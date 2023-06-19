5 HR Processes Worth Automating to Improve Company Efficiency

Why automate work in the HR department, it’s not production after all…” After reading this article, you will no longer doubt why it is worth implementing automation. Discover 5 processes that, through automation, will improve the efficiency of your company.

Article Outline

What is HR Automation? Benefits of HR Automation 5 HR Processes Worth Automating HR Automation: Conclusion

1. What is HR Automation?

HR automation is nothing more than the utilization of specialized software by the HR department to improve workflow. Automation can involve various HR processes such as recruitment, candidate selection, employee competency management, etc. It all depends on the needs of the company, and there are different options available, including:

Comprehensive systems for managing multiple HR processes, such as HRM, HCM, HRIS, etc.

Applications that support specific processes, for example, a digital calendar for organizing meetings or a timer for tracking work hours.

2. Benefits of HR Automation

HR automation encompasses a range of factors that translate into greater operational efficiency and, consequently, improved business results. These include:

Shortening the time required to complete tasks, such as reducing repetitive actions and digitizing documentation.

More efficient management of human resources, including competencies, training, career development, compensation, and leave.

Making business decisions based on real-time data, enabling rapid response to emerging issues.

Increasing employee motivation and satisfaction within the HR department and other departments.

Enhancing internal communication and improving employee-employer relationships.

Improving the security of stored and processed data.

Enhancing work quality by partially eliminating human errors.

Automation is not a new phenomenon. It is widely used in various industries, such as manufacturing, sales process organization, customer service, and more. It was only a matter of time before it was implemented in the HR department. The development of technology, widespread digitization, and the growing needs of companies have contributed to this trend.

3. 5 HR Processes Worth Automating

If you still don’t believe that HR automation makes sense, look at the following 5 examples of processes. See how their efficiency increases after implementing automation.

Recruitment and Hiring

Your company needs a new employee. You have to create a job posting and distribute it across various platforms. Then, you must collect all the received resumes, review, sort, and select the best candidates. Next, you have to invite the candidates for interviews and schedule meetings through email. During the interviews, you need to assess the candidates, and afterwards, engage in correspondence regarding the hiring decisions. All of this takes up a lot of time!

But what if you implement automation?

You can create the job posting using templates and rely on the job description in the system.

You can post the job ad on various platforms using integrations between your HR system, websites, or social media.

You can collect all applications in one database, and mark the source of each document, allowing you to improve future recruitment processes.

You can utilize AI algorithms to sort and select resumes, quickly identifying candidates with the desired competency profiles.

With pre-designed email templates and an integrated calendar, you can send messages while adhering to deadlines, thanks to automatic reminders.

During interviews, you can conduct surveys and screening tests among candidates, and collect the results in one place.

You can use predefined email templates to send job offers or notify candidates of rejection.

By leveraging automation in the recruitment process, you can help recruiters find talents more quickly and efficiently.

Performance Evaluation

You engage in discussions with employees, assess their performance, and provide them with feedback to help improve their results, but feel like nothing is changing. There could be several reasons for this – either you do it too infrequently, the conversation format is unfriendly, or the feedback is non-constructive. Automation can help you change this, as with HR software, you can:

Schedule regular performance evaluations for each team member.

Create templates or frameworks for discussions that include all the key issues you want to address during one-on-one meetings.

Use various forms of assessment such as 90/180/270/360-degree evaluations, depending on the needs.

Maintain a complete history of revenue per employee in one place for reference at any time.

Monitor performance effectiveness and track employee progress by setting goals using the OKR method.

Employee Satisfaction

Are you certain that your employees want to work in your company? Are they satisfied with their work? You can easily check this with automation. The right software can help you:

Create, plan, and conduct eNPS surveys

Collect, process, and analyze survey results (e.g., visualize data on charts).

Effectively manage talent within the company – making it easier to identify talents and manage their development, which will improve employee motivation.

Handling Employee Inquiries

Automation also improves the quality of services the HR department provides to employees. By utilizing software, you can enable employees to independently submit HR requests, conveniently access information about their leave balances, or access the company’s knowledge base, increasing their satisfaction and loyalty.

Time Management

Nothing boosts the efficiency of a company’s operations like proper time management. This process must be automated if you want to achieve maximum results. HR software can assist in:

Planning project tasks.

Tracking work hours for individual employees within projects.

Generating faster reports on time allocation.

Accurately calculating the costs of each project.

4. HR Automation: Conclusion

Do you already know why it’s worth implementing work automation? The five processes mentioned above are just a taste of how you can improve the efficiency of your company’s operations.

Analyze your needs and find a solution that will help you address them. Through automation, you will save time and resources, build better relationships with employees, and develop your business faster and more efficiently.