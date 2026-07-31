Organizations rarely fail because they stop thinking. More often than not, the problem is that they continue thinking in ways that no longer match the problem in front of them.

That’s the trap of relying too heavily on experience, and it can be surprisingly easy to fall into. Success teaches organizations the things that have worked before. Processes become habits. Habits become trusted ways of solving problems. Over time, those methods become so familiar that they begin to feel universal.

They aren’t.

Ask a fire chief. A warehouse fire spreading into an adjoining chemical plant isn’t managed the same way as a warehouse fire full of cardboard boxes sitting alone in the middle of a concrete parking lot. And in other domains, a bridge collapse isn’t managed the same way as a cyberattack. A labour shortage isn’t approached the same way as a product recall. Each situation demands a different way of thinking about the problem in front of it in the first place before it demands a solution.

That’s one of the defining characteristics of expertise. The best leaders don’t simply solve difficult problems. They recognize what kind of problem they’re facing before deciding how to solve it.

Most organizations don’t actually lack expertise. They lack a reliable way of knowing which expertise the moment in front of them calls for. A finance team that’s brilliant at quarterly forecasting can be the wrong group entirely to handle a sudden currency shock, not because they’re not capable, but because the problem has evolved to become a different kind of problem. Intelligence, organizational or otherwise, starts with recognizing that shift before committing resources to the wrong kind of response.

The Cost of a Single Way of Thinking

This shows up most clearly in how organizations are actually structured. Most companies build deep expertise in functions, finance, operations, legal, marketing, and each function develops its own trusted way of approaching problems over years of repetition. That specialization is exactly what makes teams efficient. It’s also exactly what makes them vulnerable the moment a problem arrives that doesn’t respect functional boundaries.

A supply disruption that looks operational on Monday can reveal itself as a financing problem by Wednesday and a reputational one by Friday, and the team that solved the Monday version well may be the wrong team to lead the Friday version. Nobody made an error along the way. The problem itself simply outgrew the kind of thinking that was first applied to it, and nothing in most organizational structures is built to notice that happening in real time.

That principle has become increasingly important as organizations adopt artificial intelligence. Many AI systems excel at applying the same reasoning process over increasingly large amounts of information. That’s an extraordinary technical achievement, but it assumes every challenge deserves the same style of thinking.

Real organizations don’t work that way. Some problems reward rapid analysis. Others demand careful investigation. Some require experimentation. Others require restraint. How you think can matter as much as what you decide.

Building Flexibility Into the System Itself

That’s why cognitive flexibility sits at the heart of the Vertus superintelligence. Like an experienced fire chief arriving at an emergency, Vertus first determines what kind of problem it’s facing before deciding how it should reason about it. Rather than assuming every challenge deserves the same analytical process, Vertus continually adapts its reasoning as new evidence, changing objectives and emerging constraints reshape the problem itself.

Different kinds of problems don’t just need different answers. They need different strengths brought to bear at once, quantitative precision for one part of a problem, creative possibility for another, hard-nosed scrutiny for a third, often simultaneously rather than in sequence. A fire chief doesn’t bring one tool to a fire. They bring the right combination for the specific fire in front of them, and they change that combination the moment the fire does.

That distinction changes the role of AI. Instead of asking how efficiently an intelligent system can apply one reasoning process, Vertus asks a more fundamental question. Is this the right way to think about this problem in the first place?

This has practical consequences for how organizations evaluate any intelligent system before adopting it. The wrong question to ask a vendor is how powerful their reasoning is in isolation. The right question is how the system behaves the moment the nature of a problem shifts mid-stream, or even whether it notices the shift at all, and what it does once it has. Most procurement conversations never get that far, because most systems on the market were never built to be tested that way. They were built to be fast and consistent within a single kind of problem, which is a genuine strength right up until the moment the problem stops being that kind.

What This Means for Leadership Going Forward

That question may prove to be one of the defining characteristics of the next generation of intelligent systems. Organizations don’t create lasting advantage by applying yesterday’s thinking more efficiently. They create it by recognizing when today’s problem deserves a different way of thinking altogether.

Leadership teams already understand this instinctively when they talk about hiring. Nobody wants a department full of the same type of people who can only solve one type of problem well, no matter how well they solve it. That same standard is finally catching up to how organizations should think about the intelligence they build into their own operations.

A system that’s extraordinary at one style of reasoning and weak outside of it can never give a complete answer. It’s a specialist mistaken for a generalist, and the mistake usually isn’t discovered until the moment it’s the most expensive.

The organizations that benefit most from intelligent systems won’t necessarily be the ones with the most data or the largest deployments. They’ll be the ones whose systems can tell the difference between a problem they’ve solved before and one that only looks like it.

That’s cognitive flexibility. And it’s one of the reasons Vertus is a superintelligence rather than simply another AI.