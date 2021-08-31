The Ninja Guide to Web Design: Tools, Tips and More

By Janil Jean

Web designing is an essential tool for emerging businesses and individuals who are trying to get the best engagement ratios from their users. A web design significantly impacts your target audience and how they perceive you and your brand. To look professional to your clients, you must invest ample time, effort, and creativity in your web design to ensure the perfect outlook.

If your web design isn’t good enough, viewers might not even want to stay on your page, much less navigate. Therefore, to entertain and keep prospective leads, it is vital to have an effective web design that will allow them to engage.

Web Design Tools

Many online web design tools are available to help you in your web design workflow. These tools help you with creating mockups and testing them. These web design tools bring your imagination to life with their brilliant features.

Logo Design

While Logo Design is primarily a logo designing company, it can also be used as a web design tool. Logo Design gives you the opportunity to integrate your brand logo within your website design with their multiple services.

You can use the header and banner-making options to create the most imaginative and unique banners for your web page. You can add text, images, and your brand logo to this banner to make it even more creative.

A mockup design feature allows you to use your brand logo or current user interface design on different objects to create a professional look for your website. You can then use these mockups in your web design to make it more lucrative.

InVision Studio

InVision Studio is a perfect tool filled with features best for designing modern websites. InVision provides you the opportunity to work with a lot of user interactive interfaces. It has collaborative, responsive design and rapid prototyping elements for web designers to work seamlessly in their process.

You can easily use InVision with other web design tools such as Sketch and import designs and other features. However, InVision Studio stands out for its prototyping feature. Rapid prototyping allows you to create the most complex animations and designs and test them out. You can also create custom designs, animations, and transitions using InVision Studio.

Sketch

Sketch is number two on our list. However, that is not to speak for its value in web design. Sketch is one of the most fluid web design platforms. Sketch is a vector-based designing tool that has replaced Photoshop as the go-to UI and web design tool for many website designers.

This tool is widely used around the world due to its collaborative working environment. Sketch allows you to use the power of vector-based designing with an easily accessible user interface. Since Sketch is made explicitly for website design and making applications, you will find that the interface is decluttered and only contains your essential tools.

Marvel

Marvel is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a quick way to create a prototype or web design without much hassle. Marvel allows its users to produce quick designs and refine already-made designs to fit their brand image perfectly.

You can make detailed changes to your designs and features by using Marvel’s wide range of tools. Marvel has great integration features which allow you to export your designs directly to your work management platform without any problems. It also has a user testing service that is very rarely found in web design tools, especially those that are online.

Web Design Tips

Now that we know about some of the best and most convenient web design tools available out there, let’s look at a few helpful website designing tips. These tips, coupled with the abovementioned tools, will help you create the perfect web design for your website.

Avoid Distracting Content

Your web design should not contain any distracting content that might bore your audience or make them leave. Things like cluttered animations, stock photos, and hefty text can be a drag for your readers. Only keep content that adds value to your page and allows your audience to learn about your brand.

Add case studies and testimonials.

When readers land on your website, they will need assurance that your brand is worth their time. You can do this by adding testimonials or case studies to your website pages. A video testimonial is found to be more effective than a text testimonial. However, if you do not have any testimonials currently, you can also add case studies about how you helped your previous clients. Make sure to align the testimonials and case studies in a way that is appealing to your audience.

Choose your colors wisely.

Colors play a strategic role in how your audience perceives your website. You need to make sure that you’re using the right colors at the right place, and most importantly, your color palette is organized. You can use dark colors in areas where you want your reader’s immediate attention, whereas lighter colors contrast.

Use Follow buttons

In this digital age, every brand has to have an online presence to thrive. This online presence includes social media pages for the brand as well. If your brand does not have any social media pages, it is only wise to make one as soon as possible.

However, if you do have social media accounts for your brand, make sure to incorporate them in your web design to persuade your audience to connect with you on social media. Once you’re connected on social media, they will get periodic updates about your brand, and you might land many leads.

Conclusion

A good web design is imperative for an engaging and thriving webpage. Suppose you want people to navigate your website and check out your content. In that case, you need to ensure that the design is so appealing that they can’t help but navigate further. A good web design also reflects professionalism which is very important for your brand image.

About the Author

Janil Jean is Head of Overseas Operations at Logo Design. She loves to write about graphic design, digital marketing, branding, storytelling, startups and small business management. She has been featured in Business2Community, Business News Daily, QSR Magazine, SmartBrief, etc. Connect with her on LinkedIn or Twitter.