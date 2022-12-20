Are Progressive Web Apps Better Alternative to Native Apps for SEO?

If you assume that progressive web apps are better than native apps for SEO, then you are neither right nor wrong. The truth is that SEO depends upon a ton of factors, and more than the technology alone will make the primary difference in SEO.

However, assume you have two identical apps offering the same characteristic features, one built using native technology and the other built using PWA. In such a scenario, a PWA is bound to perform better than the native application in terms of SEO.

But why?

Progressive web apps, or PWAs, are much lighter than native applications, which offer incredible speed performance and higher appeal to users. They have become a reliable tool for businesses looking for good results in Search Engine Result Pages (SERPs).

However, before you dive into how PWAs are better alternatives, let’st’s analyse:

What is a PWA?

PWA or Progressive web applications are built using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Websites tend to act or perform like mobile applications for users. However, unlike native applications, users don’t require to install them to access them. PWA users can access the software via the web or install a shortcut on their mobile device.

Google, the king of search engines, describes PWAs as reliable, fast, and engaging options as progressive web apps perform well even under weak internet connections. As such, this is a rising trend in the UK. App developers can create engaging UX for PWAs, which helps drive the conversion rate for businesses.

Companies like Uber reduced loading time by 3 seconds using PWA, and Tinder reduced loading time by nearly 5 seconds.

Reduced loading time plays a crucial factor in the SEO of any software application. Similarly, engagement, discoverability and app-like interactions play a vital role when analysing the SEO of any software application.

What are Native Apps?

Unlike PWAs, native mobile apps are built using specific mobile technology, whether Android or iOS. So to build an iOS app, one would need expertise in Swift or Objective-C programming language. While for an Android application, one must develop in Java or Kotlin programming language.

Native applications are downloaded from app markets and are more influenced via ASO or app store optimisation, a subset of SEO. They provide the users with the power of higher speed performance, but one must download the application to use it.

In contrast, progressive web apps can be easily accessed through search engines, thus offering greater company visibility over SERPs.

Overall, PWAs are good options for SEO because of the following factors:

1. They are Compact Websites

PWAs are described mainly as websites with a smaller page size. Being compact web pages, PWAs have high-speed performance. All major search engines in the world rank high-speed-performing websites higher as they have better user engagement. In contrast, slow-performing websites tend to frustrate users and negatively affect the business’s conversion rate.

2. Screen-Responsive

PWAs can be accessed through many screen sizes, and their screen responsiveness enhances the engaging nature of the application. Users experience good performance over the web and mobile, have positive user experience thereby reducing the bounce rate.

3. Leverages Mobile In-Built Features

Unlike regular websites, PWAs can leverage device-inbuilt features for a more awesome UX which significantly boosts the SEO capabilities of the platform. For example, by leveraging geo-navigation, an ad-based business can enhance its performance by targeting web visitors at targeted locations.

4. Google Indexing

Indexing is necessary for search engines to determine the data and ranking in the SERPs. Google crawl bot efficiently indexes PWAs as they are developed using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

5. Low Data Requirements

PWAs come with the added benefits of low data requirements. It leads to good performance even in regions with poor internet connectivity. So when users visit the application, they tend to stay and use it for a considerable amount of time. With a lower bounce rate, SEO is more effective.

6. Mobile Performance

Google ranks web pages with good mobile performance, as over 50% of the internet traffic is generated from mobile devices. PWAs are screen responsive, can leverage in-built device features, offer push notifications, and can be installed as apps on devices.

Wrapping Up

That was all about how progressive web apps are good for SEO. However, having the right features in the software application is essential for peak performance. Without an engaging application, whether you go for a native app or Progressive Web App, the application performance must always impress users.

