The 3 Best Exercises for Tennis Elbow Treatment and Prevention

Tennis elbow can be a debilitating injury for even the most experienced players. Pain and disability from this condition tend to worsen over time if left untreated, so it’s essential to address symptoms quickly and efficiently. By incorporating exercises into your regular routine, you can reduce the risk of developing tennis elbow in the first place and minimize pain due to existing injuries.

This article discusses the three best at-home exercises for treating and preventing tennis elbow for novice and professional players.

Overview

Tennis elbow, also known as lateral epicondylitis, is a common overuse injury that causes pain and disability in the elbow. The condition arises when tendons and muscles in the forearm become strained due to repetitive motions such as gripping or swinging a racket.

Symptoms of tennis elbow include pain on the outside of the elbow joint, tenderness around the area, weakness when flexing and extending your arm, and difficulty performing everyday activities such as shaking hands or opening jars.

Common causes of this type of injury include playing sports like tennis or golf with improper techniques or inadequate warm-ups, using poor form while lifting weights, engaging in manual labor, and repeating certain motions throughout one’s day.

Fortunately, there are several exercises you can do at home to help reduce symptoms associated with this condition.

Wrist Flexions

Wrist flexions are an effective exercise for preventing and treating tennis elbow. The forearm is placed in a palms-up position during this exercise, with the wrist bent back and forth at the joint. This stretches and strengthens the forearm and elbow muscles, helping reduce pain and improve flexibility.

Wrist flexions help strengthen the muscles that are most likely to be strained during repetitive activities, such as gripping a racket or golf club, thereby reducing the risk of developing tennis elbow.

When performing wrist flexions, make sure to pay attention to your form.

Start by sitting or standing with your arms at your sides.

Then, slowly bend your wrists toward the ceiling until you feel a slightly uncomfortable stretch in your forearms.

Hold this position for 5 seconds before returning to starting position.

Repeat 10 times on each arm for one set, resting for 30 seconds between sets if necessary.

It’s important not to overdo it; you should never experience sharp pain during this exercise. During each repetition, focus on engaging the small muscles in your forearms instead of relying on momentum from larger muscles (such as shoulders). If you are straining too much or having difficulty performing wrist flexions correctly, try using an elastic band or light hand weights for extra resistance.

Eccentric Wrist Curls

Eccentric wrist curls are another excellent exercise for helping to prevent and treat tennis elbow. This exercise helps strengthen and stretch the muscles in the forearm and elbow while increasing flexibility and range of motion.

To perform eccentric wrist curls:

Start by sitting or standing with your arms at your sides.

Then, with a light dumbbell or elastic band in hand, rotate your wrists, so your palms face downwards.

Next, bend the wrists downwards to pull the weight towards the ground.

Hold this position for 5 seconds before slowly returning to the starting position. Again, focusing on engaging all the small muscles in your forearms is essential instead of relying on momentum from larger muscles in other body parts (such as shoulders).

Repeat 10 times on each arm for one set, resting for 30 seconds between sets if necessary.

It’s important not to overdo it; you should never experience sharp pain during this exercise!

Forearm Stretches With a Resistance Band

Forearm stretches with a resistance band can be an effective exercise for preventing and treating tennis elbow. During this exercise:

Place your forearm in a palms-up position, with the resistance band looped around your arm at the elbow joint. This stretches and strengthens the muscles in the forearm and elbow, helping reduce pain while improving flexibility.

Then slowly bend your wrists toward the ceiling with your elbows extended until you feel a slight stretch on your forearms.

Hold this position for 5 seconds before slowly returning to the starting position. Remember to engage all the muscles in your forearms.

Perform 10 repetitions on each arm for one set, resting 30 seconds between sets if necessary.

This exercise is beneficial because it helps increase mobility and range of motion in the elbow joint by providing actively resisted stretching into flexion to improve grip strength, coordination, and muscular control around the joints prone to injury during repetitive motions.

Conclusion

Taking care of your body is essential, even if you don’t think you’re doing anything strenuous or dangerous. It’s important to take the time to warm up and stretch before any physical activity, as this helps to prevent injury and improve performance. Stretching also helps to increase blood flow in the muscles and joints, allowing for a better range of motion and flexibility.

