense, considering that CBD isolate balances the effects.

You can get them in different flavors such as original, Island mix, watermelon, Mango, Blueberry, and Sunshine mix.

Pros:

The product varieties allow you to choose a package that is suitable for you.

The ingredients are natural and high-quality. Third-party labs confirm this by testing them.

The company values its customers and keeps all the information about the product available to them.

They use a safe and chemical-free extraction method to produce quality products.

The flavors give the gummies desirable tastes that you enjoy chewing.

They practice eco-friendly methods throughout the growth and processing stages of production.

Cons:

The price may not be too favorable – it’s quite expensive.

There are too many products which can confuse clients.

The effects of the Delta-8 products can go a little over the limit.

Customer Reviews:

Many of the past users have come online to share positive reviews for the gummies. Many people love the results they get after using the Delta-8 gummies from Diamond CBD.

While checking through the reviews on Best Delta 8 gummies, you’ll notice that most people commend the company for producing gummies that taste so good and help improve their health. The gummies provide quick relief to chronic pain, improve the quality of sleep, and lower stress and anxiety levels.

Such reviews are common for CBD products, but it takes a good company to create products that customers love.

Shipping and Return/Refund Policy:

The company charges no shipping fee for orders totalling $100 and above.

The return policy allows you to return any product within 30 days as long as it’s unopened. You’ll get a full refund.

If your product is damaged or tampered with, you can return it and get a replacement.

3Chi Delta-8 THC Gummies – Best Broad Spectrum

If you’re looking for the most effective Delta-8 gummies in the market, 3Chi got you! They produce the Best Delta-8 gummies in the industry, with a delicate touch on each of its ingredients.

The company was started by an enthusiastic biochemist who had witnessed the healing effects of CBD and THC. He started creating formulations that would help people treat pain and enjoy the results of the cannabinoids.

3Chi championed the Delta-8 revolution, making it the first company to manufacture and distribute legal hemp products. They have a way of producing the purest Delta-8 and getting the best of every product.

The hemp is cultivated in America, considering the regulations to guide hemp farmers in organic hemp farming. These practices ensure that the gummies produced are safe, healthy, GMO-free, and vegan-friendly.

Other cannabinoids such as CBC and CBN are included in the gummies, and they are good for stimulating the body and the mind. Also, they add flavors (natural and artificial) to enhance the taste.

For quality purposes, 3Chi ensures that all their products undergo third-party lab testing from external and independent labs like North Coast Analytical Laboratories.

Product Variants:

3Chi provides their Delta-8 gummies in a package of 8 gummies or 16 gummies per pack. Each gummy has a potency of 25mg, so in a pack of 8 gummies and 16 gummies, the potency is 200mg and 400mg, respectively.

The CBC and CBN contents added to the Delta-8 gummies make it more powerful. The other added ingredients are artificial sweeteners and flavors so that you don’t feel the flat hemp taste.

The company provides the Delta gummies in two flavors: Watermelon and Black Raspberry.

The manufacturer recommends chewing ½ a gummy or a full gummy once a day to get the best experience.

Pros:

The gummy flavors are delightful. Anyone would enjoy chewing them.

The ingredients undergo rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure they are natural and healthy for use.

The company offers reliable shipping for clients.

It’s affordable.

Cons:

The Delta-8 THC may cause health problems like high blood pressure, intraocular pressure, or increased heart rate. Therefore, it’s contraindicated for persons with any underlying health issues that its use might trigger.

It doesn’t ship to all states in the USA and internationally.

The flavors added are artificial.

Customer care can be contacted from the contact form on the website only. No phone. No email.

Customer Reviews:

The most celebrated aspect of the 3Chi’s gummies is the fantastic flavors that leave a sweet taste in the mouth for some time. Others have enjoyed the high potency, claiming to have had results from consuming half a gummy.

Some customers said they loved how the gummies’ effect began to be felt almost immediately, even though that effect eroded fast.

Ever heard people complain that a product is always out of stock? That’s how much people love the Delta-8 THC gummies from 3Chi. They don’t remain on the shelf for too long.

Above all, people celebrated the fast relief offered by these gummies, as they felt better and relaxed after consuming them.

Shipping and Return/Refund Policy:

Shipping is only available to states where Delta-8 THC is legal, and it takes 1-4 days or 2-4 days for individual orders and wholesale orders, respectively.

You can return the product within ten days, only if you bought it through the website.

You must first contact the customer service within the allocated ten days in order to get a refund.

Delta Effex Premium Delta-8 THC Gummies – Best Value

Delta Effex has grown as one of the best Delta-8 THC gummies producers. Their secret lies in the little extra ingredients they add to the gummies to enhance their taste and effectiveness.

Having been in the market for a long time, the company knows how to focus on the quality and the purity of the hemp product.

They acquire the best hemp for the purest and highly potent terpenes, including Delta-8 THC. They all undergo lab testing to ensure they have the best. The results of the lab tests are available on their website for the customers to see.

The Rainbow Pack comes with premium quality Delta-8 THC gummies which improve brain function and focus and rejuvenate the body for a fully productive day.

It doesn’t matter when you choose to chew your gummy; the results are excellent every time. Therefore, you can enjoy your healthy treat and have a more productive day.

Product Variants:

Effex packages their Rainbow pack with ten gummies, each with a potency of 20 mg. That means each pack has a potency of 200 mg. It’s called “The Rainbow Pack” because of the different colors of each of the gummies.

The extra ingredients added include Sugar, Food coloring, Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Water, Gelatin, Leaf Wax, Natural Hemp Oil, Natural Flavor, Vegetable Oil & Carnuba, and Pectin. All these play a role in enhancing the taste of the gummies and increase their effectiveness.

The Rainbow Pack Delta 8 Gummies are available in flavors such as Strawberry, Mystery, Mango, Green Apple, and Blue Razz. These flavors drown away the hemp taste so that you can enjoy the gummies without feeling it.

If you’re a first-timer, the manufacturer recommends that you start your dosage with ½ a gummy, then increase the dosage as you deem fit.

Pros:

The manufacturer provides it in different flavors so that you enjoy chewing it.

The rainbow color choice for the gummies gives them an attractive look to the customers.

The gummies are tested in a third-party laboratory to ensure that it’s pure and of high quality.

Gummies help improve appetite and treat pain.

It has a budget-friendly price.

Cons:

Some ingredients added are artificial.

You’ll be required to pay the shipping cost.

The gummies are available in only one strength.

After purchase, you cannot return the product.

Customer Reviews:

The reviews on the product’s website are all positive, with over 40 customers rating it at five stars and about five customers rating it at four stars. There are no ratings below that, and that means the customers had got what they wanted.

For example, one customer says that it helps him relax, improve his sleep and lower his blood pressure. Delta-8 is known to calm the mind and help one relax, take away the pain, and enhance sleep quality. At a relaxed state, blood travels better, and that may lower the blood pressure.

Most of the customers enjoyed the delicious gummies, praising their taste and the buzz that accompanies them. Some have found relief after taking only half the tablet.

Shipping and Return/Refund Policy:

Because of the effect of the Covid-19 Pandemic, order processing can take 1-3 days. It might take even longer during holidays and restocking days.

If the order is not processed yet, the company allows you to cancel it and get a full refund.

Shipping time takes about 3-7 days.

Shipping is done to states that have legalized the use of Delta-8 THC.

The shipping cost to any state in the US is a flat rate of $3.89.

The company does not accept any returns and does not give any refund for any product once it is bought.

Products cannot be exchanged at all for any reason whatsoever.

If you receive a damaged or wrong product, the policy allows you to reach out to customer support within 14 days after purchase with proof of the damage and a packing slip. If the mistake is genuine, the item will be replaced immediately.

Bearly Legal Hemp Delta-8 Gummies – High-quality Hemp Product

Bearly Legal is known for its high-quality hemp products manufactured using the highest quality indoor-grown hemp. The hemp plant’s growth process is highly monitored, employing natural and organic practices so that the quality of the hemp remains unaltered.

The hemp extract used to create the gummies is the narrow-spectrum and broad-spectrum Delta-8 THC. This extract includes other terpenes found in the hemp plant to enhance the quality of the end product.

The company focuses on creating Delta-8 THC gummies derived from the hemp plant 100%, manufactured using Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) as recommended by responsible agencies, and conform to all the requirements of each state’s rules.

Other than gummies, the company also creates other product lines like the Delta-8 THC Dabs, soft gels, vape carts, disposable vapes, hemp cigarettes, premium hemp joints, hemp flower, and Bulk Delta-8 THC distillate.

Product Variants:

The company packages the gummies in packs of 8 and 24 gummies. Each gummy has a potency of 25 mg. Therefore, the 8-pack has a total potency of 200 mg, and the 24-pack has a total potency of 600 mg.

The gummies carry two flavors: strawberry, pineapple, pina colada, and blueberry. There are other flavors like banana and mixed berry, but these are available only for candies.

Pros:

The different flavors allow you to enjoy the gummies without feeling the hemp taste.

The effect of the gummies is a nice buzz for good relaxation.

You can purchase in bulk to get discounts.

Third-party lab testing guarantees high-quality products.

The company has an A+ rating, meaning that it’s the best there is.

The company has reliable customer support that you can contact at any time. The most efficient method is to contact them through the ‘Messager’ icon on the website.

They offer discreet shipping, so you get your products intact.

It’s affordable.

Any orders above $50 receive free shipping.

Cons:

The gummies are available in the potency of 25mg only.

If taken in high doses, it can have a heavy effect on you and last for a long time, over 12 hours.

Customer Reviews:

Bearly Legal’s Delta-8 is loved by all its customers. Many have come out to praise the effectiveness of the gummies, which have helped improve the quality of sleep and relief from pain.

Some who had doubts about the product have had their doubts cleared as they say the product is super effective. It does a great job relieving chronic pain and helps the body to relax.

One who has had a hard time getting some sleep now says that Bearly Legal’s Delta-8 gummies help him go to sleep faster. They take around 30 minutes to 60 minutes to have a full effect.

Shipping and Return/Refund Policy:

You can choose to pre-order the items before they are stocked, and they’ll be shipped to you once they are available. Other orders are processed and shipped within 24 hours.

Shipping is done through USPS, but other arrangements can be made if you request it.

The product is shipped to states where the use of Delta-8 is legal.

The return policy allows for 30 days after purchasing the product.

The returned product should be unused and packed in the same packaging as it was delivered.

When you return a product, it will be inspected and approved for a refund. An email is sent to you with the status of your request.

Damaged items get a replacement with a similar product.

Moonwlkr Delta-8 Gummies – Wide Variety of Flavor

Moonwlkr is a company established to manufacture different products with Delta-8. There’s always so much to do. And so, out of curiosity and the desire to do more, Moonwlkr was born.

The manufacturers combine several terpenes and plant nutrients in the hemp plant to develop the most nutritious and quality Delta-8 products. The terpenes are carefully considered, and only those with more benefits are selected, combined with natural flavors to remove the hemp taste from the final product.

Moonwlkr aims at delivering a wide variety to its customers in terms of balance, taste, and euphoria. Today, we’ll only talk about the Delta-8 THC gummies.

The gummies are designed to help you relax and calm your mind as you chew the stress away. The effect of the Delta-8 THC should set in within 45 minutes, so the manufacturer advises that you wait this long before chewing another gummy.

Product Variant:

Moonwlkr provides this product in a package of 25 pieces per bottle, each gummy having a potency of 25mg. You can purchase them as a package of two or three bottles and get huge discounts.

The gummies are available in several flavors. These are Sour Strawberry Diesel, Watermelon Zkittlez, Blue Dream Berry, and Mango Kush.

Pros:

The effect of the Delta-8 is felt within a short time (45 minutes) and lasts for a long time.

The various flavors allow you to choose your favorite taste.

The company offers coupons and discounts on their products.

The company offers budget-friendly prices on all their packs.

It has a favorable refund policy.

Cons:

Some ingredients used are artificial.

Shipping is not free.

Customer Reviews:

Their customers love Moonwlkr’s Delta-8 THC gummies because of their excellent and quick effect. Over 240 customers have shared their experiences on the official website, praising them for their value.

Most people have found these gummies helpful, especially during this period of the COVID-19 Pandemic, as the gummies help relieve stress and calm the mind.

Shipping and Return/Refund Policy:

The company ships the product within 1-3 days via different carriers.

Shipping is available only for countries where Delta-8THC is legal.

If you decide to return the product for any reason, you’ll be required to cater to the shipping costs.

The return policy allows you 30 days from the purchase date to initiate a return process. Contact their customer support to get a go-ahead before initiating the return process.

A refund will require approval after you have returned the product.

Delta-8 Gummies Buying Guide:

We have told you about our top five choices, but you can also select yours from the many of them available in the market.

Here’s what to consider:

Quality

You cannot tell a quality product just by looking at it. Other reviews on Best Delta 8 Gummies and the ingredients the company uses to make the product should help you know its quality. You can also check for the lab results if the product has undergone third-party lab testing.

Ingredients

The ingredients in the product will tell you whether the product is safe for you or not. Some companies use 100% natural ingredients, while others add artificial ingredients to enhance the gummies’ taste. Be sure to pick the one whose ingredients are safe.

Lab Testing

Third-party lab testing raises your trust level in the product. Be sure to check the lab results to see the quality of the ingredients used. A trustworthy brand will post the test results on their products online for their customers to view. You should consider such a brand.

Variants

Different companies package their gummies differently. Check for the different flavors and potencies available in different brands. Choose one that is favorable for you. If you are a first-timer, you can choose one with a lower potency and continue increasing it with time.

Brand Reputation

In the cannabis industry, you cannot trust a company blindly because only a few brands are genuine. Survey the company’s credibility you hope to purchase from and read through the customer reviews to get a glimpse of their experience. If doubt is raised at any point, leave it and try out another brand.

Pricing

Delta-8 THC products are relatively expensive because of the effort needed to get enough Delta-8 cannabinoids. It’s found in small amounts in the hemp plant. A brand selling the products at meagre prices should lead you to question the product’s quality.

How to Use Delta-8 THC Gummies?

Delta-8 THC makes you feel high. Therefore, if you consume too much of it, it can knock you down. At first, you may not feel any impact as the effect takes some time to set in.

If you’re a beginner, it’s advisable to start at low doses as you monitor its effect on your body. You can begin with chewing half a gummy and then proceed to a full gummy after some time.

There’s no specified dosage for the gummies, but the manufacturer gives recommendations on using the gummies and achieving maximum effect. If you’re on any other medication or are planning to use the gummies to treat a health condition, you should talk to your doctor first and get the clearance to do so.

The best time to chew your Delta-8 THC gummy is when you’re going to bed. But, if you must chew one during the day, ensure that you don’t engage with heavy machinery and don’t drive because it alters your brain function and gets you high.

Not all states allow Delta-8 THC gummies, so before making a purchase, ensure that you have checked up the laws in your state regarding these products.

FAQs

Q. Are The D-8 Gummies Safe?

Yes. Our recommendations are safe because they’ve all undergone lab testing to ascertain their safety, purity, and quality.

Q. After How Long Should I See Their Effect?

Most of the gummies show effect within 30-60 minutes. They take some time because they have to undergo the normal digestion process and get absorbed into the blood.

Q. How Will I Feel After Consuming Delta-8 Gummies?

It’ll relieve you of any pain you may be feeling and relax your mind. You’ll also feel a mild ‘high’ feeling enough to give you an excellent feeling and re-energized.

In Conclusion: Which Delta-8 Gummies are Suitable for you?

In this article, we have reviewed the top 5 brands- Diamond CBD, 3Chi, Delta EFFEX, Bearly Legal Hemp and Moonwlkr– that have the best gummies so far. According to us, they are very effective, safe, and highly potent.

We have gone to the lengths of trying them individually to e=ascertain these claims. So, you get one for yourself and have a blast!