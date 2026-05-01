Bitcoin was designed to function without a founder. No CEO, no board, no identifiable creator to hold accountable or to credit. That design decision was itself a philosophical statement, one that shaped the technology from its first line of code.

Finding Satoshi, released exclusively at FindingSatoshi.com on April 22, 2026, presented the conclusion of a four-year investigation into the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto. The documentary was directed by Matthew Miele and Tucker Tooley and produced by Tucker Tooley for Tucker Tooley Entertainment, Jordan Fried for Fried Films, and Happy Walters. The film followed investigative journalist William D. Cohan and private investigator Tyler Maroney as they traced Bitcoin’s intellectual and philosophical origins through the cypherpunk movement, early digital privacy cryptography, and the predecessor technologies that made the white paper possible.

The film’s approach to its subject was methodical. The investigation drew on forensic analysis, original reporting, and previously unseen evidence. More than twenty subjects spoke on record. The team believed they had reached their conclusion after two years of work, discovered they had not, and continued for two more years before committing to what the film ultimately presents

The release model itself reflects the philosophy of the subject. Finding Satoshi bypassed studios, distributors, and streaming platforms entirely, releasing directly to audiences through FindingSatoshi.com. No intermediaries, no gatekeepers. The parallel to Bitcoin’s own architecture was intentional.

Jordan Fried of Fried Films, one of the film’s producers, joined Tucker Tooley and Happy Walters in bringing a production built equally on investigative rigor and serious filmmaking craft. Tucker Tooley Entertainment’s broader slate has earned more than $2.61 billion at the worldwide box office, spanning prestige dramas and major studio franchises.

Interviewees included Fred Ehrsam, co-founder of Coinbase, Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum, Gary Gensler, former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Brian Brooks, former Acting Comptroller of the Currency, and Gillian Tett of the Financial Times, among others.

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, a named partner of the production, called it the most thoughtful treatment of the subject he had encountered and said he believed the film had reached the right answer.