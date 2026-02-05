David Hirlav is an American entrepreneur and business owner who operates globally across Europe, Asia and the U.S., focusing on health-driven innovative ventures. Over the past decade, he has built enterprises, creating a vertically integrated ecosystem spanning wholesale trade, international logistics, warehousing, fulfillment, technology solutions & AI, and e-commerce.

Hirlav’s financial position reflects long term ownership across multiple operating entities. His wealth has been built through sustained reinvestment, cross border expansion, and concentrated ownership over more than a decade.

Early Background and Business Orientation

Hirlav grew up in an environment marked by frequent relocation and limited long term stability. These early conditions required constant adaptation and contributed to a strong emphasis on independence and operational self sufficiency.

Although his family background included elite athletics and competitive sports were part of daily life, professional sports were never treated as a primary career path. Academic development and commercial capability were prioritized early on.

This orientation toward structure, control, and long horizon decision making later became a defining feature of his business strategy, Hirlav stated in a recent interview.

Entry Into Business

In 2015 Hirlav founded Naveta Distribution in Germany, initially focused on wholesale and export activities connected to cross border trade. Early operations centered on supplier relationships, distribution efficiency, and reinvestment of operating profits.

As transaction volume increased, additional entities were established to internalize logistics, warehousing, fulfillment, and technology solutions. The business evolved into a multi-entity structure with specialized companies operating across different parts of the value chain.

Among the known operating companies within this structure are Naveta Distribution AG and Titanpoint GmbH, alongside several other privately held entities supporting procurement, infrastructure, and technology development.

Business Group and International Expansion

Over time, the group expanded beyond Germany into broader European and international markets, maintaining a presence in Asia through offices in Shanghai, China (2018). Hanoi, Vietnam (2019) and establishing operational hubs in the Netherlands (2024) to support EU-wide distribution.

These locations supported sourcing, supplier coordination, and logistics routing, enabling the group to service commercial clients in more than fifteen countries. Physical infrastructure expanded in parallel, with warehouse and fulfillment locations developed across multiple regions.

This vertically integrated approach reduced reliance on external service providers and allowed tighter control over margins, data, and operational execution.

Revenue Growth and Ownership Structure

Within three years of founding, operations reached an initial revenue milestone, marking the transition from early operations to sustained growth. Expansion continued as logistics services, technology solutions, and cross-border commerce scaled.

By 2024, combined revenues across Hirlav’s privately held companies exceeded one hundred million euros.

All companies within the group were built without external equity investors. Expansion was financed through reinvested operating profits, allowing ownership to remain concentrated.

Investments and Other Assets

In addition to operating company equity, Hirlav holds long term investment assets which include a cryptocurrency portfolio valued at over 100 million US dollars as of 2025.

Additionally he holds high value personal assets and a real estate portfolio.

Current Focus

In recent years, Hirlav has expanded his business activities to the United States. This includes the establishment of new ventures under the Titan umbrella and the development of operations connected to technology, artificial intelligence, and research-oriented environments in the U.S. These activities exist alongside his ongoing international business operations across Europe and Asia and reflect a geographic expansion of his existing enterprise structure.