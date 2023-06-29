Why Many Customers Prefer Phone Calls & How to Take Advantage

In today’s digital world, where almost everything happens online, one might assume phone calls have become a thing of the past. However, you might be surprised to find out that many people still prefer calling a representative or talking to a consultant before making a purchase.

Why Customers Often Prefer Phone Calls?

We, humans, have this inherent need for real-time, personal communication. And phone calls are better at fulfilling that need than an online chat or e-mails.

What’s more, talking over the phone allows for immediate responses and more effective back-and-forth communication. Customers can ask follow-up questions or seek clarifications immediately, minimizing the chances of misunderstandings. This is especially important when discussing uncommon, intricate issues that require more details and lengthier explanations.

Phone calls also provide a sense of trust and reliability. Hearing a friendly voice on the other end of the line can reassure customers and make their experience more pleasant. A chat over the phone is also more personalized, making the customer feel like their needs are being addressed properly. All this increases customer satisfaction and loyalty.

When Do Customers Prefer Phone Calls?

Of course, there are situations where other forms of communication work better than phone calls. For example, consider a customer who needs to retrieve the tracking status of a package they have been expecting, but they have trouble doing it through the website. In this case, the inquiry is simple and common, so using a chatbot could be a more efficient option than calling the company.

However, in many scenarios, customers overwhelmingly prefer phone calls. For instance, imagine someone wanting to buy a new car. They might have numerous questions about the specifications, customization options, financing, and after-sales service. In this case, a phone call allows the customer to have a direct conversation with a knowledgeable representative who can address their concerns in real time.

How to Take Advantage of Customers’ Preference for Phone Calls?

In today’s business landscape, it’s evident that phone calls still hold significant value, especially for high-stake purchases and services. Industries such as real estate, financial and legal services, automotive, B2B services, and healthcare can especially capitalize on customers’ preference for phone communication.

To tap into this potential, companies operating in these sectors should prioritize the implementation of effective inbound call strategies and continuously strive to enhance their handling of incoming calls. By doing so, these businesses can significantly boost their chances of closing more sales and achieving greater customer satisfaction.

Be Ready to Receive Inbound Calls

First of all, you need to make sure that your company and staff are ready to receive inbound calls. Always have enough trained employees available to handle incoming calls promptly. If your customers have to wait too long or are left unanswered, they will likely be frustrated and driven away.

It’s also important to provide comprehensive training to your representatives on effective phone communication techniques. They should be equipped with the necessary skills to handle inquiries, provide accurate information, address concerns, and convert leads into sales. Encourage active listening and empathy to build strong bonds and trust with callers.

But that’s not all. In today’s world, it’s essential to make reaching you as easy for your customers as possible. While displaying your phone number on the contact section of your website is a standard approach, it may not offer the optimal user experience.

Fortunately, there’s a more efficient solution: the implementation of a click-to-call widget. Take, for example, CallPage — a leading click-to-call service provider, offering a seamless experience with its convenient pop-up widget. Based on preset rules, CallPage displays the pop-up at just the right moment. Customers type in their phone numbers and receive a callback in less than 28 seconds!

It’s worth noting that most companies need at least a few hours to respond to their leads. According to CallPage, reducing this time to 28 seconds has proven to improve conversion rates significantly and, as a result, increase revenue. Fast response times are a competitive advantage that still quite few businesses have. Why not make it yours?

Constantly Improve Call Quality

It’s important to have call analytics and, preferably, call recording too. Leveraging the data and analyzing the recording improves call quality and is an essential component of maximizing the advantage of customers’ preference for phone calls.

You should also provide regular training sessions for your representatives to enhance their phone communication skills. Conduct mock calls to simulate real-life scenarios and provide constructive feedback to help them improve. Encourage them to ask open-ended questions, actively listen, and offer personalized solutions to callers.

Streamline The Process

Finally, you want to automate and streamline the process. Make sure you use click-to-call software that is more than just a callback button. For example, CallPage offers a whole platform complete with call recording, analytics, automatic call distribution, and integration with other systems, including CRMs. Call distribution is especially important because it allows you to route incoming calls to the most appropriate representative efficiently.

In addition, CallPage sends SMS reminders to both customers and consultants before scheduled calls. This proactive approach further automates the whole process, ensuring that everyone involved is well-prepared and ready for the call, minimizing the risk of missed appointments.

Give Click-To-Call a Try!

As we’ve discussed in this article, click-to-call software is a solution many businesses can benefit from. It automates the process of handling inbound calls while improving the process and increasing customer satisfaction. All this leads to higher sales and more returning buyers. So, why not give click-to-call software a try?