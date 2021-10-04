7 Creative & Engaging Ideas For Designing A Website

By Ravi Sharma

Do you know how important your website is? Well, your customers will tell you how important your website is for them and how they perceive it. But if you ask web design company experts, according to them, a creative and engaging website is highly responsive and provides the best user experience to their customers.

If you’re planning to design a creative but engaging website for your business growth, then this is the right place for you. But before that, let’s understand why websites are important. Here we have listed the seven most creative ways to design a website that helps create attractive websites and helps grab user attractions with their creative user interface.

Why do you need a website for your business?

No matter the size and type of business you’re dealing with, a website will help promote your business and increase awareness about your products and services. A website will help distinguish your business from competitors and help users find how your business is different from others. If you’re a business owner and want to attract audiences online, it is crucial to have a website.

If you surf the internet to find businesses and services online, you must have noticed that many sites are very similar to each other in many ways. Some of them are complete clones of other sites, which can make them unattractive and unprofessional. Therefore web design and development experts always focus on creating unique designs to grab the user’s attention. Unique and responsive sites motivate users to open your website and perceive your products and services. It is stated that a website is the face of your business and brand, and unique creative sites will help increase your brand value. People will find you more relevant and help your business to stand out from others.

Creative ways for designing a website

The unique designs are the by-product of creative thoughts, so you need to think out of the box if you want to design a creative website. The entire website design process is usually based on the work of a designer, optimization specialist, and marketer. However, collective creativity only determines the structure and desired functionality of the site, while its appearance and quality are the responsibility of the designer and layout designer. So you’ve decided to create your own website and don’t know where to start? Follow these below-mentioned tips:

1. Use full-screen photos to add sophistication to your website

Images play a crucial role while designing a website for your business. It not only helps catch audience interest but also makes them perceive your products and services. If you’re creating a website for fashion or lifestyle, pay special attention to photos and images. The right selection and placement of images on the web pages add sophistication to your website designs. It helps set a unique brand identity and makes them immediately fall into the user’s field of view. Photos with sophisticated colors and designs on the full screen will positively impact users’ minds and help them remember your brands longer.

Using unique images on your website will increase brand credibility and reliability too. You can also add social media links on homepage full-screen images too to increase your website engagement rate.

2. Opt corporate style designs

If you’re dealing with professional, digital marketing, or legal services, then choose seriously trustworthy designs. There is less scope for doing experiments with corporate business websites because you need to focus more on providing valuable content instead of attractive designs. But you can usually do it with high-quality office or business-themed photos, shaded main images, corporate-themed color schemes, etc.

3. Minimalism in designs

If you want your users to focus on your website content and services, then design a website containing minimal website elements. A website with minimal design options is a great choice when you don’t want lots of colors, pictures, and graphics on your website. Websites with only 100% relevant elements on web pages, including quality content, header, footer, contact form, easy navigation, menu, etc., deliver clear messages to users and help them find what they are actually looking for. Fill your web pages with one or two colors, catchy headlines, and plenty of white spaces to give your audience a sense of relief while reading your website.

4. Choose images that reflect your brand

Our ultimate goal of designing a website is to increase brand awareness among users, and you can do that by choosing theme images that represent your brand. For example, if you’re a travel blogger or running a travel agency, high-quality, appealing travel images may help attract users. It will encourage visitors to perceive your site more in-depth, which ultimately increases your website engagement rate. You can take references from brands like blancpain.com, apple.com, esteelauder.in, etc.

5. Use a serif font for sophistication

This fashion and lifestyle blog uses a large, elegant serif typeface that instantly grabs the audience’s attention. It adds sophistication to the brand that matches the content of the posts.

6. Highlight featured blog posts

Give special preference to the blog pages too. Why? The blog creates the impression that the source of information is serious and reputable. It will help inform the audience about your products and services. Creative blog posts and featured posts make users take action, motivate them to spend more time on your site, and help them find solutions to their problems. To make your blog page attractive, you can place postcards against a dark background to make it easier for users to find featured posts.

7. Focus on SEO

Last but not least, prioritize search engine optimization. But why SEO? Search engine optimization is an optimization process that helps optimize a website to make it searchable on search engine pages. Website loading speed, website responsiveness, Keyword optimizations, social media links, site security, etc., are some SEO factors that you need to keep in mind while designing a website for your business. Always remember good position on search engine pages, More chances to get traffic online.

Bottom line

Creative and unique website designs always attract users, but creativity alone is not enough to earn profits in business. You also need to focus on other Google ranking factors to make your website searchable on search engine pages. To know more about web designing tips and tricks reach out to web designs Melbourne experts now!

About the Author

Ravi Sharma is the CEO of Webomaze is a highly enthusiastic entrepreneur. He has got a great grip on the idea of effective eCommerce Strategies, SEO processes, and tactics that are vital for virtual exposure. He is a fun-loving person and a keen traveler who always hunts to find adventure in new places.