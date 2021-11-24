Working Your Side Hustle Through a Pandemic

Woman using laptop while sitting at home.

Are you looking for ways where you can earn smart income by doing almost nothing? Are you looking for easy work to earn enough cash during the pandemic outbreak?

If yes, you might be wondering; how it is possible, isn’t it?

There are several ways and online platforms that can help you face the pandemic with excellent financial support. You can start making money by working from home using your smartphone or the computer with an active internet connection.

Let’s begin exploring the websites that allow you to cash your hobbies and skills from home in different ways.

Sites that pay for Translating

Countless business uses to promote their products and services in the overseas market where they need a team of translators to convert their information into several languages. If you are fluent in more than one language after your mother tongue, translating job can be a good career opportunity online.

If you have bilingual skills, you must approach the translating job sites to earn between $10 to $100 per hour. Based on the level of your language efficiency, you can charge $.10 to $.20 per word as well. Once you become intermediate in translation work, you can even charge a fixed amount to complete the entire documents required by the client.

Top 24 Websites That Pay For Online Translation Work

  1. Aberdeen
  2. Acclaro
  3. CSC Translation
  4. Gengo
  5. Go transcript
  6. Goba Link Translations
  7. Language Line Solutions
  8. Lion Bridge
  9. Netflix Hermes Program
  10. Network Omni
  11. One Sky
  12. OneHourTranslation
  13. Proz
  14. Rev
  15. Tethras
  16. Text Master
  17. TRADU Guide
  18. Trally
  19. com
  20. Translation Directory
  21. Translators Cafe
  22. Translators Town
  23. Unbabel
  24. Word Express

Note: ATA (American Translators Association) certificate would be an addon to get the higher-paying translation works.

Sites that pay for Mystery Shopping

Mystery shoppers are the people who get hired by the company to get the feedback of customers, employees, and other things.

You can earn money through Mystery Shopping work remotely or by visiting physical outlets of the companies as well. The average payout for Mystery Shoppers is $10 to $20 per hour or per assignment that is subjective to the real task.

Top 13 legit Mystery Shopping Sites

  1. BestMark
  2. Secret Shopper
  3. Market Force
  4. IntelliShop
  5. Sinclair Customer Metrics
  6. BARE
  7. Pinnacle
  8. A Closer Look
  10. ARC
  11. Call Center QA
  12. Intelicheck
  13. Yardi Matrix

Sites that pay for Online Teaching

Do you love teaching school subjects, programming language, foreign language, painting, or other subjects? If yes, you can cash your hobbies by signing up on the top teaching websites.

The below-given list is consists of several categories. You can find one or many that match your interest. By choosing the online teaching profession, you can start earning $20 per hour or session. You can even earn $50 to $60 per hour based on your subject interest and teaching skill.

List of 17 Best sites to get paid for online teaching

  1. Academy of Mine
  2. Buddy School
  3. Chegg Tutors
  4. Course Craft
  5. eTutorHub
  6. eTutorWorld
  7. Happy Tutors
  8. Henry Harvin Education
  9. Preply
  10. Teachable
  11. Teachers Pay Teachers (TpT)
  12. Tutor Comp
  13. Tutor Eye
  14. Tutor Hub
  15. Tutor Vista
  16. com
  17. Uteach

Sites that pay for Online Surveys

Online Survey sites are the platform where you can get a list of questionnaires to fill with basic information. Information like age, demographics, interest, and user’s opinion may contain in the series of questions.

To start the work, you can browse the real paying survey websites from your computer or smartphone. It hardly takes around 5 minutes to complete a questionnaire after signing up to the portal. After completing a successful survey, you can earn around $ 0.10 to $5 on the go.

Top 22 Legit Websites that pay for Online Surveys

  1. American Consumer Opinion
  2. Branded Research
  3. Branded Surveys
  4. CashKarma
  5. Google Opinion Rewards
  6. Harris Poll Online
  7. InboxDollars
  8. Ipsos i-Say Panel
  9. LifePoints
  10. MyPoints
  11. OneOpinion
  12. OnePoll
  13. Opinion Outpost
  14. Panda Research
  15. Pinecone Research
  16. PrizeRebel
  17. Survey Club
  18. Survey Junkie
  19. Swagbucks
  20. Toluna
  21. Valued Opinions
  22. Vindale Research

Sites that pay for Content Writing

Content writing is the demand of the internet world nowadays. Several niches are available to start your article writing instantly. Mostly, the websites are available in the English language, so you won’t need any additional skills other than nice English writing skills.

Based on your interest like parenting, travel, cooking, technical, lifestyle, or others, you can find the website to start writing. Let you know that some websites pay $0.10 for writing each word, whereas others can pay you $100, $200, or even $500 for writing a unique and engaging article for their readers.

Top 19 High paying Content Writing Websites

  1. Babble
  2. Blasting News
  3. Contena
  4. Cosmopolitan
  5. Cracked
  6. Crowd Content
  7. Eating Well
  8. Great Escape Publishing
  9. Her View From Home
  10. Incomediary
  11. Listverse
  12. Metro Parent
  13. Money Pantry
  14. Money Crashers
  15. The Travel Writer’s Life
  16. The Bare Foot Writer
  17. Tuts Plus
  18. Wonders List
  19. Wow! Women On Writing

Sites that pay for Game Streaming

If you are passionate about playing games, you can cash it by going live instead of playing alone. Yes! It is possible by streaming your live gaming skill among millions of people worldwide.

As a beginner, you can start making $1000 in a month just by game streaming on popular websites. You can even play slot games online and stream your game on Twitch or YouTube and make money. With time, once you make trust among followers, you can easily earn $5000 in a month.

Top 14 Game Streaming Sites to Earn Money Online

  1. Beam
  2. Bigo Live
  3. DailyMotion
  4. Disco Melee
  5. DLive
  6. Facebook Gaming
  7. Gosu Gamers
  8. HitBox
  9. Mixer
  10. Smashcast
  11. Twitch
  12. Vimeo
  13. YouNow
  14. YouTube Gaming

