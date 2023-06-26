5 Ways to Keep Your Car Safe to Drive

Are you ready to hit the road? Before you rev up that engine and embark on your next adventure, you need to make sure your car is safe to drive. Not only is getting into a car crash or altercation the last thing you want, especially if you are on your way on holiday, but ensuring that your car is in good condition can help mitigate some of the risks.

Taking a few simple steps can go a long way in having a smooth and safe journey. So, with that in mind, this piece will have a look at some top tips on how to keep your car safe.

1. Regular Maintenance is Essential

Regular maintenance is the key to keeping almost anything in good working order, and this also extends to your car. Just like you need warm clothes, food and shelter, your vehicle also has similar essential needs to stay in prime condition too. Be sure to stay on top of oil changes, tire rotations, and fluid top-ups. Keep your wheels in check at Rolling Rims, and keep things clean so that dirt and dust don’t cause any problems. Regular maintenance not only extends the lifespan of your car but also helps prevent unexpected breakdowns on the road.

2. Eye of the Tire

Your tires are the unsung heroes of your car that keep it rolling smoothly- they also separate you from the ground, which is why you need to keep your eye on them. Make sure your tires are properly inflated, as underinflated tires can affect the handling of a vehicle and could cause problems. Make sure also to check the tread depth regularly. Bald tires are a no-no as they reduce traction, especially on wet or slippery roads.

Remember, your tires are the only thing connecting you to the road, so take good care of them!

3. Stop! Check the Brakes

Yet another vital part of your car, your brakes deserves attention too. If you hear squealing or grinding noises when you hit the brakes, it’s time for a check-up. Brake pads wear down over time, so you need to make sure they’re in good shape and replace them if needed. That is yet another thing you don’t want your car to fail on.

4. Good Visibility

Clear vision is crucial for safe driving, so ensure your windshield and wiper blades are in good condition. If your wiper blades are leaving streaks or smearing instead of actually clearing the windshield, it’s time to swap them out for fresh ones. Plus, don’t forget to top up your windshield washer fluid regularly. Not being able to see properly is a preventable and easily solved hazard.

5. Check Your Lights

A simple one that can easily be overlooked- check your lights. Be sure that all your headlights, taillights, brake lights, and turn signals are working properly. A burned-out bulb can reduce visibility and lead to accidents for you and other road users, which is why it is so important that you take a few minutes to check them periodically and replace any faulty bulbs.