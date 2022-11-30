What is the Importance of a Malta License at Online Casinos

The international online casino industry has grown to enormous proportions. As the years pass, more and more people are finding their way online to enjoy their favourite types of casino games. However, this does not only apply to the so-called general public but also to entrepreneurial spirits who wish to turn gambling into an actual job by starting their very own online casino business.

Whether you are a casino creator or a person who is just looking to have a little fun gambling, knowing the ins and outs of an MGA license is extremely important. In this article, we will go over some of its biggest benefits.

The MGA license is tough to get

Unless you have been living under a rock, you should know that the abbreviation ”MGA” comes from Malta Gaming Authority. While Malta is a small island with only a little over half a million people, the country’s impact on the online casino industry can be considered huge. This is where most European casino brands come to get their gambling permission in hopes of establishing an international business.

Getting licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority is not exactly cheap. Compared to other licensors such as Curacao eGaming, the MGA license carries a heavy price. In addition to having to shell out the big bucks, casinos looking to operate under said license will also need to go through plenty of background and security checks.

The whole process of applying for a Maltese license consists of five different stages:

Fit and Proper Test Business Planning Operational and Statutory Requirements System Review Compliance Review

We will not go deeper into what each of these stages contains. What you should know, however, is that online casinos are required to go through a thorough review where no stones are left unturned. For instance, casino entrepreneurs are not allowed to have a criminal record or any background of shady business practices.

Players respect the MGA license

Experienced online casino players know that the Malta Gaming Authority thoroughly vets its casinos. This means that the most avid players will be more inclined to play at Malta casinos rather than those that are deemed less safe. In players’ opinion, the best online casino in Europe is the kind that gives its customers the safest possible experience.

Online gambling as a whole is known to be risky. Players would rather not take any additional risks in terms of the security and trustworthiness of their preferred casino brands.

Proper licensing is good for everyone

Investing in a good license is an obvious choice for a casino worth its salt. Since most players know that licensing is essential, getting away with purchasing a mediocre license could be a risk in and of itself.

The same dynamic can be found in many places in life. If you do not invest in safety in the form of good health insurance or a stable enough car, chances are you could have to pay an even heavier price when things go bad.