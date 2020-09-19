Why Is Social Media Important For Your Business?

Social media marketing is a must in this century for any business, big or small, to grow to its full potential. In the US alone today over 81% of the population are using at least one social media platform or more and in the rest of the world there are over 3 billion people who use social networks, with more and more people joining every single day. That’s almost half of the world’s population. Every day the social media industry is growing and it’s not going to end anytime soon, and so your business has to take advantage of using these platforms. You can reach existing and potential customers easily and use social media as a fast, inexpensive and highly effective way to grow your business.

Below we list three main reasons why social media is important for your business, there are of course many more.

1. First of all, it’s free.

It costs nothing to join most social media platforms. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc all have no entry cost. However, if you do want to take it to the next step and pay for further promotion such as ads, it will ensure you can reach even more potential customers and the cost is still relatively low compared to most marketing strategies. Most business owners do not however simply have the time to invest in social media so with the help of our content marketing experts, we will together manage a social media marketing plan for your business.

2. Reaching potential customers has never been easier



Your customers are already on social media, so meeting them there will ensure that you can easily connect with your target audience. Depending on your industry, there might be one social media platform that holds more interest and value for your business than another. Market research will help you choose which platforms to focus on. Through social media you can connect with existing and potential customers, offer customer service, perform market research and you can demonstrate your brand personality by having a more authentic connection to your customers. The most effective marketing strategies are targeted towards a specific audience. There are numerous ways to reach them such as having your own marketing podcast, through social media you get an excellent way to promote your podcast.

3. It enables your business to get exposure, traffic and market insights

Social media is key to drive traffic to your website through ads and posts that you put out there. By replying to comments and messages you can easily connect and form a bond with your customers and increase traffic to your website.

By being present on social media you can also maximize the amount of exposure your business gets by focusing your efforts on the right platforms, optimize your business social media profile and maintain a constant presence.

Lastly, another benefit of using social media marketing is that you can get an unique insight into your market through conducting surveys and polls. You can directly ask customers to review your products and to like, share, or comment and through that you can identify the customers feelings about your brand or product.

So, in conclusion: It is vital that your business has a social media marketing plan to keep up and continue growing.