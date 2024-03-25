All You Need to know about Butt Filler Procedures

Butt fillers is a term that was relatively unheard of before the turn of the century. Even today if you said it in a gathering, chances are, a handful of people would give you the stares. However, if you’re reading this piece in 2024, the reality is, butt filler procedures are being extensively used by people around the globe to enhance their appearance and boost confidence.

The Evolution of Buttock Augmentation

The use of injectable solutions to enhance one’s appearance has been around since the 19th century. However, technological limitations meant that these procedures carried plenty of risk. However, the world wars changed it all.

Bruised and battered soldiers were injected with liquid paraffin to make up for facial injuries. This practice was later stopped due to a rise in complications, such as inflammation of the face and migraine.

The contemporary era of buttock augmentation through injectable fillers began during the late 20th century, chiefly in the United States and South America. The substances used during that time were silicone and collagen, which often presented a host of risks to the patient, including serious infection, granulomas, due to the outright rejection of these foreign materials by the body’s immunity system.

The introduction of semi-permanent and temporary fillers, such as hyaluronic acid and Poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA), paved the way for a pioneering change in the aesthetic medicine segment. A lot of research, trial and error and experiments have gone into making them biocompatible; offering a risk-free option to those seeking a buttock augmentation procedure.

But what exactly is it? Let’s find out.

Butt Fillers – What are they?

The aesthetic medicine landscape is constantly evolving and expanding. More and more people are opting for non-surgical procedures to augment their appearance. One such solution is butt fillers or buttock fillers. As a purely cosmetic procedure, it lifts, increases and enhances the appearance of the buttocks.

The treatment, which has gained widespread traction of late, is ideal for those with naturally small or flat buttocks, or a loose mom butt after pregnancy, or those who simply wish to enhance the overall look and contour of their backside.

The most commonly used butt filler procedure is the hyaluronic acid injection offered by SnB Aesthetics, a leading provider of cutting edge beauty procedures, such as melasma treatments, skin booster injections, PRP, thread lift, laser hair removal, cat eyes beauty procedures and more.

Are Butt Fillers Safe?

Thanks to recent advancements, butt fillers, when taken under the supervision of specialists, are generally fine. Gone are the days when permanent fillers and butt implants could potentially travel parts of the body, with fatal consequences. The modern way of doing butt fillers has certainly alleviated those risks by implementing state-of-the-art techniques to replace hazardous filler substances with biocompatible materials; such as hyaluronic acid-based and collagen-stimulating fillers.

The science behind it is that over time, the body absorbs them to stimulate production of collagen, making the results more natural and long-lasting.

Who is a Right Candidate for Butt Augmentation?

Butt fillers is tailor-made for people who suffer from:

Visible sagginess in hips

Asymmetrical shape

Signs of aging

Mom butt syndrome due to multiple pregnancies

During your consultation, your specialist will do a thorough analysis of your medical history, current health status, family history, and might also perform a physical exam. They will also discuss your expectations and goals associated with the treatment.

Benefits of Butt Augmentation

The procedure has several advantages, including:

It is a non-surgical, minimally invasive, safe, effective, and painless therapy

The first session produces natural-looking and rapid effects

You can have rounder, firmer, and perkier buttocks

Improves the look of hip dips

You will be more confident in your appearance

It helps to improve your overall physique by improving the curves of your buttocks

This therapy does not leave scars

It can be used safely in conjunction with other cosmetic procedures

Very little to no downtime

What to do After the Procedure?

As with any other procedure, following up with your expert is important to monitor the progress. They’d advise you to keep the treatment site dry and avoid direct sunlight. Moisturizers of all types should also be avoided for a week. Since the treatment takes place on your hips, you’d also be advised to avoid taking part in high intensity exercise for some time as well.

