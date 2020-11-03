Why Simple Vape Juice Flavors Win Customers

No matter what type of vaper you are, and regardless of your taste preferences, you’re bound to find a vape juice flavor that seems designed just for you. New products and appealing flavors are continually being released due to the growing vape market and increasing consumer demand.

But despite the wide availability of thousands of different flavors, it seems that most vapers always go for some of the simplest e-liquids when searching for the best vape deals. Why is that? When you could have pumpkin spice, apple pie, and donut vape juice, why would you go for something as simple as mint or plain old tobacco flavor? Let’s find out.

What Exactly Are Vape Juice Flavorings?

Before we get into the reasoning behind why so many vapers prefer relatively simple and straightforward vape juice flavors, let’s see precisely what the flavorings are.

You’re likely aware of the fact that e-liquids are composed of just a few base ingredients. We have the PG and VG that make up most of the liquid in vape juice, some water, optional nicotine content, and of course – flavorings.

PG and VG allow for your vape juice to be easily vaporized when heated. Depending on the ratio of the two, you’ll either get much more vapor (thanks to the VG content) or much stronger flavor (thanks to the PG content).

You can control the nicotine content and get as strong vape juice as you want. If you prefer to be nicotine-free, you can even get 0mg e-liquids.

The final part of the equation is flavorings. They’re often a combination of natural and artificial flavor concentrates. All e-juices will have food-grade flavorings approved by FEMA (the Flavor and Extract Manufacturers Association).

Many of the flavorings found in your vape juices are also used for candy and processed foods, baked goods, and more. Flavorings will comprise no more than 10% of your vape juices.

Artificial and Natural Vape Juice Flavors

Vape juice flavors can either be natural or artificial. And while it might seem that natural flavors are somehow better for you, it’s all pretty much the same.

Natural flavors are simply derived from natural materials such as plants or animals. They’re essential oils, distillates, extracts that are gotten from heating or otherwise processing materials such as tree barks and spices. You get them by extracting flavor molecules from their natural sources.

If you want to recreate a natural flavor, you need to recreate the molecules that produce it. Otherwise, you’d get an entirely different flavor. So, when a vape juice flavor is made artificially, it simply means that the molecules were produced in a lab rather than extracted from their natural sources. They’re still the same molecules; it’s just their origin that’s different.

The Appeal of Unique Flavors

Whether natural or artificial, vape juice flavors still have a broad appeal. There are thousands upon thousands of unique flavors, and they all attract new vape customers.

Beginner vapers tend to be fascinated by the sheer number of options they have. Best of all – vapers can mix and match different e-liquids to get a brand new flavor that doesn’t exist on the market.

Therein lies the appeal of unique vape juice flavors – they bring something new, allow you to have different vaping experiences, and they give you a chance to play around and customize the taste.

But this appeal can quickly wear off.

Why Vapers Prefer to Go for Simpler Flavors

The novelty of unique vape juices fades away after a while, so a vast majority of vapers like to go back to the basics after experimenting. Sure, everyone wants to try a new flavor that gets released; it’s exciting and might bring something new to the table.

But nothing can substitute the simple mint or vanilla. It’s perfectly sweet, discreet, and it doesn’t distract you in the middle of your vape session.

Additionally, since many vapers get into vaping to stop smoking traditional cigarettes, they prefer either unflavored or tobacco flavored vape juices. They’re accustomed to the bitter tobacco taste, and continuously vaping sweet e-juices will only leave them craving for the original cigarette flavor.

So, some of the most popular vape juices include:

Tobacco

Mint

Vanilla

Coffee

Chocolate

Berry

Citrus

Many people simply prefer the flavors that they got used to. That’s why sales of seasonal vape juices skyrocket at different times of the year. Apple pie flavor is popular around Thanksgiving, ginger, and cinnamon around Christmas, champagne around the New Year.

The Bottom Line

Although everyone likes experimenting with unique vape juices, most vapers will often return to the simplest flavors. They’re familiar, tasty, and relaxing. Nothing can substitute them.

With a basic flavor, you always know what your vaping experience will be. You know what you can expect, so there’ll be no surprises – pleasant or unpleasant.