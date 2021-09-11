8 Things to Consider Before Getting a Contractor in Building a New House

Getting a contractor to build your new house is an exciting time. You are finally able to make the home of your dreams and live in it for many years! However, there are so many things that you need to consider before making any decisions about the contractors you want to hire. If you do not think through these eight factors first, the chances are high that you will end up with many problems down the line.

1. The Cost of the Contract

One of the first things you need to be aware of is how much it will cost for this new house. You may feel that money is no object and that you want to spend as much as possible on your dream home but you should only hire a CostCertified contractor. However, you need to consider the future and if there is any chance of financial problems in the future. A cheaper contractor is not always a better option. They may be able to give you more for your money, but you need to consider if they are worth it. Do thorough research and read reviews about the cost of the contractors before even making any decisions.

2. The Contractor Should Have Proper Permits and Insurance

The contractor should have all the proper permits and insurance to build your new house. If they do not, then the chances are high that you will be held responsible for any problems that happen during the building process. To avoid this, make sure that the contractor has all of their permits in order. Ideally, they will have general liability or worker’s compensation policy for you to look at as well.

3. What types of materials does the contractor use?

The types of materials that the contractor uses are also important factors to consider. There are many different types of woods, shingles, and floor coverings that you can choose from. However, the most common are redwood or cedar for siding, pressure-treated wood for foundation posts, plywood or oriented strand board (OSB) for the roof, and either treated wood or cedar flooring.

4. What forms of payment does the contractor accept?

Just because you have enough money to build your new house does not mean that the contractor will accept all forms of payment. The types of payment they accept are also very important to consider. If you choose to pay with cash or check, then it may be harder for you to get a warranty on your house after it is finished. However, if you choose only to pay the contractor in installments, then it may be harder for you to get a refund if something goes wrong.

5. Will the contractor offer workmanship warranties?

Workmanship warranties are important for two reasons. First of all, they protect you against shoddy construction or poor craftsmanship, which could cause future problems with your house. Second, they allow you to get a free second opinion from another contractor if something goes wrong with the work that was done on your house.

6. How quickly do they get jobs done?

Getting a house built quickly is important because you do not want to end up with a huge mortgage payment that you cannot afford. It would help if you also considered how many other jobs the contractor has going on at one time. If they have too many jobs going on, then the chances are high that they will be delayed promptly getting your house.

The speed at which the contractor completes their jobs is also important when it comes time for you to sign the contract. Contractors with bad reputations usually have all kinds of jobs lined up for them. More honest contractors typically have fewer jobs at once, but they also get their work done more quickly.

7. What is their cancellation policy?

What is the contractor’s cancellation policy, and what do you need to do in order to cancel? Cancellation policies can vary widely from one contractor to another. Depending on how large your down payment was, canceling may cause you a lot of problems. Make sure that you are aware of all of these details before you sign the contract.

8. What type of references do they provide?

Contractors who are more honest will typically be willing to supply you with a list of references that you can contact. The names and phone numbers on this list should allow you to speak with someone that the contractor has done business with and their relatives. This information may help you understand whether or not the contractor is honest with you.

While speaking to these references, you can ask how long it took for the contractor to build their house, what the payment schedule was like, if they were happy with the building process, and whether or not they are still satisfied with their house. The more satisfied customers that a contractor has produced over time usually means that they are more honest.

Conclusion

Even though you are probably excited about building your new house, it is important to consider all details before signing a contract. By asking these seven questions, you will find an honest contractor that does quality work at a price that you can afford. Take your time and find the best one for your home building project. In the end, it will be well worth it.