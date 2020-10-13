Benefits of Adopting Open Banking APIs

The banking industry is constantly evolving and changing in order to make financial security a reality for more people. Traditional banks can make it difficult to make fully informed financial decisions because of a lack of communication between different service providers within the banking industry. Open banking APIs are creating innovative solutions for the banking industry by allowing banks and other financial service providers to efficiently communicate and share financial data.

What is open banking?

Open banking is a practice among financial services providers that integrates new technology in order to streamline comunication and the transfer of customer data between banks and third-party financial providers to create new opportunities for consumers that are tailored to their needs. Open Banking APIs, or application programming interfaces, have been growing in popularity because they let financial institutions both easily and securely access consumer information and data. By bridging the gap between these institutions, open banking APIs give people an easier way to fix their financial situation.

Open banking and fintech are also innovating the business models and functions of retail stores. The financial services industry uses open banking to build and maintain customer relationships and increase customer engagement. APIs in the financial industry work to create a new level of convenience and data protection for business customers.

What are the benefits of open banking?

The use of APIs in open banking allows payment service providers such as PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, and Amazon to seamlessly connect with customers’ bank accounts. Of course, a customer can choose whether or not to allow these third-party services to have access to their financial data. If access is granted to these service providers, the benefits of open banking for the customer are almost limitless.

One of the most commonly seen benefits of using open banking APIs is its ability to simplify and streamline the payment process and customer experience while online shopping. Customers no longer have to waste time being redirected to their bank’s website or filling out their bank information when checking out in an online shop. The digitization of the banking sector gives users a new way to navigate online retail. Customers can now easily make a purchase or send funds with just one click. Some open APIs also integrate digital personal assistants like Alexa and Siri to make shopping and fund transfers even more convenient. By using APIs, financial institutions and the fintech industry are creating a finance ecosystem for their users to have a secure way to navigate the financial services landscape. This new level of customer engagement is a great way to increase revenue, especially for small businesses, by offering new services and such easy access to new products.

What are some common uses of open banking APIs?

Another common use for an open banking API platform is financial planning, or more simply, money management. The connections between traditional banks and other third-party financial institutions ensures the highest level of data protection for a customer’s financial information and transaction data. Third-party financial services that offer money management functions have a new ecosystem of connections when open banking APIs are integrated into their service offerings. Money management services need access to your financial information and purchase history in order to perform its functions and offer insights to consumers. By using open banking APIs, financial services companies work with tech companies to track the cashflow and transaction data. This level of financial inclusion does meet customer demands for data security, and open banking always allows customers to set preferences for the transfer of their own data.

The value creation of open banking APIs isn’t limited to just business customers and online commerce companies. APIs offer benefits to every party involved. Users can gain financial traction by not only finding better ways to budget, but they can also make better informed financial decisions for their future. The increased visibility of a consumer’s spending habits for third-party financial institutions through APIs allows lenders and major banks to offer highly tailored loans and other service offerings.