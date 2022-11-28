Which Slot Machines Pay the Best in 2023?

Slot machines are one of the most popular types of games in both online and land-based casinos. The immersive gameplay full of bonus rounds and features, as well as the unique design and the chance to will a life-changing amount of money is the reason why slot games rise in popularity.

However, even though playing slots is fun, it all comes down to their profitability.

When it comes to slots, it is hard to determine which slot machine pays more since they are based on a random number generator (RNG) that produces a randomized outcome every time.

Therefore, creating a strategy or improving your skills won’t do you any good if you want to increase your winnings.

With that said, there are some things that can point you in the right direction when it comes to choosing high-paying slots. One of the things is the RTP percentage of slots, as you can see on this page. This percentage indicates how much of the total money is returned back to the players.

The higher the RTP, the more chances you have to win money. Let’s highlight some of the highest-paying slots in 2023.

Best Paying Slots in 2023

Book of 99 – 99% RTP

Our number one slot game, Book of 99, was newly released in 2022 and has a fun and inviting theme, respins, retriggers, and a high return to player percentage.

Besides the 5,000x maximum payout potential, Book of 99 also features expanding wild symbols and respins. However, it is a high-variance slot, so winning spins may be few and far between.

Monopoly Big Event – 99% RTP

Monopoly Big Event has the highest RTP of all Monopoly slots. To qualify for this RTP, you must play the game in Big Bet mode.

In order to get used to the game, I recommend playing in the normal mode first. The Big Bet mode has a house edge of only 1%, so once you’ve mastered the game you should take advantage of the low house edge and high RTP.

Ooh Aah Dracula – 99% RTP

With the addition of plenty of features and a fun design, Ooh Aah Dracula is one of the most popular slots of all time!

With 5 reels and 3 rows, this slot has 10 paylines and a pick-and-click bonus game. High rollers are treated to 5 spins with the high roller option.

Mega Joker – 90% RTP

The Mega Joker slot from NetEnt is one of the most popular slots in the world, thanks to its classic fruit machine style and a progressive jackpot. Mega Joker has three reels and three rows, and five paylines.

Players are also attracted to Mega Joker because of its progressive jackpot.

Jackpot 6000 from NetEnt – 98.86% RTP

A traditional fruit machine-inspired slot machine, Jackpot 6000 has both the bottom and top parts of a classic fruit machine. You will find traditional slot symbols such as lemons, cherries, and jokers.

As a high-volatility game, it is important not to get carried away. The RTP, however, ensures that you will get some big wins when you do win!

1429 Uncharted Seas – 98.6% RTP

In this game, Thunderkick put a lot of effort into creating a slot with some of the best graphics and unique features I have ever seen. Played on five reels and 25 paylines, 1429 Uncharted Seas is a must-play for those who love slots and adventure games.

The RTP level of this online slot is high, and it comes with a fun bonus game. It is also low volatility, so it is safe for smaller bankrolls.

To Sum Up

Even though his list is made of slots that are released a long time ago, most of them still remain the highest-paying slots on the market in terms of RTR. With that said, playing at a high RTP slot won’t guarantee that you’ll make money.

There are many things that come into play such as variance, staking options, budget, and luck.