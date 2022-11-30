What Are The Most Common Online Casino Bonuses?

Online casino bonuses

Among the many advantages that online casinos have against traditional land-based casinos, the bonuses they offer to their members might be the thing that brings so many new players to online gambling. With the ever-increasing number of players that want to join an online casino and start playing there is no surprise that casinos are trying to outdo each other to bring you as a member to their website.

In time, casinos started to offer more and better bonuses that give a head start to players when they decide to register for an online casino. To help you navigate these offers we made a list of the most popular bonuses that are being offered.

No deposit bonus

The first and most popular offer has to be the no deposit bonus. This offer usually has only the simple requirement of signing up and verifying your account to receive a sum of casino credit. This bonus is highly sought after by many potential players since it gives the ability to test a casino without having to risk any money. The free money a casino gives with these bonuses can incentivize many people to sign up and play.

The offered amount of money is on the lower end of the bonuses, but because you don’t need to deposit any money to receive it, it makes up for it. All of the bonuses have different requirements to withdraw any of the money won from the bonus. To complete these requirements you will most likely have to wager the bonus money a certain number of times. It is best to give you the no deposit bonuses to test the games you wish to play or test the browser versions or apps of online casinos to make sure they are optimized and you can play without interruptions.

Welcome bonus

A good welcome bonus is what can make the difference for many players when they choose the online casino they will play at. This type of bonus usually is the most robust and offers the most compensation regarding the deposit. The caveat is that the offer is only available to newly registered users. The welcome bonus can affect only the first deposit of a player but in certain situations, it can be applied to the second and third deposits also. The welcome bonus most times offers to match your deposit to a certain amount different for every casino.

The amount of money an online casino will add to your first deposit with the welcome bonus can range anywhere from 50% all the way up to a staggering 500% of your deposited sum. But in most cases the more the casino offers to pay you, the more you will have to play to be able to withdraw any money. Online casinos are willing to give such generous offers to make players deposits at their casino, and this generosity is what makes players look to take the best offer that will help them kickstart their balance on a new casino.

Top-ups when depositing

Depending on the online casino that you choose, you can expect to have offers for extra casino credit every time you deposit more money in your account. Although these offers will not be as large as welcome bonuses, they are a good balance booster that players can use to start a session. It’s always good to be on the lookout for top-up bonuses because not every casino offers them unless you are a loyal customer.

These top-up bonuses are also nice since a lot of casinos don’t offer anything after they give you the welcome bonus. This shows that they are willing to still offer you some incentive to stay and pay even after they get you through the door. These bonuses work like other deposit bonuses, you will be required to wager the bonus amount a certain number of times before you can withdraw. So when you deposit make sure you read the rules of each bonus so you know what you need to do to withdraw any winnings from your account.

Loyalty offers

Big bonuses however are not offered just for new players. You will see that many online casinos have some sort of loyalty program that rewards players that spend or play a lot on the website. Having a good VIP program can be a good draw for many players since the offers can be very generous for these loyal customers. The different offers you can expect from VIP programs can vary from extra money when you deposit, free spins for different slots or you can even find bonuses of free money for VIP members. Although loyalty offers can be very consistent, it does require the players to play a considerable amount at the casino.

In most cases, the VIP programs will have a tier system that will give casino players better rewards and offers based on the amount of money wagered at that online casino. So even though a welcome bonus can entice you to create a lot of accounts at many casinos, the loyalty offers can sometimes make it worth your while to stick to one casino and rank up your account to receive better and better bonuses.

Conclusion

When you look for an online casino it is important to take into account the offers they provide. Now that you understand the different types of offers you will receive, you can make a more informed choice and choose to play in the casino that gives you the most advantages. It is a good strategy to use bonuses offered by online casinos to your advantage and give yourself more chances of winning in the process.