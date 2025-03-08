By Mariah Levin

Every new generation of workers confronts generational stereotypes and redefines workplace expectations overtime. Some headlines have painted Gen Z as entitled, money-hungry, and unwilling to conform to traditional workplace expectations, and these impressions are negatively impacting this rising pool of employees. A recent report suggests that some companies are now avoiding hiring Gen Z workers due to performance. But can businesses afford to “opt out” of attracting a talent pool that will comprise 27% of the workforce by 2025?

Underestimating Gen Z workers is not just a business risk—it overlooks legitimate concerns about how workplaces are evolving with the rapid rise of AI, remote work, and geopolitical uncertainty. In scratching the surface of Gen Z’s work experience to date, we can learn a lot about how to update work culture for better productivity. Gen Z is the first generation to have experienced dramatically different social and training dynamics at work; a group that came of age during COVID, their experience of the workplace, where many adults have traditionally benefited from friendship and social interaction, has been hybrid at best. Gen Z’s levels of burnout, unemployment, and disengagement may indeed be a harbinger of future rates of dissatisfaction at work. If businesses continue to dismiss Gen Z’s evolving work concerns, they may face long-term productivity issues.

Harnessing Gen Z’s strengths for innovation & brand

Despite prevailing stereotypes, studies show that Gen Z workers are among the most engaged, and tech-savvy, employees in the workplace. Research drawing from over 35,000 global employees found that 18- to 24-year-olds show greatest engagement rates across all age categories. They are motivated to make their mark in the workplace, to challenge the status quo and introduce new ideas. Behaviours that could help companies push for progress are instead often misinterpreted as entitlement or disruptive. With a more open approach to employee engagement, organizations have an opportunity to harness Gen Z’s passion for change to drive more innovative approaches to business.

Likewise, Gen Z’s values-orientation can help organizations achieve greater transparency, diversity, and social responsibility. Research suggests that this generation is drawn to organizations that prioritize purpose over profit and allow employees to integrate their personal values into their professional lives; indeed, nearly half of Gen Z surveyed in a Deloitte study report reject employment opportunities that don’t align with their beliefs. Companies aiming for a credible public brand could see this commitment to values as an asset; the best spokespeople of any organization are its employees, and a tech-savvy, media-forward Gen Z staff member proudly endorsing their own organization speaks volumes in the competition for top talent.

Gen Z’s new productivity practices

Frustration with toxic work cultures is on the rise, and Gen Z is not afraid to voice it. Across the world, from Tang Ping in China to Sampo Generation in South Korea to Quiet Quitting more broadly, the rising generation of workers questions overwork and prioritizes personal well-being. Young people are opting out of relentless corporate demands and middle management, where they see limited long-term rewards. While they are perhaps the most vocal and widely known for these frustrations, they are far from the only generation to experience them – and the repercussions are numerous.

In overlooking calls for better work-life balance and meaningful career engagement, companies are driving their rising leaders toward burnout. Beyond its individual impacts, burnout creates ripple effects that harm the economy at large:

Productivity & Retention Challenges : Burnout drains organizational performance, with disengaged employees costing businesses trillions globally. Gen Z’s job-switching reflects workplace models that neglect well-being and career growth. Ignoring burnout leads to high turnover and rising recruitment costs.

Mental Health & Healthcare Strains : Inflexible work cultures fuel anxiety and depression, increasing healthcare burdens and reducing workforce participation. Nearly half of Gen Z workers report frequent stress, yet many companies lack mental health support.

Economic & Workforce Instability : Failure to retain young talent stifles innovation, slows industry growth, and reduces consumer spending. A lack of career prospects is a top reason young workers leave jobs, signaling the need for workplace evolution.

Demographic & Labor Market Risks : Economic insecurity is driving young workers to delay or forgo parenthood, worsening labor shortages in aging economies. Work-life balance improvements can enhance well-being and long-term economic stability.

Luckily, there is promising research on interventions making career progression, management opportunities, and productivity gains appealing to Gen Z: More regular active listening, better time management, and clearer decision-making. These interventions are not new or particularly difficult to implement; they require intentionality. They represent the most important skills that render workplaces more productive – not only for Gen Z, but across all generations. Managers who implement inclusive policies are seen to increase productivity by nearly 20%, and it is thanks to vocal Gen Z that these practices are being rolled out.

Gen Z – uniquely positioned to spearhead the workplace of an evolving world

The challenge of integrating Gen Z into the workplace needs reframing: This generation offers workplaces the potential to evolve faster and more innovatively than any generation before it. For established business leaders who want to take advantage of incredible new talent, an attitude of collaboration and interest in cross-generational learning go a long way. If businesses are not open to adapting their cultures and finding a new equilibrium, they risk alienating an entire generation of workers who no longer see value in traditional employment models. They also risk missing out on the market intelligence gained from having multiple generations represented in the workplace. As always, the organizations open to adaptation will be the ones to thrive in an evolving economy.

