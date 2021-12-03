3 B2B Marketing Strategies to Try

Business to business marketing isn’t always easy. Most of us are used to marketing our products or services directly to consumers. Marketing to other businesses is a whole different ball game.

If you’re trying to make the most of your marketing budget, it’s important to find the right strategy. Here are three B2B marketing strategies to try for your business.

1. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Having a business website is important. But unless yours is already established and well-known, you’ll need help to reach your target audience. SEO is one of the best ways to do this.

SEO is highly complex. It’s all about including the right keyword phrases in your website content. These phrases help determine your Google search engine rank and ultimately drive traffic to your website. There are tools out there to help you find the best keyword phrases. Michigan Tech recommends Moz, SEMrush, and Ahrefs.

Backlinks (or inbound links) are also important. These are links on other websites that link back to your site. Google values a website’s popularity when it comes to search engine ranks. The more backlinks your site has, the higher it will rank in the Google search engine.

One great way to get backlinks on your website is to reach out to relevant websites and blogs. For example, if you’re trying to promote digital workflows for CPAs, you’ll want to reach out to websites and blogs for accountants. Not only will this help you get backlinks, but it will also put your product or service in front of its target audience.

2. Social Selling

There’s no doubt that social selling, or social media promotion, is one of the most powerful marketing strategies. Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and even Snapchat are all social media platforms you can use to promote your business.



Having an active social media presence can help get the word out about your business. Although organic reach is possible, having a social media marketing budget is essential. You’ll also need to figure out how to utilize social media for targeted advertising, or hire a social media marketing service to do it for you.



Some other advantages of social selling? Your social media accounts can also act as a platform for customer service. Instagram and Facebook Messenger can be used to provide customer support or answer customer inquiries. Facebook pages allow your customers to leave reviews to help other businesses determine if your products or services are right for them.

3. LinkedIn

LinkedIn is the one social media platform that often goes overlooked when it comes to advertising. The platform aims to connect professionals to advance in their careers, so many don’t realize what a powerful B2B marketing tool it can be when used correctly. Here are some of the ways you can use it to advertise your business:

Pay for sponsored advertisements. LinkedIn allows you to run various types of ads. These include text, video, and carousel ads.

Try sponsored InMail. You can curate a list of contacts to send email advertisements to. If you sell sports equipment, for example, you might consider targeting people who own gyms or sporting goods stores.

Utilize the Elevate platform. This advertising solution allows you to compensate your employees for sharing content about your business to help increase brand awareness.

Although LinkedIn does have a minimum daily ad spend, it can be a useful B2B marketing tool — especially if your business appeals to a professional audience.