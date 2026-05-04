Europe’s demand for online gambling services has been met across much of the continent, although major discrepancies in how this market is regulated mean there’s no cohesive picture. Instead, various snapshots of the state of play provide a collage that hints at how companies might fare this year and going forward. Let’s piece this together and prove that it’s generally sensible to be optimistic.

Most Major Markets are Monopoly-Free

Before the inevitable rise of commercial online casinos, many European countries had state-controlled monopolies that handled every aspect of gambling. Many of these have since been dismantled, and while some persist, this year marks the end of one of the last remaining large ones, in Finland.

This has led to a staggered boom in competition, as one by one, more countries brought third-party iGaming operators under their regulatory oversight. In turn, players continue to reap the benefits, enjoying quality experiences and offers like here on Impressario Casino. A high degree of competiitveness is inevitable, but with the Europe-wide market expected to top €149.2 billion by 2029, even a small slice is worth fighting for.

Strict Regulation & High Tax are Hurdles

There’s no escaping the fact that while iGaming may be a commercially viable business in many parts of Europe, the places with the largest potential player bases are also those with the most stringent rules and the steepest tax burdens.

The UK, home to Europe’s best-established online casino scene, is a prime example, with duty on remote gaming rising to 40% from April 2026, up from the previous 21% levy. This is part of broader regulatory changes the government intends to implement to bring in £1 billion a year.

Likewise, Germany’s 5.3% tax on all stakes, whether wagered online or in person, still complicates the operating environment in this European behemoth, even five years after its introduction. Coupled with the hoops iGaming companies must jump through to comply with Europe-wide regulations like GDPR, it’s easy to see why some operators might look elsewhere in the world to offer their services.

External Pressures Cannot be Ignored

Lastly, it’s important to note that Europe’s iGaming market is not just facing struggles from tax and regulation, nor from internal competitiveness. Traditional online casino experiences and sports betting platforms now have to contend with the rapid ascent of prediction markets, powered by crypto rather than fiat currencies.

Controversial though they might be, prediction markets have shaken things up with innovative approaches not only to how gambling services operate but also to what types of services they offer in the first place. Until some kind of regulatory clampdown occurs, their continued presence will be a thorn in the side of iGaming brands.

So, a degree of uncertainty hovers over Europe’s iGaming ecosystem, with the appeal of growing consumer demand and the end of state monopolies tempered by the strict regulations, steep taxes and external competition. That said, it’s impossible to overlook just how far the market has come in the past decade, and conclude from the predictions of double-digit growth in the next that this is a fine time for the gambling business.