6 Effective Ways To Store Cannabis Seeds The Right Way

Following the legalization of Cannabis, many people are now opting to use it for recreational and medicinal purposes. There are plenty of Cannabis products users can purchase to serve their needs in the market.

Notably, some users prefer growing their Cannabis instead of purchasing it because it helps them watch how the seeds germinate and saves them the expense of buying Cannabis frequently. You can get various kinds of Cannabis seed strains depending on your tastes and preferences. However, you may decide to purchase Cannabis seeds but not plant them immediately. For beginners, they may lack knowledge on effective ways of storing seeds, but there are plenty of ways which include;

Glass jars

Buyers who want to store their seeds for long-term purposes can use glass jars because they don’t allow any amount of water to get inside. The jars come in large sizes, making them suitable for storing the gorilla zkittlez auto flower with 20 thc in large quantities. You can place a desiccate pack inside the jar to regulate humidity. Moreover, you can also use cotton balls to separate the pack from the seeds and absorb excess moisture that may damage the seeds.

You need to seal the jar using a tight cap or wrap the jar with an opaque cloth; this method allows you to store your seeds for many years.

Paper envelopes

If you want to store your Cannabis seeds for a short time, you can place them in envelopes. You can use a standard mailing envelope. However, you should ensure the envelope is thick to protect the seeds from light.

You can keep the seeds in a dark place where there is no light which is an agent of germination, to make the seeds stay dormant and prevent them from sprouting. Moreover, you can label the envelope with the strain’s name, the storage date, and the number of days you are storing the seeds.

If you want to ensure your seeds are incredibly safe in the envelope, you can sprinkle grains of rice or get a desiccant pack to regulate humidity. You must ensure you keep the envelope indoors to prevent bad weather from affecting it.

Mylar bags

If you don’t want to use a glass, you can use Mylar bags to store your seeds for a long time. However, you should ensure the bags are thick and get a desiccant pack to ensure the seeds are in the proper humidity and no light can penetrate inside. The bags are resistant to bad temperatures, making your seeds safe.

Vacuum sealed bags

Alternatively, you can store your Cannabis seeds in Vacuum sealed bags. They are completely sealed and prevent any Oxygen from getting into contact with seeds. The vacuum-sealed bags are suitable to store many seeds.

You can decide to use the vacuum-sealed bag on its own, or you can place it inside a small container. Both methods are effective, and your seeds will remain dormant for the set time.

Refrigeration

You can store your seeds in the refrigerator for a long time. However, you need to ensure your refrigerator does not spoil your seeds. Before placing your seeds in the refrigerator, you need to put them in plastic bags resistant to cool temperatures.

Notably, users need to ensure their refrigerator does not allow any light to penetrate inside since it may be harmful to the seeds.

Storage pot

You can store your Cannabis seeds temporarily in a storage pot with an airtight lid. There are a variety of pot sizes that can fit all your seeds. Moreover, you can label the pots with the name of your strains so that you can easily distinguish them.

Preferably you need to place the storage pot in a cool place to prevent heat from harming your seeds. You can also use a desiccant pack and cotton to protect your seeds from humidity. No air should get into the pot since it will prevent the seeds from getting dormant.

Other ways you can store your Cannabis seeds

Burying your seeds. Although it may sound strange, you can store your seeds by drying them before planting them. The temperature underground is cool, enabling the storage process to be smooth.

Plastic bags. You can use Ziplocs in storing your Cannabis seeds for a short period.

In a dark basement: If you lack a refrigerator, you can store your seeds in a cool dark underground basement.

Conclusion

You can use all the above ways in storing your seeds to enjoy all the benefits of Cannabis and its farming in the future. However, you need to ensure that heat, light, and humidity factors do not affect your seeds. You can research other alternative methods you can use in preserving your seeds. Cannabis farming experts can also help you know the suitable way of storing the strain you want.

References