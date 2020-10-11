Why You Should Be Cleaning Your Corporate Carpets Every Six Months

Corporate carpets are one of the most neglected aspects of the office. Not much thought is given to the wear and tear that is happening daily underfoot, and it’s often not until there are noticeable stains that they get the attention that they need.

To avoid having your carpets look worn and unprofessional while being a breeding ground for germs and bacteria, you should have a regular professional cleaning schedule. The health of your employees should be as important as maintaining a clean and neat appearance in your office.

With the help of a professional cleaning service like Emerald Carpet Cleaning, you can prolong the life of your carpets, keep your office environment healthy, and keep them looking like new. Let’s take a look at why it’s important to clean your corporate carpets regularly.

How Often Should You Clean Your Carpets?

Your carpet cleaning needs will be highly dependent on the amount of traffic that moves through your office. If you have a moderate or low level of traffic, you may only need to clean your carpets every six months. For high traffic offices you should be scheduling a carpet cleaning every three months.

Benefits of Professional Carpet Cleaning

Healthy Environment

As the world starts to head back to work after the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever that you have a healthy environment for your staff and clients. Carpets are the perfect breeding ground for harmful bacteria and allergens to take hold. These harmful particles can be easily tracked through your workplace when your carpet isn’t properly cleaned.

Nice Odor

No one wants to spend their day at the office when there is a bad smell in the air. Carpets that aren’t properly cleaned can quickly begin to smell dirty and even moldy. You don’t want your clients walking into an office that has a lingering smell. Regular cleaning can rid your carpets of built-up dirt leaving them smelling fresh and clean.

Mold Prevention

When your staff and clients are constantly trudging along your carpets with wet and dirty shoes it can cause a problem with mold. As the runoff from bad weather gets absorbed into your carpets it can get trapped under the surface and become a breeding area for mold. Mold spores can be toxic and could cause breathing and allergy issues for your staff. When you have your carpets professionally cleaned you can rid them of any spores or lingering moisture that could cause a potential problem.

Appearance

If the first thing that your clients see when they enter your office is stained and shabby carpets it can reflect poorly on your brand. With daily vacuuming, frequent spot cleaning and scheduled deep cleanings you can keep your carpets looking fresh and fluffy.

Extended Lifetime

Corporate carpets are expensive and should be considered an investment in your company branding. Although professional cleanings can be an expense, they help to keep your carpets healthy and looking great for longer. With the right maintenance, your carpets will last for years and save you on replacement costs.

Office carpet cleaning is important for aesthetics and the health of your entire company. Make sure that you schedule a cleaning when needed and set up a regular schedule that will keep your office carpets looking great as your company grows.