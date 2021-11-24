Working Your Side Hustle Through a Pandemic

Are you looking for ways where you can earn smart income by doing almost nothing? Are you looking for easy work to earn enough cash during the pandemic outbreak?

If yes, you might be wondering; how it is possible, isn’t it?

There are several ways and online platforms that can help you face the pandemic with excellent financial support. You can start making money by working from home using your smartphone or the computer with an active internet connection.

Let’s begin exploring the websites that allow you to cash your hobbies and skills from home in different ways.

Sites that pay for Translating

Countless business uses to promote their products and services in the overseas market where they need a team of translators to convert their information into several languages. If you are fluent in more than one language after your mother tongue, translating job can be a good career opportunity online.

If you have bilingual skills, you must approach the translating job sites to earn between $10 to $100 per hour. Based on the level of your language efficiency, you can charge $.10 to $.20 per word as well. Once you become intermediate in translation work, you can even charge a fixed amount to complete the entire documents required by the client.

Top 24 Websites That Pay For Online Translation Work

Aberdeen Acclaro CSC Translation Gengo Go transcript Goba Link Translations Language Line Solutions Lion Bridge Netflix Hermes Program Network Omni One Sky OneHourTranslation Proz Rev Tethras Text Master TRADU Guide Trally com Translation Directory Translators Cafe Translators Town Unbabel Word Express

Note: ATA (American Translators Association) certificate would be an addon to get the higher-paying translation works.

Sites that pay for Mystery Shopping

Mystery shoppers are the people who get hired by the company to get the feedback of customers, employees, and other things.

You can earn money through Mystery Shopping work remotely or by visiting physical outlets of the companies as well. The average payout for Mystery Shoppers is $10 to $20 per hour or per assignment that is subjective to the real task.

Top 13 legit Mystery Shopping Sites

BestMark Secret Shopper Market Force IntelliShop Sinclair Customer Metrics BARE Pinnacle A Closer Look BestMark ARC Call Center QA Intelicheck Yardi Matrix

Sites that pay for Online Teaching

Do you love teaching school subjects, programming language, foreign language, painting, or other subjects? If yes, you can cash your hobbies by signing up on the top teaching websites.

The below-given list is consists of several categories. You can find one or many that match your interest. By choosing the online teaching profession, you can start earning $20 per hour or session. You can even earn $50 to $60 per hour based on your subject interest and teaching skill.

List of 17 Best sites to get paid for online teaching

Academy of Mine Buddy School Chegg Tutors Course Craft eTutorHub eTutorWorld Happy Tutors Henry Harvin Education Preply Teachable Teachers Pay Teachers (TpT) Tutor Comp Tutor Eye Tutor Hub Tutor Vista com Uteach

Sites that pay for Online Surveys

Online Survey sites are the platform where you can get a list of questionnaires to fill with basic information. Information like age, demographics, interest, and user’s opinion may contain in the series of questions.

To start the work, you can browse the real paying survey websites from your computer or smartphone. It hardly takes around 5 minutes to complete a questionnaire after signing up to the portal. After completing a successful survey, you can earn around $ 0.10 to $5 on the go.

Top 22 Legit Websites that pay for Online Surveys

American Consumer Opinion Branded Research Branded Surveys CashKarma Google Opinion Rewards Harris Poll Online InboxDollars Ipsos i-Say Panel LifePoints MyPoints OneOpinion OnePoll Opinion Outpost Panda Research Pinecone Research PrizeRebel Survey Club Survey Junkie Swagbucks Toluna Valued Opinions Vindale Research

Sites that pay for Content Writing

Content writing is the demand of the internet world nowadays. Several niches are available to start your article writing instantly. Mostly, the websites are available in the English language, so you won’t need any additional skills other than nice English writing skills.

Based on your interest like parenting, travel, cooking, technical, lifestyle, or others, you can find the website to start writing. Let you know that some websites pay $0.10 for writing each word, whereas others can pay you $100, $200, or even $500 for writing a unique and engaging article for their readers.

Top 19 High paying Content Writing Websites

Babble Blasting News Contena Cosmopolitan Cracked Crowd Content Eating Well Great Escape Publishing Her View From Home Incomediary Listverse Metro Parent Money Pantry Money Crashers The Travel Writer’s Life The Bare Foot Writer Tuts Plus Wonders List Wow! Women On Writing

Sites that pay for Game Streaming

If you are passionate about playing games, you can cash it by going live instead of playing alone. Yes! It is possible by streaming your live gaming skill among millions of people worldwide.

As a beginner, you can start making $1000 in a month just by game streaming on popular websites. You can even play slot games online and stream your game on Twitch or YouTube and make money. With time, once you make trust among followers, you can easily earn $5000 in a month.

Top 14 Game Streaming Sites to Earn Money Online

Beam Bigo Live DailyMotion Disco Melee DLive Facebook Gaming Gosu Gamers HitBox Mixer Smashcast Twitch Vimeo YouNow YouTube Gaming