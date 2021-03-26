5 Tips to Make Your Computer More Secure

Cybersecurity is a significant concern these days. When all of your essential data is online, you are more concerned about any data breaching. In this post, we share some helpful tips on making your computer more secure within five simple steps.

Inspect links

Don’t go forward and click all those links that you receive. An innocent click can cost you a lot, as malicious links can do damage in various ways. Before you do it, make sure to inspect the link first. Get acknowledged with the sender and see if they are reliable.

Two-factor authentication

Strong passwords are always recommended as a safety precaution against hackers. However, don’t forget to add an additional form of security. Two-factor authentication is the second step in the process, doubling your protection. Even if your password is hacked, the aces to your computer will be denied if the passcode isn’t entered.

Avoid phishing

Phishing is one of the common cyber crimes which is easy to fall for. The scammer will usually send an email with a link. This leads you to a page that requires you to enter sensitive information, such as personal info, credit card info, or passwords. Often, this would mimic a trusted site to gain trust. The scammers will collect this information, impersonating a trusted source.

In order to prevent this common scam, you need to put in some effort. First, make sure to double-check the emails or text messages that you receive. In most cases, the scammers will represent themselves as a legit and trustworthy company. It can be your credit card company, bank, social media, or any other third party. Here are the best ways to find out if it is phishing:

The email urges you to enter personal info such as credit card number, social security number, or passwords. They will state potential consequences, such as closing your account.

The sending address is similar to the company’s address but has a slight difference.

The greeting is too generic. Although the scammer has your mail address, they don’t have your name. Also, they wouldn’t bother entering each name individually. If the mail refers to you as a user or customer, it is likely a scam.

There is a link to a legit website, but something doesn’t seem right. Although they can copy the site’s interface, the URL will have a slight difference. Or, they might mix legit and fake links to gain your trust. For example, they might disclose an actual link to the site’s FAQ, followed by a link to the scam site.

Look for any spelling errors in the mail. If there are poor graphics and grammar mistakes, this is likely a scam. Legit companies have strict control over the emails and wouldn’t send a grammatically accurate copy.

Keep track of your accounts

In the digital era, we have so many different accounts. This makes it challenging to keep track of all of them. However, make sure to check for any suspicious activity. For example, your account on sites like Comeon casino contains essential financial information such as credit card info. Make sure to check up with your accounts often and control the amount of data they collect. If you don’t use a particular account, make sure to delete it permanently.

Don’t forget about your smartphone

Your computer isn’t the only device that you should protect. Your smartphone contains important data, making it vulnerable to scams. You can secure your mobile device with the available biometric options. Also, make sure to set strong passwords. Be very cautious when downloading files. Another thing to remember is not to connect to any public wifi.