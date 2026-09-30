Meta is expanding its Muse AI agent beyond consumers with a new version aimed at small businesses. Muse for Small Business can connect with tools including Asana, Zoom, Intuit, Box, Canva and Slack, as well as Meta’s advertising accounts and professional Facebook and Instagram profiles. The service will follow the same model as the consumer Muse app, offering a free version with usage limits and a paid subscription for additional access.

The move comes shortly after Meta announced plans for a broader enterprise platform, with former MongoDB CEO CJ Desai joining to lead the effort. Meta plans to include a Muse agent, business agent and coding tool as part of the platform. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has described Muse as the centerpiece of his AI strategy as he looks for ways to expand Meta’s business beyond digital advertising.

Muse has quickly gained attention since its September launch, reaching the top of Apple’s App Store ahead of ChatGPT. Meta shares rose 25% in September, while analyst Mark Mahaney expects Muse could reach 100 million users within six to 12 months. With about 200 million small businesses on Facebook, Meta sees a large existing audience for its AI tools.

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