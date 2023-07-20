Working in Your Garden? Here’s How to Make it A Productive Space

The new era of flexible working conditions has seen a surge in home-based professionals. Freelancers, entrepreneurs, and even employees working remotely are finding themselves unchained from the traditional office space. Increasingly, many are heading outside, setting up their workstations in their garden, where they can enjoy fresh air and nature’s beauty.

A garden office has many advantages, from a serene ambience that fosters creativity, to easy access to Vitamin D. It’s like merging the boundaries between work and play, paving the way for a balanced lifestyle. But let’s be honest, working in your garden is not without its challenges. There are distractions aplenty, from the allure of beautiful flowers to the captivating songs of birds, and yes, even that book you’ve been longing to read in the sun.

So, how can you make your garden a productive space for work? Here are a few pointers.

Plant the Right Trees

One of the most effective ways to turn your garden into a productive workspace is by planting trees that inspire focus and peace. Trees provide shade, a valuable commodity on hot summer days. They also add visual interest and serenity to your workspace. The crepe myrtle, for example, is an excellent choice. It’s not only easy on the eyes but also easy to maintain, perfect for busy professionals. So why not buy crepe myrtle? You’ll have a beautiful tree that enhances your garden office’s aesthetics and provides a natural canopy for those sunny afternoons.

Invest in Comfortable Outdoor Furniture

Working in your garden doesn’t mean you have to compromise on comfort. Investing in ergonomic outdoor furniture will not only save you from backaches but also increase productivity. Opt for chairs with good lumbar support and tables at the right height. Remember, comfort is key to productivity.

Create a Dedicated Workspace

While the beauty of working in your garden is its fluidity, having a dedicated workspace can help maintain focus. This could be a corner with a desk and chair, a pergola, or even a small garden room. Whatever it is, this space should be associated with work, helping to create a mental boundary between work and relaxation.

Limit Distractions

Gardens, with their buzzing bees and rustling leaves, can be quite distracting. To maintain productivity, consider wearing noise-cancelling headphones when you need to concentrate. On the other hand, set boundaries with family members or housemates, so they understand your garden office hours.

Maintain Good Lighting

Natural light is one of the best aspects of a garden office. However, not all hours of the day have optimal lighting. It might be too bright in the morning and too dim in the evening. Strategic positioning of your workspace, or utilising outdoor-friendly lighting solutions, can keep your workspace well-lit throughout the day.

Incorporate Nature Into Your Work Routine

Lastly, rather than resisting the garden’s natural allure, why not incorporate it into your work routine? Whether you’re working on your branding or compiling a list of suppliers to get in touch with, taking short breaks to water the plants, observe birds, or simply admire your surroundings can actually boost productivity. It’s a unique way of embracing the perks of a garden office while maintaining focus.

Working in your garden is a novel way to navigate the new normal. It’s a delightful intersection of work, leisure, and the natural environment. But like any other office, it requires thoughtful design and discipline to ensure productivity. With these tips, you’re well on your way to creating a garden workspace that’s not only inviting but also productive. Happy gardening, and even happier working!