6 Creative Ideas to Mix & Match Your Bedding with Style

Do you wish to change your bedding every season with a new style? Are you looking for some great ideas to mix and match your bedding with style? You can give a royal look to your bedding every season just by swapping sheets, blankets, and quilt covers. Simply changing the bed sheet or even a small change is a perfect time to mix and match your bedding in a new style.

However, there is no hard and fast rule to change the sheets and bedding in the same way as the retailer has sold to you; still, a mix and matching style always gives a royal look to your bedding. Always remember that your master bedroom is the first thing that catches your attention. So, it has to be somewhat different and attractive.

Having a perfect bedding style also helps in determining the comfort level of your bed. To give your master bedroom a perfect look, you need to have something that can add flair and set the tone for your room. With My Linen, you can come across a wide variety of quilt covers, quilts, sheets, pillows, and much more.

Premium quality products let you find the perfect bedding for your room. You can easily buy quilt covers online and some new arrivals here that too at reasonable prices anytime.

On the other hand, we have also listed below some creative ideas to mix & match your bedding with style. Let us have a look:-

1. Simple and classic style.

White bedding for your room is one of the simplest and perfect options, regardless of the color theme of your room. It is a standard color that can impart a whole new and royal look to your entire master bedroom with a new bedding style. On the other hand, for a more classic style, you can also go for a textured option such as a woven quilt.

2. Select a pattern style.

This is yet another creative idea to mix and match up your bedding with style. You can also select a pattern to make your room’s bedding style a little bit more dynamic. In the case of a little bright color, a honeycomb motif looks just outstanding. Moreover, Indian textile is also a great option for gray tones and earthy brown mixed with yellows or oranges.

3. Cozy, comfortable, and billowy.

This is also an all-new bedding style that can set a tone for your bedroom. This design is all about the fabrics and layers. To create a lush look, you can also make use of expertly layer pillows as well. This is, in fact, a good idea to mix and match your bedding style and make it more cozy and comfortable.

4. Mix pillows, sheet sets, shams, comforters, and much more

To make your room look cohesive, you can mix patterns, including pillows, sheet sets, comforters, and much more. However, there are some key points that you should keep in your mind, including scale, balance, and cover, etc. While bedding with style, there is a need to be inventive and try to discover a new color story for your bed if the color scheme of your room is neutral.

5. Change the shams.

If you are looking to change only a single part of your bedding, try changing the shams. It can add a pop of seasonal style, color, or pattern to your room. Moreover, shams can also make you feel so comfortable and cozy.

6. Swappable and single-toned style.

Last but not least, choosing a single hue for your bedding design can also impart a royal look to the surroundings. You can mix and match the pillow shams and duvet with cotton sheet sets and swap out the colors too. This is undoubtedly the best and perfect opportunity to mix and match your bedding with a new style.